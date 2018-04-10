In Pynk Janelle Monáe celebra la bellezza e sessualità delle donne
In questo caso il colore rosa serve per sottolineare il sesso femminile
Un video musicale super e tanto amore verso le donne… è Pynk!
Janelle Monáe ha appena rilasciato una nuova canzone estratta dal suo prossimo album “Dirty Computer” (che uscirà nei negozi il 27 aprile). Insieme alla canzone è stato pubblicato il video musicale della stessa su YouTube. Questo singolo di cui parliamo in nell’articolo si chiama “Pynk“.
Parlando del significato della canzone Pynk, Janelle ha detto:
“PYNK è una celebrazione sfacciata dell’amore verso se stessi, della sessualità e del potere della fi*a!” PYNK è il colore che ci unisce tutti, perché il rosa è il colore che si trova negli angoli più profondi e più bui in tutto il mondo… PYNK è dove il futuro nasce… “
Dopo aver capito il concetto del brano vi invito a guardare l’incredibile video musicale di “Pynk“. I colori, il concept, i vestiti, le interpretazioni, la fotografia… questa clip è incredibile! Qui sotto il testo di Pynk.
Testo di Pynk (Janelle Monáe):[Verso 1: Janelle Monáe]
Pink like the inside of your, baby
Pink behind all of the doors, crazy
Pink like the tongue that goes down, maybe
Pink like the paradise found
Pink when you’re blushing inside, baby
Pink is the truth you can’t hide, maybe
Pink like the folds of your brain, crazy
Pink as we all go insane
So, here we are in the car
Leaving traces of us down the boulevard
I wanna fall through the stars
Getting lost in the dark is my favourite part
Let’s count the ways we could make this last forever
Sunny, money, keep it funky
Touch your top and let it down
Ah, yeah
Some like that
Ah, ah
Some like that
Ah, yeah
Some like that
‘Cause boy it’s cool if you got blue
We got the pink
Pink like the lips around your, maybe
Pink like the skin that’s under, baby
Pink where it’s deepest inside, crazy
Pink
Pink like the secrets you hide, maybe
Pink like the lid of your eye, baby
Pink is where all of it starts, crazy
Pink like the holes of your heart
So, here we are in the car
Leaving traces of us down the boulevard
I wanna fall through the stars
Getting lost in the dark is my favourite part
Let’s count the ways we could make this last forever
Sunny, money, keep it funky
Touch your top and let it down
Ah, yeah
Some like that
Ah, ah
Some like that
Ooh, yeah
Some like that
‘Cause boy it’s cool if you got blue
We got the pink, huh
Yeah, some like that
Oh, some like that
Yeah, some like that
‘Cause boy it’s cool if you got blue
We got the pink
Pink like the inside of your, baby (we’re all just pink)
Pink like the walls and the doors, maybe (deep inside, we’re all just pink)
Pink like your fingers in my, maybe
Pink is the truth you can’t hide
Pink like your tongue going round, baby
Pink like the sun going down, maybe
Pink like the holes in your heart, baby
Pink is my favourite part