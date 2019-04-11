Marina sposa la politica nel video musicale per “To Be Human“, una traccia accattivante estratta dal suo album “LOVE + FEAR”.

Il video mostra la cantante britannica cantare “To Be Human” da una foresta di bambù e per le strade di quella che sembra essere una città giapponese.

Il resto delle scene presenti nel video musicale parlano di immigrazione e cambiamenti socio/politici.

Parlando di “To Be Human”, Marina ha detto quanto segue in una dichiarazione stampa:

“Tematicamente, To Be Human riassume quello che è il mio pensiero per quanto riguarda la politica negli ultimi 3 anni. L’argomento è molto importante: parlo di unità, parola che intercetta molti luoghi nel mondo. Nella nostra società siamo costretti a percepire le altre persone come diverse da noi e questo non mi piace.”

Marina nel video di To Be Human

Testo di To Be Human di Marina

[Verso 1]

The pagodas and the palaces

Dressed in gold leaf hide the damages

Spot the Geisha as she balances

Life’s a cakewalk, full of challenges

Go to Russia, see the Red Square

Lenin’s body lying dead there

From Kyoto, Hiroshima

Watch the black cloud crawling nearer

[Pre-Ritornello]

There were riots in America

Just when things were getting better

All the things I’ve done and seen

Still I don’t know what life means

[Ritornello]

All the people living in, living in the world today

We’re united by our love, we’re united by our pain (Ooh)

All the things that I’ve done and I’ve seen

Still, I don’t know, don’t know what it means

[Verso 2]

Fly to Athens, pass the Parthenon

See the village where my father’s from

To Chicago from Angola

São Paulo to Verona

[Pre-Ritornello]

And anywhere you go, you’ll see (Ooh)

People are just like you and me (Ooh)

All the things I’ve done and seen

Still, I don’t know what life means

[Ritornello]

All the people living in, living in the world today

We’re united by our love, we’re united by our pain (Ooh)

All the things that I’ve done and I’ve seen

Still, I don’t know, don’t know what it means

To be human

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh)

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh)

Still, I don’t know, don’t know what it means

To be human, a real human being

[Ponte]

I like to think about how we all look from afar

People driving fancy cars look like beetles to the stars

The missiles and the bombs sound like symphonies gone wrong

And if there is a God, they’ll know why it’s so hard

[Ritornello]

To be human

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh)

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh)

To be hu-

Still, I don’t know, don’t know what it means

To be human, a real human being

[Conclusione]

(To be human)

I want connection, ooh

I wanna feel human again

(To be human)

Lost my direction, ooh

I wanna feel human again

To be human, to be human

To be human, to be human