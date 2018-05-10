Selena Gomez: il nuovo singolo “Back To You” – Video, Testo & Traduzione
Oggi giovedì 10 maggio è uscita “Back To You”, la nuova canzone di Selena Gomez.
Il brano – che anticipa il secondo album in studio della pop star – fa parte della colonna sonora della seconda stagione di “13 Reasons Why”, serie tv della quale Selena è anche produttrice.
Ecco il video ufficiale di Back To You:
Testo Back To You di Selena Gomez:
Took you like a shot
Thought that I could chase you with the cold evening
Let a couple years water down how I’m feeling about you (feeling about you)
And every time we talk
Every single word builds up to this moment
And I gotta convince myself I don’t want it, even though I do (even though I do)
You could break my heart in two
But when it heals, it beats for you
I know its forward but it’s true
I wanna hold you when I’m not supposed to
When I’m lying close to someone else
You’re stuck in my head and I can’t get you out of it
If I could do it all again
I know I’d go back to you
I know I’d go back to you
I know I’d go back to you
We never got it right
Playing and replaying old conversations
Overthinking every word and I hate it
‘Cause it’s not me (’Cause it’s not me)
And what’s the point in hiding
And everybody knows we got unfinished business
And I regret it if I didn’t say this isn’t what it could be (isn’t what it could be)
You could break my heart in two
But when it heals, it beats for you
I know its forward but it’s true
I wanna hold you when I’m not supposed to
When I’m lying close to someone else
You’re stuck in my head and I can’t get you out of it
If I could do it all again
I know I’d go back to you
I know I’d go back to you
I know I’d go back to you
I’d go back to you
I’d go back to you
What was there wasn’t sure
But I’d go back to you
I know I’d go back to you
You can break my heart in two
But when it heals, it beats for you
I know its forward but it’s true
Won’t lie, I’d go back to you
You know, my thoughts are running loose
It’s just a thing you make me do
And I could fight, but what’s the use
I know I’d go back to you
I wanna hold you when I’m not supposed to
When I’m lying close to someone else
You’re stuck in my head and I can’t get you out of it
If I could do it all again
I know I’d go back to you
I’d go back to you
I’d go back to you
I know I’d go back to you
(Go back to you, go back to you)
(Go back to you, go back to you)
(Go back to you, go back to you)
Traduzione Back To You di Selena Gomez
Ti ho preso come uno shot
Pensavo di poterti inseguire nelle notti fredde
Ho lasciato scorrere il tempo per un paio di anni, su come mi sentivo per te
E ogni volta che parliamo
Ogni singola parola che ci diciamo in questo momento
E devo convincermi di non volerlo, anche se so che lo voglio
Potresti spezzare il mio cuore in due
Ma quando è guarito, batte per te
So che è avanti ma è vero
Vorrei abbracciarti quando non dovrei
Quando sono distesa vicina a qualcun altro
Sei nella mia testa e non riesco a farti andare via
Se potessi fare tutto dall’inizio
So che tornerei da te
So che tornerei da te
So che tornerei da te
Non ho mai fatto la cosa giusta
Vivendo e rivivendo vecchie conversazioni
Ripensando troppo a ogni parola e lo odio
Perché non è da me
E qual è il motivo di nascondersi
E tutti sanno che abbiamo delle situazioni in sospeso
E me ne pentirei se non dicessi che non è quello che poteva essere
Potresti spezzare il mio cuore in due
Ma quando è guarito, batte per te
So che è avanti ma è vero
Vorrei abbracciarti quando non dovrei
Quando sono distesa vicina a qualcun altro
Sei nella mia testa e non riesco a farti andare via
Se potessi fare tutto dall’inizio
So che tornerei da te
So che tornerei da te
So che tornerei da te
Potresti spezzare il mio cuore in due
Ma quando è guarito, batte per te
So che è avanti ma è vero
Non voglio mentire tornerei da te
Sai che i miei pensieri corrono più forti
E solo una cosa che mi fai fare
E potrei combatterlo ma quale sarebbe lo scopo?
So che tornerei da te
Potresti spezzare il mio cuore in due
Ma quando è guarito, batte per te
So che è avanti ma è vero
Vorrei abbracciarti quando non dovrei
Quando sono distesa vicina a qualcun altro
Sei nella mia testa e non riesco a farti andare via
Se potessi fare tutto dall’inizio
So che tornerei da te
So che tornerei da te
So che tornerei da te