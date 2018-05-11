Florence and The Machine “Hunger”: video del nuovo singolo con testo e traduzione

Il nuovo singolo di Florence and The Machine è “Hunger”, in attesa dell’uscita del nuovo album il 29 giugno. Ascolta il brano e leggi testo e traduzione

I Florence and The Machines tornano con un nuovo album dal titolo “High as Hope” che vedrà la luce il prossimo 29 giugno. Intanto, per anticipare l’uscita discografica, dopo “Sky Full of Song” ecco il nuovo singolo “Hunger“, da oggi in rotazione radiofonica e disponibile su tutte le piattaforme di streaming on line.

Ancora una volta la meravigliosa voce di Florence ci regala grandi emozioni, e “Hunger” è davvero un brano coinvolgente ed emozionante. Un’ottima promessa per il futuro album che aspettiamo con impazienza.

Nel testo si parla di quei vuoti che soltanto le forti emozioni sono in grado di lasciare dentro ognuno di noi, della solitudine e della sofferenza. Queste le parole di Florence riguardo al senso del testo:

Questa canzone racconta dei modi in cui cerchiamo l’amore in posti dove probabilmente non dovremmo farlo e di come cercare di sentirci meno soli a volte ci far sentire ancora più isolati.

Credo di essermi messa più a nudo ed essermi resa più vulnerabile in questa canzone per incoraggiare i rapporti, perché forse ci sono molte più persone che si sentono in questo modo di quello che vogliamo ammettere

Tracklist di “High as Hope”

June

Hunger

South London Forever

Big God

Sky Full of Song

Grace

Patricia

100 Years

The End of Love

No Choir

Hunger – testo di Florence and The Machine

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh

At seventeen, I started to starve myself

I thought that love was a kind of emptiness

And at least I understood then the hunger I felt

And I didn’t have to call it loneliness

We all have a hunger

We all have a hunger

We all have a hunger

We all have a hunger

Tell me what you need, oh, you look so free

The way you use your body, baby, come on and work it for me

Don’t let it get you down, you’re the best thing I’ve seen

We never found the answer but we knew one thing

We all have a hunger

We all have a hunger

We all have a hunger

We all have a hunger

And it’s Friday night and it’s kicking in

And I can’t dress, they’re gonna crucify me

Oh, but you and all your vibrant youth

How could anything bad ever happen to you?

You make a fool of death with your beauty, and for a moment

I thought that love was in the drugs

But the more I took, the more it took away

And I could never get enough

I thought that love was on the stage

You give yourself to strangers

You don’t have to be afraid

And then it tries to find a home with people, oh, and I’m alone

Picking it apart and staring at your phone

We all have a hunger

We all have a hunger

We all have a hunger

We all have a hunger

Tell me what you need, oh, you look so free

The way you use your body, baby, come on and work it for me

Don’t let it get you down, you’re the best thing I’ve seen

We never found the answer but we knew one thing

We all have a hunger

We all have a hunger

We all have a hunger

We all have a hunger

We all have a hunger

We all have a hunger

We all have a hunger

We all have a hunger

And it’s Friday night and it’s kicking in

And I can’t dress, they’re gonna crucify me

Oh, you and all your vibrant youth

How could anything bad ever happen to you?

You make a fool of death with your beauty, and for a moment

I forget to worry

Traduzione

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh

A diciassette anni ho iniziato a morire di fame

Pensavo che l’amore fosse una specie di vuoto

E alla fine ho capito allora la fame che sentivo

E non ho dovuto chiamarlo solitudine

Abbiamo tutti una fame

Abbiamo tutti una fame

Abbiamo tutti una fame

Abbiamo tutti una fame

Dimmi cosa ti serve, oh, sembri così libero

Il modo in cui usi il tuo corpo, piccola, vieni e fallo per me

Non lasciarti abbattere, sei la cosa migliore che abbia mai visto

Non abbiamo mai trovato la risposta, ma sapevamo una cosa

Abbiamo tutti una fame

Abbiamo tutti una fame

Abbiamo tutti una fame

Abbiamo tutti una fame

Ed è venerdì sera e sta dando il calcio d’inizio

E non posso vestirmi, mi crocifiggeranno

Oh, ma tu e tutta la tua vibrante giovinezza

Come potrebbe mai capitare qualcosa di brutto?

Fai un folle di morte con la tua bellezza e per un momento

Pensavo che l’amore fosse nelle droghe

Ma più ne prendevo, più mi portava via

E non ne avevo mai abbastanza

Pensavo che l’amore fosse sul palco

Tu ti dai agli estranei

Non devi avere paura

E poi cerca di trovare una casa con le persone, oh, e sono solo

Da parte a fissare il tuo telefono

Abbiamo tutti una fame

Abbiamo tutti una fame

Abbiamo tutti una fame

Abbiamo tutti una fame

Dimmi cosa ti serve, oh, sembri così libero

Il modo in cui usi il tuo corpo, piccola, vieni e fallo per me

Non lasciarti abbattere, sei la cosa migliore che abbia mai visto

Non abbiamo mai trovato la risposta, ma sapevamo una cosa

Abbiamo tutti una fame

Abbiamo tutti una fame

Abbiamo tutti una fame

Abbiamo tutti una fame

Abbiamo tutti una fame

Abbiamo tutti una fame

Abbiamo tutti una fame

Abbiamo tutti una fame

Ed è venerdì sera e sta dando il calcio d’inizio

E non posso vestirmi, mi crocifiggeranno

Oh, tu e tutta la tua vibrante gioventù

Come potrebbe mai capitare qualcosa di brutto?