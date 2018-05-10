Il secondo singolo degli Years & Years estratto da Palo Santo è If You’re Over Me

Gli Years & Years hanno fatto debuttare questo giovedì mattina una nuova canzone estratta dal loro secondo album in studio “Palo Santo” (nei negozi dal 6 luglio). “If You’re Over Me” è il secondo singolo ufficiale del progetto e quindi il follow-up di “Sanctify“. Tra l’altro Sanctify mi era piaciuto tanto e mi aspettavo molto anche da questo secondo brano.

If You’re Over Me non è al livello di Sanctify ma non mi ha comunque deluso. È disponibile da oggi su tutte le piattaforme digitali. È stato prodotto da Steve Mac (che tra l’altro ha prodotto l’ultima canzone di Celine Dion, “Ashes“).

[Verso 1]

It’s like thunder and lightning

You hurt me without trying

A tempest, you was rising

And no I don’t like to be this way

And you’re Jekyll and Hyde-ing

Are you real or are you lying?

So stop with your crying

I can’t handle it now

[Pre-Ritornello]

You tell everyone our love went cold

Going round, spreading the word, it’s over

If that’s how you feel then you should go

Don’t come around saying, “I still want you”

[Ritornello]

One minute you say we’re a team

Then you’re telling me you can’t breathe

Well you should set me free

Baby, if you’re over me

Yesterday you said I’m the one

But now you say you’re done

Stop telling me what I need, baby, if you’re over me

[Verso 2]

There you go, there, I said it

Don’t look at me all offended

You played games and it ended

I’ve got to look out for me

I won’t say that it’s easy

Oh I know I hate leaving

But you can’t keep deceiving

Does it make you feel good?

[Pre-Ritornello]

You tell everyone our love went cold

Going round, spreading the word, it’s over

If that’s how you feel then you should go

Don’t come around saying, “I still want you”

[Ritornello]

One minute you say we’re a team

Then you’re telling me you can’t breathe

Well you should set me free

Baby, if you’re over me

Yesterday you said I’m the one

But now you say you’re done

Stop telling me what I need, baby, if you’re over me

If you’re over me

If you’re over me

Stop telling me what I need, baby, if you’re over me

[Ponte]

How long can a love remain?

Time never could heal this pain

I thought I believed in fate

Oh, it’s so cruel

No, nothing for us would change

Same story, the same mistake

This heart just wants to break

[Ritornello]

One minute you say we’re a team

Then you’re telling me you can’t breathe

Well you should set me free

Baby, if you’re over me

Yesterday you said I’m the one

But now you say you’re done

Stop telling me what I need, baby, if you’re over me

[Conclusione]

Just go if it’s over

Just go if it’s over

Just go if it’s over

Baby, if you’re over me

Just go if it’s over

Just go if it’s over

Just go if it’s over

Baby, if you’re over me