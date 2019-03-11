Marshmello ha pubblicato una nuova canzone durante lo scorso fine settimana. Intitolata “Here With Me“, si tratta di una collaborazione con la band scozzese indie-pop Chvrches.

Mentre stiamo scrivendo questo articolo, tre giorni dopo la data di rilascio ufficiale della canzone, Here With Me si trova in posizione numero 13 nella classifica delle migliori 100 canzoni iTunes per il mercato discografico USA. Ciò significa che la canzone è stata ben accolta dal grande pubblico. Nella maggior parte dei casi, le nuove canzoni destinate al flop crollano nelle posizioni più basse di questo grafico dopo il fine settimana. Alcune di esse, addirittura, abbandonano del tutto la Top 100. Ma questo non è successo a “Here With Me“. Buone notizie per Marshmello ed i Chvrches quindi.

Il significato di Here With Me

La canzone Here With Me parla di temi nostalgici. La stessa nostalgia che si sente quando ci manca una persona a noi cara e senza essa al nostro fianco non siamo più gli stessi.

Mi piacerebbe scoprire come è nata questa collaborazione… perché concorderete con me che il team formato da Marshmello ed i Chvrches è abbastanza originale. A voi è piaciuta Here With Me? Personalmente adoro la melodia e la canzone merita un riascolto. Sono sicuro che questa traccia piacerà tantissimo anche qui in Italia.

Marshmello ed i Chvrches: nella cover di Here With Me

Testo di Here With Me di Mashmello ed i Chvrches

Can I tell you something just between you and me?

When I hear your voice, I know I’m finally free

Every single word is perfect as it can be

And I need you here with me

When you lift me up, I know that I’ll never fall

I can speak to you by saying nothing at all

Every single time, I find it harder to breathe

‘Cause I need you here with me

Every day

You’re saying the words that I want you to say

There’s a pain in my heart and it won’t go away

Now I know I’m falling in deep

‘Cause I need you here with me

Every day

You’re saying the words that I want you to say

There’s a pain in my heart and it won’t go away

Now I know I’m falling in deep

‘Cause I need you here with me

I think I see your face in every place that I go

I try to hide it, but I know that it’s gonna show

Every single night, I find it harder to sleep

‘Cause I need you here with me

Everyday

You’re saying the words that I want you to say

There’s a pain in my heart and it won’t go away

Now I know I’m falling in deep

‘Cause I need you here with me

Every day

You’re saying the words that I want you to say

There’s a pain in my heart and it won’t go away

Now I know I’m falling in deep

‘Cause I need you here with me

Can I tell you something just between you and me?

When I hear your voice, I know I’m finally free

Every single word is perfect as it can be

‘Cause I need you here with me

Traduzione in italiano del testo di Here With ME

Posso confessarti una cosa?

Quando ascolto la tua voce, sento di essere finalmente libera

Ogni singola frase che dici è perfetta

Ed io ho bisogno che tu stia accanto a me

Quando mi tiri su, so che non cadrò mai

Posso parlare con te senza affermare nulla

Tutte le volte, per me è sempre più difficile respirare

Perché ho bisogno che tu stia qui con me

Ogni giorno

Dici parole che voglio sentir dire

C’è un dolore nel mio cuore che non sparirà

Ora sto cadendo in profondità

Perché ho bisogno che tu stia qui con me

Ogni giorno

Dici parole che voglio sentir dire

C’è un dolore nel mio cuore che non sparirà

Ora sto cadendo in profondità

Perché ho bisogno che tu stia qui con me

Mi sembra di ammirare il tuo viso in ogni luogo in cui vado

Cerco di mascherare questa cosa, ma so che si noterà lo stesso

Ogni notte, è sempre più difficile dormire

Perché ho bisogno che tu stia qui con me

Ogni giorno

Dici parole che voglio sentir dire

C’è un dolore nel mio cuore che non sparirà

Ora sto cadendo in profondità

Perché ho bisogno che tu stia qui con me

Ogni giorno

Dici parole che voglio sentir dire

C’è un dolore nel mio cuore che non sparirà

Ora sto cadendo in profondità

Perché ho bisogno che tu stia qui con me

Posso confessarti una cosa?

Quando ascolto la tua voce, sento di essere finalmente libera

Ogni singola frase che dici è perfetta

Ed io ho bisogno che tu stia accanto a me