Il secondo singolo degli Years & Years estratto da Palo Santo è If You’re Over Me
If You’re Over Me degli Years & Years
Gli Years & Years hanno fatto debuttare questo giovedì mattina una nuova canzone estratta dal loro secondo album in studio “Palo Santo” (nei negozi dal 6 luglio). “If You’re Over Me” è il secondo singolo ufficiale del progetto e quindi il follow-up di “Sanctify“. Tra l’altro Sanctify mi era piaciuto tanto e mi aspettavo molto anche da questo secondo brano.
If You’re Over Me non è al livello di Sanctify ma non mi ha comunque deluso. È disponibile da oggi su tutte le piattaforme digitali. È stato prodotto da Steve Mac (che tra l’altro ha prodotto l’ultima canzone di Celine Dion, “Ashes“).
Testo di If You’re Over Me dei Years & Years
It’s like thunder and lightning
You hurt me without trying
A tempest, you was rising
And no I don’t like to be this way
And you’re Jekyll and Hyde-ing
Are you real or are you lying?
So stop with your crying
I can’t handle it now
You tell everyone our love went cold
Going round, spreading the word, it’s over
If that’s how you feel then you should go
Don’t come around saying, “I still want you”
One minute you say we’re a team
Then you’re telling me you can’t breathe
Well you should set me free
Baby, if you’re over me
Yesterday you said I’m the one
But now you say you’re done
Stop telling me what I need, baby, if you’re over me
There you go, there, I said it
Don’t look at me all offended
You played games and it ended
I’ve got to look out for me
I won’t say that it’s easy
Oh I know I hate leaving
But you can’t keep deceiving
Does it make you feel good?
You tell everyone our love went cold
Going round, spreading the word, it’s over
If that’s how you feel then you should go
Don’t come around saying, “I still want you”
One minute you say we’re a team
Then you’re telling me you can’t breathe
Well you should set me free
Baby, if you’re over me
Yesterday you said I’m the one
But now you say you’re done
Stop telling me what I need, baby, if you’re over me
If you’re over me
If you’re over me
Stop telling me what I need, baby, if you’re over me
How long can a love remain?
Time never could heal this pain
I thought I believed in fate
Oh, it’s so cruel
No, nothing for us would change
Same story, the same mistake
This heart just wants to break
One minute you say we’re a team
Then you’re telling me you can’t breathe
Well you should set me free
Baby, if you’re over me
Yesterday you said I’m the one
But now you say you’re done
Stop telling me what I need, baby, if you’re over me
Just go if it’s over
Just go if it’s over
Just go if it’s over
Baby, if you’re over me
Just go if it’s over
Just go if it’s over
Just go if it’s over
Baby, if you’re over me