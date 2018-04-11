Carrie Underwood è tornata: ecco Cry Pretty (Testo & Audio)

Carrie Underwood presenta Cry Pretty

Carrie Underwood ha fatto debuttare “come promesso” alle 6 del mattino il suo nuovo singolo “Cry Pretty”, che è ufficialmente la prima canzone estratta dal prossimo – ancora senza titolo – e sesto album in studio della cantante country. Si tratta del follow-up del disco uscito nel 2015 dal titolo “Storyteller”.

Lo scorso anno Carrie ha avuto un problema di salute. Era caduta in casa e i medici avevano dovuto mettere 40 punti sul viso alla cantante. Questo nuovo album è il primo lavoro musicale di Carrie dopo quel brutto fatto.

Riguardo al significato di Cry Pretty, Carrie ha dichiarato:

“Il titolo si riferisce al momento in cui le emozioni prendono il sopravvento e tu non puoi semplicemente trattenerle. La canzone parla davvero di tante cose che sono successe nell’ultimo anno e spero che quando ascolterai Cry Pretty, potrai mettere in relazione quei sentimenti con momenti della tua vita”.

L’intensità della voce di Carrie durante la seconda parte della canzone è fenomenale. Forse è uno dei migliori lavori della signora Underwood degli ultimi anni e non possiamo che consigliarvela per la vostra playlist.

Carrie eseguirà il nuovo singolo Cry Pretty per la prima volta questa domenica, 15 aprile 2018, alla cerimonia degli ACM Awards 2018 a Las Vegas. Se troveremo il video correlato, condivideremo con voi l’esibizione. Qui sotto trovate il testo di Cry Pretty.

Testo di Cry Pretty (Carrie Underwood):

I’m sorry

But I’m just a girl

Not usually the kind to show my heart to the world

I’m pretty good

At keeping it together

I hold my composure

For worse or for better

So I apologize, if you don’t like what you see

Sometimes my emotions get the best of me

And falling apart is as human as it gets

You can’t hide it, you can’t fight but the truth is

You can’t pretty lie

And say it’s ok you can’t pretty smile and just walk away

Pretty much make your way through anything

But you can’t cry pretty

Oh no you can’t dress it up

In lace or rhinestones

It don’t matter if you’re in a crowd

Or home all alone

Yeah it’s all the same

When you’re looking the mirror

A pinch or a pain, so let it flow like a river

You can’t pretty lie

And say it’s ok you can’t pretty smile and just walk away

Pretty much make your way through anything

But you can’t cry pretty

You can’t turn off the flood

When the dam breaks

And all your mascara is going away

When things get ugly

You just gotta face that you can’t cry pretty

No you can’t

Oooooh

You can’t turn off the flood

When the dam breaks

And all your mascara is going away

When things get ugly

You just gotta face that you can’t cry pretty

Yeah

No you can’t cry

No you can’t cry

Yeah

Yeah

You can’t cry

You can’t cry pretty, baby

No you can’t cry

Pretty