“Audio” è la seconda canzone di LSD (Labirith, Sia e Diplo): guarda il video
La seconda canzone degli LSD da oggi su tutte le piattaforme digitali: ascoltala qui e guarda il video
A pochi giorni dall’uscita della prima canzone degli LSD (trio formato da Labirith, Sia e Diplo) dal titolo “Genius“, ecco la seconda. “Audio” si presenta bene quanto la precedente canzone e anche di più. Siamo pronti a scommettere che “Audio” si imporra presto nella nostra quotidianità, perché è davvero bella e ti rimane presto nella mente, soprattutto per la fantastica voce di Sia.
Il video, davvero gradevole, ci mostra la presenza soprattutto di Diplo e di Labirinth, mentre Sia è rappresentata soltanto da un buffo palloncino che ha le sembianze del suo volto.
Qui in basso potete trovare il testo del brano. Fateci sapere cosa ne pensate!
“Audio” – testo della canzone
We got a ride, we got the night
I got the bottle, you got the light
We got the stars (stars)
We got audio
We’re gonna fly, we’re getting high
You got the moon dust, I got the sky
We got the stars (stars)
We got audio
Make the bomb bomb beat
I’ll give you melody
Make the bomb bomb beat
I’ll give you melody
Make the song so sweet
You gon’ come home with me, oh
Make the bomb bomb beat
I’ll give you melody
Make the bomb bomb beat
I’ll give you melody
Make the song so sweet
You gon’ come home with me, oh
Ay, ay
Play that audio
Play that audio
That, that
Play that audio
We got the heart, we got the soul
Just when the world saying they got no hope
Here comes the love
We got audio (a-audio)
I’m flying high, Superhero
S on my chest, with my Marilyn Monroe
Feel like a star (star)
Cuz we got audio
(Make it go!)
Make the bomb bomb beat
I’ll give you melody
Make the bomb bomb beat
I’ll give you melody
Make the song so sweet
You gon’ come home with me, oh
(Make it go!)
Make the bomb bomb beat
I’ll give you melody
Make the bomb bomb beat
I’ll give you melody
Make the song so sweet
You gon’ come home with me, oh
Ay, ay
Play that audio
That, that
Play that audio
That, that
Play that audio
We can’t live on without the rhythm (sayin’, no, no)
We can’t live on without the rhythm (sayin’, no, no)
We can’t live on without the rhythm (can’t live without, yeah)
We can’t live on without the rhythm (sayin’, no, no)
We can’t live on without the rhythm (play that audio)
We can’t live on without the rhythm (play that audio)
We can’t live on without the rhythm (play that, that) (can’t live without, yeah)
We can’t live on without the rhythm (that, that)
We can’t live on without the rhythm
We can’t live on without the rhythm
Traduzione
Abbiamo fun mezzo, abbiamo la notte
Ho preso la bottiglia, hai la luce
Abbiamo le stelle (stelle)
Abbiamo l’audio
Voleremo, ci sballeremo
Hai la polvere lunare, ho il cielo
Abbiamo le stelle (stelle)
Abbiamo l’audio
Fai il beat da bomba bomba
Ti farò la melodia
Fai il beat da bomba bomba
Ti farò la melodia
Rendi la canzone così carina
Tu vieni a casa con me, oh
Fai il beat da bomba bomba
Ti farò la melodia
Fai il beat da bomba bomba
Ti farò la melodia
Rendi la canzone così carina
Vieni a casa con me, oh
Ay, ay
Fai partire l’audio
Fai partire l’audio
Quello, quello
Fai partire l’audio
Hai il cuore, abbiamo l’anima
Proprio quando il mondo dice che non hanno speranza
Ecco che arriva l’amore
Abbiamo audio (a-audio)
Volo in anlo, supereroe
S sul mio petto, con la mia Marilyn Monroe
Mi sento come una stella (stella)
Perché abbiamo audio
(Fallo partire!)
Fai il beat da bomba bomba
Ti farò la melodia
Fai il beat da bomba bomba
Ti farò la melodia
Rendi la canzone così carina
Tu vieni a casa con me, oh
(Fallo partire!)
Fai il beat da bomba bomba
Ti farò la melodia
Fai il beat da bomba bomba
Ti farò la melodia
Rendi la canzone così carina
Vieni a casa con me, oh