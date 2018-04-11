Carrie Underwood è tornata: ecco Cry Pretty (Testo & Audio)
Carrie Underwood presenta Cry Pretty
Carrie Underwood ha fatto debuttare “come promesso” alle 6 del mattino il suo nuovo singolo “Cry Pretty”, che è ufficialmente la prima canzone estratta dal prossimo – ancora senza titolo – e sesto album in studio della cantante country. Si tratta del follow-up del disco uscito nel 2015 dal titolo “Storyteller”.
Lo scorso anno Carrie ha avuto un problema di salute. Era caduta in casa e i medici avevano dovuto mettere 40 punti sul viso alla cantante. Questo nuovo album è il primo lavoro musicale di Carrie dopo quel brutto fatto.
Riguardo al significato di Cry Pretty, Carrie ha dichiarato:
“Il titolo si riferisce al momento in cui le emozioni prendono il sopravvento e tu non puoi semplicemente trattenerle. La canzone parla davvero di tante cose che sono successe nell’ultimo anno e spero che quando ascolterai Cry Pretty, potrai mettere in relazione quei sentimenti con momenti della tua vita”.
L’intensità della voce di Carrie durante la seconda parte della canzone è fenomenale. Forse è uno dei migliori lavori della signora Underwood degli ultimi anni e non possiamo che consigliarvela per la vostra playlist.
Carrie eseguirà il nuovo singolo Cry Pretty per la prima volta questa domenica, 15 aprile 2018, alla cerimonia degli ACM Awards 2018 a Las Vegas. Se troveremo il video correlato, condivideremo con voi l’esibizione. Qui sotto trovate il testo di Cry Pretty.
Testo di Cry Pretty (Carrie Underwood):
I’m sorry
But I’m just a girl
Not usually the kind to show my heart to the world
I’m pretty good
At keeping it together
I hold my composure
For worse or for better
So I apologize, if you don’t like what you see
Sometimes my emotions get the best of me
And falling apart is as human as it gets
You can’t hide it, you can’t fight but the truth is
You can’t pretty lie
And say it’s ok you can’t pretty smile and just walk away
Pretty much make your way through anything
But you can’t cry pretty
Oh no you can’t dress it up
In lace or rhinestones
It don’t matter if you’re in a crowd
Or home all alone
Yeah it’s all the same
When you’re looking the mirror
A pinch or a pain, so let it flow like a river
You can’t pretty lie
And say it’s ok you can’t pretty smile and just walk away
Pretty much make your way through anything
But you can’t cry pretty
You can’t turn off the flood
When the dam breaks
And all your mascara is going away
When things get ugly
You just gotta face that you can’t cry pretty
No you can’t
Oooooh
You can’t turn off the flood
When the dam breaks
And all your mascara is going away
When things get ugly
You just gotta face that you can’t cry pretty
Yeah
No you can’t cry
No you can’t cry
Yeah
Yeah
You can’t cry
You can’t cry pretty, baby
No you can’t cry
Pretty