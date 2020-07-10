Però il ritmo non è così orecchiabile da invogliarti a presidiare la pista da ballo.

Ma andiamo per gradi.

Treat Myself di Meghan Trainor è uno degli album più sottovalutati del 2020, ma potrebbe migliorare in termini di vendite e stream con l’arrivo di una nuova edizione deluxe, prevista per il 17 luglio.

Questa nuova versione include anche “Make You Dance“.

“Ultimamente sono stata pigra, sono annegata nella mia testa”, canta la vincitrice del Grammy. “Con questi pensieri che mi fanno impazzire, preferirei ballare.”

Questo ci porta al ritornello.

“Ho lasciato cadere questa merda per farti, farti ballare”, dice Meghan.

Hai ascoltato l’audio?

Tutto sommato, è un pezzo che ci può stare in un album totalmente dance-pop. Da “All The Ways” a “Wave” per passare a “Nice To Meet Ya“, in Treat Myself non mancano i pezzi interessanti… ma secondo noi Meghan avrebbe potuto dare di più e forse Make You Dance non giustifica l’acquisto di una versione deluxe. Per te invece?

Il testo di Make you Dance

[Verso 1]

All night

I stay up all night on my phone watchin’ dumb shit

‘Til three o’clock in the morning

[Pre-Ritornello]

And lately I’ve been lazy

I’ve been drownin’ in my head

With these thoughts makin’ me crazy

I’d rather dance instead

I can’t be the only one

So if you get lonely, just

[Ritornello]

Dance

I dropped this shit to make you, make you dance

Don’t act like you ain’t makin’ any plans

Imagine, baby, it’s your only chance

Yeah, I dropped this shit to make you, make you

I dropped this shit to make you, make you

I dropped this shit to make you, make you

[Verso 2]

Dressed up

Got all dressed up for no one, down my Rosé

I’ve been drinkin’ since one

[Pre-Ritornello]

‘Cause lately I’ve been lazy

I’ve been drownin’ in my head

With these thoughts makin’ me crazy

I’d rather dance instead

I can’t be the only one

So if you get lonely, just

[Ritornello]

Dance

I dropped this shit to make you, make you dance

Don’t act like you ain’t makin’ any plans

Imagine, baby, it’s your only chance

Yeah, I dropped this shit to make you, make you

I dropped this shit to make you, make you

I dropped this shit to make you, make you

[Ponte]

To make you dance

To make you dance, ah

I can’t be the only one

So if you feel lonely, just

[Ritornello]

Dance

I dropped this shit to make you, make you dance

Don’t act like you ain’t makin’ any plans

Imagine, baby, it’s your only chance

Yeah, I dropped this shit to make you, make you

(Oh, to make you, make you)

To make you, make you

I dropped this shit to make you, make you

I dropped this shit to make you, make you