In Sangria Wine Camila Cabello canta in spagnolo. Testo & Audio in live
Camila Camila ha fatto debuttare la nuova canzone “Sangria Wine” nella prima tappa del suo Tour.
Camila Cabello ha dato il via al suo “Never Be The Same Tour” la scorsa notte a Vancouver, BC, Canada, con un concerto che ha segnato il tutto esaurito al Teatro Orpheum della città. Durante il suo set di un’ora, Camila ha preparato per i fan un paio di sorprese.
Ha fatto ascoltare ai presenti per la prima volta in live il brano “Scar Tissue” contenuto nel disco “Camila” (la demo è uscita qualche mese fa) e poi ha fatto debuttare un brano originale chiamato “Sangria Wine“.
Questa nuova canzone è una collaborazione con Pharrell Williams, che ha anche prodotto la stessa. I fan stanno discutendo sui social media e sui forum su una possibile re-release dell’album “Camila” nel 2018 con in più “Sangria Wine” come una delle nuove canzoni incluse.
Sangria Wine è una canzone sensuale in cui Camilla canta diversi versi in lingua spagnola. Non passerà molto tempo a quando la cantante rilascerà la versione in studio del brano. Nel mentre vi terremo aggiornati sull’eventuale rilascio di un nuovo album. Qui sotto il testo in lingua originale di Sangria Wine.
Testo Sangria Wine (Camila Cabello & Pharrell Williams):[Ritornello: Pharrell Williams]
When she said she want some, I drink up on papa
Then she so relentless so nothing can’t stop her
Never liked the city but she swear she the
‘Cause it’s so awesome how she move her body
The sangria wine, the sangria wine
Moving side to side, front and behind
The sangria wine, the sangria wine
The sangria wine, the sangria wine
Move my body like it is
Black wine, black wine, I’m lacing it up (lacin’ it up)
Sip it, sip it, I’ll bet that you’ll blush
Yo sé que tú quieres mi cuerpo
Y quieres
Y todo el mundo quiere ser dueño de ella
Pero nadie puede
When she said she want some, I drink up on papa
Then she so relentless so nothing can’t stop her
Never liked the city but she swear she the
‘Cause it’s so awesome how she move her body
The sangria wine, the sangria wine
Moving side to side, front and behind
The sangria wine, the sangria wine
The sangria wine, the sangria wine
Brown light, the fruit at the top
Think I got me, but this is a hot
Yo sé que tú quieres mi cuerpo
Y Quieres
Y todo el mundo quiere ser dueño de ella
Pero nadie puede (no pueden)
When she said she want some, I drink up on papa
Then she so relentless so nothing can’t stop her
Never liked the city but she swear she the
‘Cause it’s so awesome how she move her body
The sangria wine, the sangria wine
Moving side to side, front and behind
The sangria wine, the sangria wine
The sangria wine, the sangria wine, yeah