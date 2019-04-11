Marina sposa la politica nel video musicale per “To Be Human“, una traccia accattivante estratta dal suo album “LOVE + FEAR”.
Il video mostra la cantante britannica cantare “To Be Human” da una foresta di bambù e per le strade di quella che sembra essere una città giapponese.
Il resto delle scene presenti nel video musicale parlano di immigrazione e cambiamenti socio/politici.
Parlando di “To Be Human”, Marina ha detto quanto segue in una dichiarazione stampa:
“Tematicamente, To Be Human riassume quello che è il mio pensiero per quanto riguarda la politica negli ultimi 3 anni. L’argomento è molto importante: parlo di unità, parola che intercetta molti luoghi nel mondo. Nella nostra società siamo costretti a percepire le altre persone come diverse da noi e questo non mi piace.”
Testo di To Be Human di Marina
[Verso 1]
The pagodas and the palaces
Dressed in gold leaf hide the damages
Spot the Geisha as she balances
Life’s a cakewalk, full of challenges
Go to Russia, see the Red Square
Lenin’s body lying dead there
From Kyoto, Hiroshima
Watch the black cloud crawling nearer
[Pre-Ritornello]
There were riots in America
Just when things were getting better
All the things I’ve done and seen
Still I don’t know what life means
[Ritornello]
All the people living in, living in the world today
We’re united by our love, we’re united by our pain (Ooh)
All the things that I’ve done and I’ve seen
Still, I don’t know, don’t know what it means
[Verso 2]
Fly to Athens, pass the Parthenon
See the village where my father’s from
To Chicago from Angola
São Paulo to Verona
[Pre-Ritornello]
And anywhere you go, you’ll see (Ooh)
People are just like you and me (Ooh)
All the things I’ve done and seen
Still, I don’t know what life means
[Ritornello]
All the people living in, living in the world today
We’re united by our love, we’re united by our pain (Ooh)
All the things that I’ve done and I’ve seen
Still, I don’t know, don’t know what it means
To be human
(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh)
(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh)
Still, I don’t know, don’t know what it means
To be human, a real human being
[Ponte]
I like to think about how we all look from afar
People driving fancy cars look like beetles to the stars
The missiles and the bombs sound like symphonies gone wrong
And if there is a God, they’ll know why it’s so hard
[Ritornello]
To be human
(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh)
(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh)
To be hu-
Still, I don’t know, don’t know what it means
To be human, a real human being
[Conclusione]
(To be human)
I want connection, ooh
I wanna feel human again
(To be human)
Lost my direction, ooh
I wanna feel human again
To be human, to be human
To be human, to be human
