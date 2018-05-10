Meghan Trainor ama dar ragione al fidanzato in Let You Be Right

Let You Be Right di Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor ha rilasciato oggi due nuove canzoni estratte dal suo prossimo album in studio – che arriverà nei negozi nel 2018 con Epic Records. “Let You Be Right” e “Can’t Dance” sono i titoli delle nuove canzoni. Questo processo di distribuzione si chiama “dual singles release”, quindi aspettatevi di vedere entrambe le canzoni nelle prime posizioni delle classifiche di vendite e radio mondiali.

Qui parliamo di Let You Be Right. È una canzone mid-tempo in cui Meghan lascia presagire di avere un ragazzo testardo e ci tiene a far sapere che lei ha uno stato d’animo combattivo ma nonostante ciò darà ragione al suo compagno in questa discussione. Come conquistare Meghan Trainor? Nel testo di Let You Be Right la cantante afferma che sarà sufficiente mostrargli un po’ d’amore per renderla felice.

“Non voglio litigare stasera. Ti faccio avere ragione. Possiamo far pace se mi baci al prossimo semaforo”, canta la Trainor nel ritornello.

[Verso 1]

Love me, love me

Don’t forget you love me

When I break things, make things

A little bit uncomfy

[Pre-Ritornello]

Baby, don’t hate me

You probably think I’m crazy

And it’s stupid and foolish

The way we’ve been behavin’

So, don’t keep draggin’ this on and on

When you know that you’re wrong, you’re wrong

[Ritornello]

I don’t wanna fight tonight

I’ma let you be right

I don’t wanna fight tonight

I’ma let you be right (let you be right)

We can make up if you just kiss me at the next traffic light

I don’t wanna fight tonight

I’ma let you be right (let you be right)

Oh, let you be right, let you be right

Oh, let you be right, let you be right (woo!)

[Verso 2]

Trust me, trust me

I need you to trust me

‘Cause I say sh*t I don’t mean

Words for me ain’t easy

[Pre-Ritornello]

Oh, baby, don’t hate me

You probably think I’m crazy

And it’s stupid and foolish

The way we’ve been behavin’

So, don’t keep draggin’ this on and on

When you know that you’re wrong, you’re wrong

[Ritornello]

I don’t wanna fight tonight

I’ma let you be right

I don’t wanna fight tonight

I’ma let you be right (let you be right)

We can make up if you just kiss me at the next traffic light

I don’t wanna fight tonight

I’ma let you be right (let you be right)

Oh, let you be right, let you be right

Oh, let you be right, let you be right (woo!)

[Ponte]

Love me, love me

Don’t forget you love me

Hey, yeah

Love me, love me

Don’t forget you love me

Hey, yeah

Oh, hey

[Ritornello]

I don’t wanna fight tonight, bae

I’ma let you be right

I don’t wanna fight tonight

I’ma let you be right (let you be right)

We can make up if you just kiss me at the next traffic light

I don’t wanna fight tonight

I’ma let you be right (let you be right)

I don’t wanna fight tonight

I’ma let you be right (let you be right)

Oh, let you be right, let you be right

I don’t wanna fight tonight

I’ma let you be right (let you be right)

Oh, let you be right, let you be right (woo!)

We can make up if you just kiss me at the next traffic light

I don’t wanna fight tonight

I’ma let you be right (let you be right)