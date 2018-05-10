Meghan Trainor ha rilasciato Can’t Dance. Ascolta l’audio e leggi il testo

La seconda canzone di Meghan Trainor che ascolteremo oggi si intitola Can’t Dance e la cantante l’ha rilasciata come nuovo singolo estratto dal nuovo album in uscita quest’anno.

Can’t Dance è più uptempo di “Let You Be Right” ed è una canzone che parla del rapporto tra Meghan e il partner. Meghan Trainor lascerà intendere al suo fidanzato che lei è contenta se lui farà il cattivo ballerino perché lei potrà prendere l’iniziativa e mantenere così inalterato il momento romantico che si è creato tra i due. Furbacchiona Meghan!

[Verso 1]

I met this shy boy, cute as hell and grabbed him by the hand

He pulled me back, I asked what’s wrong

He said, “Oh, I can’t dance”

I said, “That’s fine, just keep in time and show off what you got”

If you mess up, boy, I won’t mind as long as you don’t stop

Woah, na na, don’t stop

Oh, na na, don’t stop

[Ritornello]

Even if you can’t dance just hold my hips

Hold my hands while I roll my hips

Even if you can’t dance I’ll handle it

Follow me and don’t stop

Even if you can’t dance, don’t stand and watch

Stand and watch while I make it hot

Even if you can’t dance, I’ma make it hot

Follow me and don’t stop

Oh, na na, don’t stop

Woah, na na, don’t stop

[Verso 2]

Keep your eyes on me (woo!)

Singing I’ma teach you a lesson

You just gotta move in my direction

Keep your eyes on me

Being all anxious ain’t an option

Baby, I ain’t got no plans of stopping

Woah, na na, don’t stop

Oh, na na, don’t stop

[Ritornello]

Even if you can’t dance just hold my hips

Hold my hands while I roll my hips

Even if you can’t dance I’ll handle it

Follow me and don’t stop

Even if you can’t dance, don’t stand and watch

Stand and watch while I make it hot

Even if you can’t dance, I’ma make it hot

Follow me and don’t stop

Oh, na na, don’t stop

Woah, na na, don’t stop

[Ponte]

If you can’t dance just hold my hips

If you can’t dance I’ll handle it

If you can’t dance don’t stand and watch

If you can’t dance I’ll make it hot

Woah, na na, don’t stop

Oh, na na, don’t stop

I met this shy boy, cute as hell and grabbed him by the hand

He pulled me back, I asked what’s wrong

He said, “Oh, I can’t dance”

Woah, na na, don’t stop

Oh, na na, don’t stop

[Ritornello]

Even if you can’t dance just hold my hips

Hold my hands while I roll my hips

Even if you can’t dance I’ll handle it

Follow me and don’t stop

Even if you can’t dance, don’t stand and watch

Stand and watch while I make it hot

Even if you can’t dance, I’ma make it hot

Follow me and don’t stop

Oh, na na, don’t stop

Woah, na na, don’t stop

[Conclusione]

If you can’t dance just hold my hips

If you can’t dance I’ll handle it

If you can’t dance don’t stand and watch

If you can’t dance I’ll make it hot

Oh, na na, don’t stop

Woah, na na, don’t stop babe