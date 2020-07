(Verse 1)

America’s on fire

There’s protests in the street

Her conscience has been looted

And her soul is under siege

Another mother’s crying, as history repeats

I can’t breathe

God damn those 8 long minutes

Lying face down in cuffs on the ground

Bystanders pleaded for mercy

As one, cop shoved a kid in the crowd

When did a judge and a jury

Become a badge and a knee

On these streets?

(Chorus)

Stay alive, stay alive

Shine a light, stay alive

Use your voice and you remember me

American reckoning

(Verse 2)

I’ll never know what it’s like

To walk a mile in his shoes

And I’ll never have to have the talk

So it don’t happen to you

Three little words written ‘cross the chest

Of a twelve year old who hasn’t lived life yet

“Am I next? Am I next?”

(Chorus)

Stay alive, stay alive

Shine a light, stay alive

Use your voice and you remember me

American reckoning

(Verse 3)

Is this a moment or movement?

Is this the tide or a flood?

Is our American reckoning?

Our story written in blood

Or in love

Or in peace

(Chorus)

Stay alive, stay alive

Shine a light, stay alive

Use your voice and you remember me

Stay alive, stay alive

Shine a light, stay alive

Use your voice and you remember me

American reckoning In our American reckoning