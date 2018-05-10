Selena Gomez: il nuovo singolo “Back To You” – Video, Testo & Traduzione

Oggi giovedì 10 maggio è uscita “Back To You”, la nuova canzone di Selena Gomez.

Il brano – che anticipa il secondo album in studio della pop star – fa parte della colonna sonora della seconda stagione di “13 Reasons Why”, serie tv della quale Selena è anche produttrice.

Ecco il video ufficiale di Back To You:

Testo Back To You di Selena Gomez:

Took you like a shot

Thought that I could chase you with the cold evening

Let a couple years water down how I’m feeling about you (feeling about you)

And every time we talk

Every single word builds up to this moment

And I gotta convince myself I don’t want it, even though I do (even though I do)

You could break my heart in two

But when it heals, it beats for you

I know its forward but it’s true

I wanna hold you when I’m not supposed to

When I’m lying close to someone else

You’re stuck in my head and I can’t get you out of it

If I could do it all again

I know I’d go back to you

I know I’d go back to you

I know I’d go back to you

We never got it right

Playing and replaying old conversations

Overthinking every word and I hate it

‘Cause it’s not me (’Cause it’s not me)

And what’s the point in hiding

And everybody knows we got unfinished business

And I regret it if I didn’t say this isn’t what it could be (isn’t what it could be)

You could break my heart in two

But when it heals, it beats for you

I know its forward but it’s true

I wanna hold you when I’m not supposed to

When I’m lying close to someone else

You’re stuck in my head and I can’t get you out of it

If I could do it all again

I know I’d go back to you

I know I’d go back to you

I know I’d go back to you

I’d go back to you

I’d go back to you

What was there wasn’t sure

But I’d go back to you

I know I’d go back to you

You can break my heart in two

But when it heals, it beats for you

I know its forward but it’s true

Won’t lie, I’d go back to you

You know, my thoughts are running loose

It’s just a thing you make me do

And I could fight, but what’s the use

I know I’d go back to you

I wanna hold you when I’m not supposed to

When I’m lying close to someone else

You’re stuck in my head and I can’t get you out of it

If I could do it all again

I know I’d go back to you

I’d go back to you

I’d go back to you

I know I’d go back to you

(Go back to you, go back to you)

(Go back to you, go back to you)

(Go back to you, go back to you)

Traduzione Back To You di Selena Gomez

Ti ho preso come uno shot

Pensavo di poterti inseguire nelle notti fredde

Ho lasciato scorrere il tempo per un paio di anni, su come mi sentivo per te

E ogni volta che parliamo

Ogni singola parola che ci diciamo in questo momento

E devo convincermi di non volerlo, anche se so che lo voglio

Potresti spezzare il mio cuore in due

Ma quando è guarito, batte per te

So che è avanti ma è vero

Vorrei abbracciarti quando non dovrei

Quando sono distesa vicina a qualcun altro

Sei nella mia testa e non riesco a farti andare via

Se potessi fare tutto dall’inizio

So che tornerei da te

So che tornerei da te

So che tornerei da te

Non ho mai fatto la cosa giusta

Vivendo e rivivendo vecchie conversazioni

Ripensando troppo a ogni parola e lo odio

Perché non è da me

E qual è il motivo di nascondersi

E tutti sanno che abbiamo delle situazioni in sospeso

E me ne pentirei se non dicessi che non è quello che poteva essere

Potresti spezzare il mio cuore in due

Ma quando è guarito, batte per te

So che è avanti ma è vero

Vorrei abbracciarti quando non dovrei

Quando sono distesa vicina a qualcun altro

Sei nella mia testa e non riesco a farti andare via

Se potessi fare tutto dall’inizio

So che tornerei da te

So che tornerei da te

So che tornerei da te

Potresti spezzare il mio cuore in due

Ma quando è guarito, batte per te

So che è avanti ma è vero

Non voglio mentire tornerei da te

Sai che i miei pensieri corrono più forti

E solo una cosa che mi fai fare

E potrei combatterlo ma quale sarebbe lo scopo?

So che tornerei da te

Potresti spezzare il mio cuore in due

Ma quando è guarito, batte per te

So che è avanti ma è vero

Vorrei abbracciarti quando non dovrei

Quando sono distesa vicina a qualcun altro

Sei nella mia testa e non riesco a farti andare via

Se potessi fare tutto dall’inizio

So che tornerei da te

So che tornerei da te

So che tornerei da te