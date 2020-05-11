Lennon Stella, la cantante canadese di 20 anni, ha deciso di collaborare con Charlie Puth per un bop ottimista dal titolo “Summer Feelings“. Prodotto da Invincible, è il singolo principale della colonna sonora di Scooby!, il nuovo film con la banda di Scooby-Doo al completo.

Summer Feelings è una canzone d’amore illuminata dal sole della West Coast. “Sento il ritmo delle onde sulla riva e giuro che mi stanno parlando”, inizia così Lennon Stella la canzone. “Mi stanno dicendo di rilassarmi, non sono brava in questo.” Charlie quindi si fa avanti con un verso più romantico. “Mi hai preso il cuore e io ho la testa per terra”, canta. “Sto toccando le stelle e poi le riporto sulla terra.”

Questo ci porta al ritornello. “Ehi, sto solo avendo i miei amori estivi e sto cercando di mantenere la calma. Aspetta, qui nei miei amori estivi ho trovato un pezzo di me che non avevo mai conosciuto.”

Chi lo sapeva che Scooby! (il film) sarebbe stato così romantico? Beh, dal trailer sembra piuttosto divertente e tutta la colonna sonora non sembra davvero male.

il trailer in italiano di Scooby!

Il film d’animazione e la sua colonna sonora usciranno il 15 maggio negli Stati Uniti. Probabilmente vedremo Scooby su Disney Plus anche in Italia. Chi sono gli altri artisti che fanno parte della colonna sonora? Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Ava Max, R3HAB, Galantis e Rare Americans.

Il testo di Summer Feelings

[Verso 1: Lennon Stella]

I hear the rhythm of waves hittin’ on the shore

And I swear they’re speaking, speaking, speaking

They’re telling me to relax, I’m not good at that

But now I know I need it, need it, need it

[Pre-Ritornello: Lennon Stella]

‘Cause I, ooh, now what you do, nothin’ lies, tell the truth (That’s right)

Yeah, on Venice beach, got sand all in my shoes (Tonight)

Ooh, unlock me, loose, see the sunset from the roof (That’s right)

Yeah, that crystal blue, and it came out someone new

[Ritornello: Lennon Stella]

Yeah (Good), I’m in my summer feelings

And I’m trying to keep it co-oo-oo-ol

Wait (Up), here in my summer feeling

And I found a piece of me that I never knew

[Verso 2: Charlie Puth]

You got my heart and I’m head over heels in love

In California, dreamin’, dreamin’, dreamin’, yeah

Touchin’ the stars and then draggin’ them down to Earth

That California, feelin’, feelin’, feelin’ (That’s right)

[Pre-Ritornello: Charlie Puth]

Oh, now what you do, your brown eyes tell the truth (That’s right)

Yeah, down on the beach, I’m stayin’ out late for you (Tonight)

Oh, unlock you, loose, see the sunset from the roof (That’s right)

Yeah, you got to me and it came out someone new

[Ritornello: Charlie Puth]

Hey, gettin’ in my summer feelings (Summer feelings)

(And I) I’m trying to keep it co-oo-oo-ol

Wait (Up), here in my summer feelings

(And I) I found a piece of me that I never knew

[Ponte: Lennon Stella]

I’m meltin’ like ice cream

The stress is gone for me

Nowhere I’d rather be (Oh)

[Ritornello: Charlie Puth, Lennon Stella, Insieme]

Hey (Yeah), I’m in my summer feelings

And I, I’m trying to keep it co-oo-oo-ol

Wait (Up), here in my summer feelings

And I found a piece of me that I never knew

Hey, gettin’ in my summer feelings

(And I) I’m trying to keep the co-oo-oo-ol

Wait (Uh), here in my summer feelings

And I found a piece of me that I never knew