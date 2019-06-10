Céline Dion ha terminato, dopo 16 anni, i suoi coreografici show al Caesars Palace di Las Vegas.

Ha celebrato questo arrivederci o addio eseguendo una nuova canzone intitolata “Flying On My Own” e, in qualche modo, la traccia si rivela un vero e proprio inno dance pop.

“C’è qualcosa che si muove nell’aria, se non sbaglio”, canta l’icona pop nel verso iniziale. “La polvere si schiarisce ovunque, i ricordi si risvegliano.”

Poi estende il vocal sui synth e va a cascata sul ritornello: “Sto volando da sola, sulle ali del tuo amore.”

Flying On My Own è una canzone ottimista.

Tra l’altro suggerisce che il Courage LP (in uscita verso la fine di quest’anno) sarà pieno di sorprese.

“Flying On My Own” sarà senza dubbio l’inno che Céline scatenerà quando si esibirà con il suo prossimo Courage World Tour.

Gli spettacoli dal vivo prenderanno il via a Québec City, QC, il 18 settembre e poi la Dion visiterà altre 50 città, per poi finire il tour a Winnipeg, MB, il 27 aprile 2020.

Qui sotto l’audio del brano su Spotify:

Testo di Flying on my Own di Céline Dion

[Verso 1]

There’s something shifting in the air

If I’m not mistaken

The dust is clearing everywhere

Memories awaken

[Pre-Ritornello]

My feet on the runway

It’s a beautiful day

I look to the sky now

I’m finding my way

[Ritornello]

I’m flying on my own

On the wings of your love

I’m flying on my own

On the wings of your love

I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)

I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)

[Verso 2]

The warmer winds will carry me

Anywhere I want them to

If you could see what I can see

That nothing’s blocking my view

[Pre-Ritornello]

I look to the sky now

It’s a beautiful day

[Ritornello]

I’m flying on my own

On the wings of your love

I’m flying on my own

On the wings of your love

I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)

I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)

[Ponte]

I’m free like an eagle, soar like an eagle

Sailing the winds of change

On the winds of change

On the winds of change

[Pre-Ritornello]

My feet on the runway

It’s a beautiful day

I look to the sky now

I’m finding my way

[Ritornello]

I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)

I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)

I’m flying on my, flying on my, flying on my own

Flying on my own, baby

I’m flying on my, flying on my, flying on my own

Flying on my own, baby

[Conclusione]

Flying on my own

(Look to the sky now)

On the winds of change

(Look to the sky now)

Flying on my own

(Look to the sky now)

On the winds of change

(Look to the sky now)

Flying on my own