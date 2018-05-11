Florence and The Machine “Hunger”: video del nuovo singolo con testo e traduzione
Il nuovo singolo di Florence and The Machine è “Hunger”, in attesa dell’uscita del nuovo album il 29 giugno. Ascolta il brano e leggi testo e traduzione
I Florence and The Machines tornano con un nuovo album dal titolo “High as Hope” che vedrà la luce il prossimo 29 giugno. Intanto, per anticipare l’uscita discografica, dopo “Sky Full of Song” ecco il nuovo singolo “Hunger“, da oggi in rotazione radiofonica e disponibile su tutte le piattaforme di streaming on line.
Ancora una volta la meravigliosa voce di Florence ci regala grandi emozioni, e “Hunger” è davvero un brano coinvolgente ed emozionante. Un’ottima promessa per il futuro album che aspettiamo con impazienza.
Nel testo si parla di quei vuoti che soltanto le forti emozioni sono in grado di lasciare dentro ognuno di noi, della solitudine e della sofferenza. Queste le parole di Florence riguardo al senso del testo:
Questa canzone racconta dei modi in cui cerchiamo l’amore in posti dove probabilmente non dovremmo farlo e di come cercare di sentirci meno soli a volte ci far sentire ancora più isolati.
Credo di essermi messa più a nudo ed essermi resa più vulnerabile in questa canzone per incoraggiare i rapporti, perché forse ci sono molte più persone che si sentono in questo modo di quello che vogliamo ammettere
Tracklist di “High as Hope”
- June
- Hunger
- South London Forever
- Big God
- Sky Full of Song
- Grace
- Patricia
- 100 Years
- The End of Love
- No Choir
Hunger – testo di Florence and The Machine
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh
At seventeen, I started to starve myself
I thought that love was a kind of emptiness
And at least I understood then the hunger I felt
And I didn’t have to call it loneliness
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
Tell me what you need, oh, you look so free
The way you use your body, baby, come on and work it for me
Don’t let it get you down, you’re the best thing I’ve seen
We never found the answer but we knew one thing
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
And it’s Friday night and it’s kicking in
And I can’t dress, they’re gonna crucify me
Oh, but you and all your vibrant youth
How could anything bad ever happen to you?
You make a fool of death with your beauty, and for a moment
I thought that love was in the drugs
But the more I took, the more it took away
And I could never get enough
I thought that love was on the stage
You give yourself to strangers
You don’t have to be afraid
And then it tries to find a home with people, oh, and I’m alone
Picking it apart and staring at your phone
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
Tell me what you need, oh, you look so free
The way you use your body, baby, come on and work it for me
Don’t let it get you down, you’re the best thing I’ve seen
We never found the answer but we knew one thing
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
We all have a hunger
And it’s Friday night and it’s kicking in
And I can’t dress, they’re gonna crucify me
Oh, you and all your vibrant youth
How could anything bad ever happen to you?
You make a fool of death with your beauty, and for a moment
I forget to worry
Traduzione
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh
A diciassette anni ho iniziato a morire di fame
Pensavo che l’amore fosse una specie di vuoto
E alla fine ho capito allora la fame che sentivo
E non ho dovuto chiamarlo solitudine
Abbiamo tutti una fame
Abbiamo tutti una fame
Abbiamo tutti una fame
Abbiamo tutti una fame
Dimmi cosa ti serve, oh, sembri così libero
Il modo in cui usi il tuo corpo, piccola, vieni e fallo per me
Non lasciarti abbattere, sei la cosa migliore che abbia mai visto
Non abbiamo mai trovato la risposta, ma sapevamo una cosa
Abbiamo tutti una fame
Abbiamo tutti una fame
Abbiamo tutti una fame
Abbiamo tutti una fame
Ed è venerdì sera e sta dando il calcio d’inizio
E non posso vestirmi, mi crocifiggeranno
Oh, ma tu e tutta la tua vibrante giovinezza
Come potrebbe mai capitare qualcosa di brutto?
Fai un folle di morte con la tua bellezza e per un momento
Pensavo che l’amore fosse nelle droghe
Ma più ne prendevo, più mi portava via
E non ne avevo mai abbastanza
Pensavo che l’amore fosse sul palco
Tu ti dai agli estranei
Non devi avere paura
E poi cerca di trovare una casa con le persone, oh, e sono solo
Da parte a fissare il tuo telefono
Abbiamo tutti una fame
Abbiamo tutti una fame
Abbiamo tutti una fame
Abbiamo tutti una fame
Dimmi cosa ti serve, oh, sembri così libero
Il modo in cui usi il tuo corpo, piccola, vieni e fallo per me
Non lasciarti abbattere, sei la cosa migliore che abbia mai visto
Non abbiamo mai trovato la risposta, ma sapevamo una cosa
Abbiamo tutti una fame
Abbiamo tutti una fame
Abbiamo tutti una fame
Abbiamo tutti una fame
Abbiamo tutti una fame
Abbiamo tutti una fame
Abbiamo tutti una fame
Abbiamo tutti una fame
Ed è venerdì sera e sta dando il calcio d’inizio
E non posso vestirmi, mi crocifiggeranno
Oh, tu e tutta la tua vibrante gioventù
Come potrebbe mai capitare qualcosa di brutto?