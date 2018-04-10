In Pynk Janelle Monáe celebra la bellezza e sessualità delle donne

Un video musicale super e tanto amore verso le donne… è Pynk!

Janelle Monáe ha appena rilasciato una nuova canzone estratta dal suo prossimo album “Dirty Computer” (che uscirà nei negozi il 27 aprile). Insieme alla canzone è stato pubblicato il video musicale della stessa su YouTube. Questo singolo di cui parliamo in nell’articolo si chiama “Pynk“.

Parlando del significato della canzone Pynk, Janelle ha detto:

“PYNK è una celebrazione sfacciata dell’amore verso se stessi, della sessualità e del potere della fi*a!” PYNK è il colore che ci unisce tutti, perché il rosa è il colore che si trova negli angoli più profondi e più bui in tutto il mondo… PYNK è dove il futuro nasce… “

Dopo aver capito il concetto del brano vi invito a guardare l’incredibile video musicale di “Pynk“. I colori, il concept, i vestiti, le interpretazioni, la fotografia… questa clip è incredibile! Qui sotto il testo di Pynk.

Testo di Pynk (Janelle Monáe):

[Verso 1: Janelle Monáe]

Pink like the inside of your, baby

Pink behind all of the doors, crazy

Pink like the tongue that goes down, maybe

Pink like the paradise found

Pink when you’re blushing inside, baby

Pink is the truth you can’t hide, maybe

Pink like the folds of your brain, crazy

Pink as we all go insane

[Pre-Ritornello]

So, here we are in the car

Leaving traces of us down the boulevard

I wanna fall through the stars

Getting lost in the dark is my favourite part

Let’s count the ways we could make this last forever

Sunny, money, keep it funky

Touch your top and let it down

[Ritornello: Janelle Monáe & Grimes]

Ah, yeah

Some like that

Ah, ah

Some like that

Ah, yeah

Some like that

‘Cause boy it’s cool if you got blue

We got the pink

[Verso 2: Janelle Monáe]

Pink like the lips around your, maybe

Pink like the skin that’s under, baby

Pink where it’s deepest inside, crazy

Pink

Pink like the secrets you hide, maybe

Pink like the lid of your eye, baby

Pink is where all of it starts, crazy

Pink like the holes of your heart

[Pre-Ritornello]

So, here we are in the car

Leaving traces of us down the boulevard

I wanna fall through the stars

Getting lost in the dark is my favourite part

Let’s count the ways we could make this last forever

Sunny, money, keep it funky

Touch your top and let it down

[Ritornello]

Ah, yeah

Some like that

Ah, ah

Some like that

Ooh, yeah

Some like that

‘Cause boy it’s cool if you got blue

We got the pink, huh

Yeah, some like that

Oh, some like that

Yeah, some like that

‘Cause boy it’s cool if you got blue

We got the pink

[Verso 3]

Pink like the inside of your, baby (we’re all just pink)

Pink like the walls and the doors, maybe (deep inside, we’re all just pink)

Pink like your fingers in my, maybe

Pink is the truth you can’t hide

Pink like your tongue going round, baby

Pink like the sun going down, maybe

Pink like the holes in your heart, baby

Pink is my favourite part