Twice è la nuova e bella canzone di Christina Aguilera

Twice di Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera ha rilasciato nella giornata di oggi – 10 maggio 2018 – una nuova canzone estratta dal suo prossimo album e ottavo complessivo dal titolo “Liberation” (che uscirà nei negozi il 15 giugno 2018).

Intitolata “Twice“, questa canzone viene definita come il classico brano che fa da conto alla rovescia all’album ed è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali. Twice è stato rilasciato la stessa settimana in cui Christina ha annunciato il “The Liberation Tour“. Probabilmente la cantante ha deciso di cavalcare l’entusiasmo dei fan pubblicando questo nuovo singolo.

“A volte mi chiedo quale sia il significato della mia vita. Ho trovato il prezzo dell’amore e ho perso la testa. Rifarei tutto e non ci penserei due volte”, canta Christina nel ritornello di questa ballata su pianoforte.

Per molti Twice è superiore ad Accelerate e ci si chiede perché Christina abbia deciso di rilasciare l’altro come primo singolo ufficiale estratto da Liberation.

Twice è un brano da pelle d’oca e rappresenta il tipo di canzone che mi sarei aspettato in questa nuova era di Christina Aguilera. Voi che ne pensate? Quale preferite tra i due?

Il testo di Twice (Christina Aguilera):

Sometimes I wonder what is the meaning of this life

I found the price of love and lost my mind

I will forgive them all of my wrongs and my rights

I’d do it all again and won’t think twice

Oh, think twice

[Verso 1]

Are you devil? Are you angel?

Am I heaven? Am I hell?

I can barely find the proof to save myself

Are you water? Are you fire?

Are you filthy? Are you pure?

Oh, I thought by now I’d know

But I’m not sure

[Pre-Ritornello]

Well, you’re no angel

I never asked you to be

You’re my danger ‘cause that’s just what I need

But it still hurts me

[Ritornello]

Well, sometimes I wonder what is the meaning of my life

I found the price of love and lost my mind

I will forgive them all of my wrongs and my rights

I’d do it all again and won’t think twice

Oh, think twice

[Verso 2]

My forever and my end

My forgiveness and my sin

I have sacrificed the most of my youth

Is it treason? Is it true?

That the worst I won’t undo

Only enemy I have in love is you

[Pre-Ritornello]

Well, you’re no angel

I never asked you to be

You’re my danger ‘cause that’s just what I need

But it still hurts me

[Ritornello]

Well, sometimes I wonder what is the meaning of my life

I found the price of love and lost my mind

Oh, I will forgive them all of my wrongs and my rights

I’d do it all again and won’t think twice, no

Whoah, think twice

[Conclusione]

Were you devil? Were you angel?

It’s too late to change my mind

I would do it all again and not think twice