Marshmello ha pubblicato una nuova canzone durante lo scorso fine settimana. Intitolata “Here With Me“, si tratta di una collaborazione con la band scozzese indie-pop Chvrches.
Mentre stiamo scrivendo questo articolo, tre giorni dopo la data di rilascio ufficiale della canzone, Here With Me si trova in posizione numero 13 nella classifica delle migliori 100 canzoni iTunes per il mercato discografico USA. Ciò significa che la canzone è stata ben accolta dal grande pubblico. Nella maggior parte dei casi, le nuove canzoni destinate al flop crollano nelle posizioni più basse di questo grafico dopo il fine settimana. Alcune di esse, addirittura, abbandonano del tutto la Top 100. Ma questo non è successo a “Here With Me“. Buone notizie per Marshmello ed i Chvrches quindi.
Il significato di Here With Me
La canzone Here With Me parla di temi nostalgici. La stessa nostalgia che si sente quando ci manca una persona a noi cara e senza essa al nostro fianco non siamo più gli stessi.
Mi piacerebbe scoprire come è nata questa collaborazione… perché concorderete con me che il team formato da Marshmello ed i Chvrches è abbastanza originale. A voi è piaciuta Here With Me? Personalmente adoro la melodia e la canzone merita un riascolto. Sono sicuro che questa traccia piacerà tantissimo anche qui in Italia.
Testo di Here With Me di Mashmello ed i Chvrches
Can I tell you something just between you and me?
When I hear your voice, I know I’m finally free
Every single word is perfect as it can be
And I need you here with me
When you lift me up, I know that I’ll never fall
I can speak to you by saying nothing at all
Every single time, I find it harder to breathe
‘Cause I need you here with me
Every day
You’re saying the words that I want you to say
There’s a pain in my heart and it won’t go away
Now I know I’m falling in deep
‘Cause I need you here with me
Every day
You’re saying the words that I want you to say
There’s a pain in my heart and it won’t go away
Now I know I’m falling in deep
‘Cause I need you here with me
I think I see your face in every place that I go
I try to hide it, but I know that it’s gonna show
Every single night, I find it harder to sleep
‘Cause I need you here with me
Everyday
You’re saying the words that I want you to say
There’s a pain in my heart and it won’t go away
Now I know I’m falling in deep
‘Cause I need you here with me
Every day
You’re saying the words that I want you to say
There’s a pain in my heart and it won’t go away
Now I know I’m falling in deep
‘Cause I need you here with me
Can I tell you something just between you and me?
When I hear your voice, I know I’m finally free
Every single word is perfect as it can be
‘Cause I need you here with me
Traduzione in italiano del testo di Here With ME
Posso confessarti una cosa?
Quando ascolto la tua voce, sento di essere finalmente libera
Ogni singola frase che dici è perfetta
Ed io ho bisogno che tu stia accanto a me
Quando mi tiri su, so che non cadrò mai
Posso parlare con te senza affermare nulla
Tutte le volte, per me è sempre più difficile respirare
Perché ho bisogno che tu stia qui con me
Ogni giorno
Dici parole che voglio sentir dire
C’è un dolore nel mio cuore che non sparirà
Ora sto cadendo in profondità
Perché ho bisogno che tu stia qui con me
Ogni giorno
Dici parole che voglio sentir dire
C’è un dolore nel mio cuore che non sparirà
Ora sto cadendo in profondità
Perché ho bisogno che tu stia qui con me
Mi sembra di ammirare il tuo viso in ogni luogo in cui vado
Cerco di mascherare questa cosa, ma so che si noterà lo stesso
Ogni notte, è sempre più difficile dormire
Perché ho bisogno che tu stia qui con me
Ogni giorno
Dici parole che voglio sentir dire
C’è un dolore nel mio cuore che non sparirà
Ora sto cadendo in profondità
Perché ho bisogno che tu stia qui con me
Ogni giorno
Dici parole che voglio sentir dire
C’è un dolore nel mio cuore che non sparirà
Ora sto cadendo in profondità
Perché ho bisogno che tu stia qui con me
Posso confessarti una cosa?
Quando ascolto la tua voce, sento di essere finalmente libera
Ogni singola frase che dici è perfetta
Ed io ho bisogno che tu stia accanto a me
