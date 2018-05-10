“Audio” è la seconda canzone di LSD (Labirith, Sia e Diplo): guarda il video

La seconda canzone degli LSD da oggi su tutte le piattaforme digitali: ascoltala qui e guarda il video

A pochi giorni dall’uscita della prima canzone degli LSD (trio formato da Labirith, Sia e Diplo) dal titolo “Genius“, ecco la seconda. “Audio” si presenta bene quanto la precedente canzone e anche di più. Siamo pronti a scommettere che “Audio” si imporra presto nella nostra quotidianità, perché è davvero bella e ti rimane presto nella mente, soprattutto per la fantastica voce di Sia.

Il video, davvero gradevole, ci mostra la presenza soprattutto di Diplo e di Labirinth, mentre Sia è rappresentata soltanto da un buffo palloncino che ha le sembianze del suo volto.

Qui in basso potete trovare il testo del brano. Fateci sapere cosa ne pensate!

“Audio” – testo della canzone

We got a ride, we got the night

I got the bottle, you got the light

We got the stars (stars)

We got audio

We’re gonna fly, we’re getting high

You got the moon dust, I got the sky

We got the stars (stars)

We got audio

Make the bomb bomb beat

I’ll give you melody

Make the bomb bomb beat

I’ll give you melody

Make the song so sweet

You gon’ come home with me, oh

Make the bomb bomb beat

I’ll give you melody

Make the bomb bomb beat

I’ll give you melody

Make the song so sweet

You gon’ come home with me, oh

Ay, ay

Play that audio

Play that audio

That, that

Play that audio

We got the heart, we got the soul

Just when the world saying they got no hope

Here comes the love

We got audio (a-audio)

I’m flying high, Superhero

S on my chest, with my Marilyn Monroe

Feel like a star (star)

Cuz we got audio

(Make it go!)

Make the bomb bomb beat

I’ll give you melody

Make the bomb bomb beat

I’ll give you melody

Make the song so sweet

You gon’ come home with me, oh

(Make it go!)

Make the bomb bomb beat

I’ll give you melody

Make the bomb bomb beat

I’ll give you melody

Make the song so sweet

You gon’ come home with me, oh

Ay, ay

Play that audio

That, that

Play that audio

That, that

Play that audio

We can’t live on without the rhythm (sayin’, no, no)

We can’t live on without the rhythm (sayin’, no, no)

We can’t live on without the rhythm (can’t live without, yeah)

We can’t live on without the rhythm (sayin’, no, no)

We can’t live on without the rhythm (play that audio)

We can’t live on without the rhythm (play that audio)

We can’t live on without the rhythm (play that, that) (can’t live without, yeah)

We can’t live on without the rhythm (that, that)

We can’t live on without the rhythm

We can’t live on without the rhythm

Traduzione

Abbiamo fun mezzo, abbiamo la notte

Ho preso la bottiglia, hai la luce

Abbiamo le stelle (stelle)

Abbiamo l’audio

Voleremo, ci sballeremo

Hai la polvere lunare, ho il cielo

Abbiamo le stelle (stelle)

Abbiamo l’audio

Fai il beat da bomba bomba

Ti farò la melodia

Fai il beat da bomba bomba

Ti farò la melodia

Rendi la canzone così carina

Tu vieni a casa con me, oh

Fai il beat da bomba bomba

Ti farò la melodia

Fai il beat da bomba bomba

Ti farò la melodia

Rendi la canzone così carina

Vieni a casa con me, oh

Ay, ay

Fai partire l’audio

Fai partire l’audio

Quello, quello

Fai partire l’audio

Hai il cuore, abbiamo l’anima

Proprio quando il mondo dice che non hanno speranza

Ecco che arriva l’amore

Abbiamo audio (a-audio)

Volo in anlo, supereroe

S sul mio petto, con la mia Marilyn Monroe

Mi sento come una stella (stella)

Perché abbiamo audio

(Fallo partire!)

Fai il beat da bomba bomba

Ti farò la melodia

Fai il beat da bomba bomba

Ti farò la melodia

Rendi la canzone così carina

Tu vieni a casa con me, oh

(Fallo partire!)

Fai il beat da bomba bomba

Ti farò la melodia

Fai il beat da bomba bomba

Ti farò la melodia

Rendi la canzone così carina

Vieni a casa con me, oh