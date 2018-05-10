Meghan Trainor ha rilasciato Can’t Dance. Ascolta l’audio e leggi il testo
La seconda canzone di Meghan Trainor che ascolteremo oggi si intitola Can’t Dance e la cantante l’ha rilasciata come nuovo singolo estratto dal nuovo album in uscita quest’anno.
Can’t Dance è più uptempo di “Let You Be Right” ed è una canzone che parla del rapporto tra Meghan e il partner. Meghan Trainor lascerà intendere al suo fidanzato che lei è contenta se lui farà il cattivo ballerino perché lei potrà prendere l’iniziativa e mantenere così inalterato il momento romantico che si è creato tra i due. Furbacchiona Meghan!
Testo di Can’t Dance (Meghan Trainor):
I met this shy boy, cute as hell and grabbed him by the hand
He pulled me back, I asked what’s wrong
He said, “Oh, I can’t dance”
I said, “That’s fine, just keep in time and show off what you got”
If you mess up, boy, I won’t mind as long as you don’t stop
Woah, na na, don’t stop
Oh, na na, don’t stop
Even if you can’t dance just hold my hips
Hold my hands while I roll my hips
Even if you can’t dance I’ll handle it
Follow me and don’t stop
Even if you can’t dance, don’t stand and watch
Stand and watch while I make it hot
Even if you can’t dance, I’ma make it hot
Follow me and don’t stop
Oh, na na, don’t stop
Woah, na na, don’t stop
Keep your eyes on me (woo!)
Singing I’ma teach you a lesson
You just gotta move in my direction
Keep your eyes on me
Being all anxious ain’t an option
Baby, I ain’t got no plans of stopping
Woah, na na, don’t stop
Oh, na na, don’t stop
Even if you can’t dance just hold my hips
Hold my hands while I roll my hips
Even if you can’t dance I’ll handle it
Follow me and don’t stop
Even if you can’t dance, don’t stand and watch
Stand and watch while I make it hot
Even if you can’t dance, I’ma make it hot
Follow me and don’t stop
Oh, na na, don’t stop
Woah, na na, don’t stop
If you can’t dance just hold my hips
If you can’t dance I’ll handle it
If you can’t dance don’t stand and watch
If you can’t dance I’ll make it hot
Woah, na na, don’t stop
Oh, na na, don’t stop
I met this shy boy, cute as hell and grabbed him by the hand
He pulled me back, I asked what’s wrong
He said, “Oh, I can’t dance”
Woah, na na, don’t stop
Oh, na na, don’t stop
Even if you can’t dance just hold my hips
Hold my hands while I roll my hips
Even if you can’t dance I’ll handle it
Follow me and don’t stop
Even if you can’t dance, don’t stand and watch
Stand and watch while I make it hot
Even if you can’t dance, I’ma make it hot
Follow me and don’t stop
Oh, na na, don’t stop
Woah, na na, don’t stop
If you can’t dance just hold my hips
If you can’t dance I’ll handle it
If you can’t dance don’t stand and watch
If you can’t dance I’ll make it hot
Oh, na na, don’t stop
Woah, na na, don’t stop babe