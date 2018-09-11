Questo video non è proprio dreams.

Solo un paio di giorni dopo il suo battibecco pubblico con Cardi B, Nicki Minaj ha pubblicato in anteprima il video musicale ufficiale per “Barbie Dreams“, il brano più controverso del suo album “Queen“.

Il video musicale non è costato molto e mostra Nicki indossare varie parrucche colorate, fare espressioni facciali strane e altri movimenti durante la fase di rapping.

Probabilmente questo video musicale non servirà molto al brano… diciamo che non è stato curato nei minimi dettagli.

Forse la clip è stata introdotta repentinamente per placare i media che sono impegnati col litigio con Cardi B… altrimenti non riesco a trovare una spiegazione logica.

Testo di Barbie Dreams di Nicki Minaj

Uh

R.I.P. to B.I.G.

Classic shit

I’m looking for a nigga to give some babies

A handful of Weezy, sprinkle of Dave East

Man, I ain’t got no type, like Jxmmi and Swae Lees

But if he can’t fuck three times a night, peace

I tried to fuck 50 for a powerful hour

But all that nigga wanna do is talk Power for hours

B-beat the pussy up, make sure it’s a K-O

Step your banks up like you’re moving that ya-yo

Somebody go and make sure Karrueche okay though

I heard she think I’m tryna give the coochie to Quavo

They always wanna beat it up, goon up the pussy

Man, maybe I should let him autotune up the pussy

All these Bow Wow Challenge niggas lying and shit

Man, these Fetty Wap niggas stay eyeing my shit

Drake worth a hundred milli, always buying me shit

But I don’t know if the pussy wet or if he crying and shit

Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to duck him

“I used to pray for times like this.”

Face ass when I fuck him

Man, Uzi is my baby, he ain’t takin’ a L

But he took it literally when I said, “Go to hell!”

Used to fuck with Young Thug, I ain’t addressin’ this shit

C-caught him in my dressing room, stealin’ dresses and shit

I used to give this nigga with a lisp testers and shit

How you want the pu-thy? Can’t say your S’s and shit

Dreams of fucking with any of these little rappers

I’m just playing, but I’m saying (B-B-B-Barbie)

Dreams of fucking with any of these little rappers

I’m just playing, but I’m saying (B-B-B-Barbie)

Dreams of fucking with any of these little rappers

I’m just playing, but I’m saying (B-B-B-Barbie, B-B-B-Barbie)

Dreams of fucking with any of these little rappers

I’m just playing, but I’m saying (Barbie Dreams, B-B-B-Barbie)

I remember when I used to have a crush on Special Ed

Shoutout Desiigner, ‘cause he made it out of special ed

You wanna fuck me, you gotta give some special head

‘Cause this pussy had these niggas on some special meds

Like Mike Tyson, he was bitin’ my shit

Talking ‘bout, “Yo, why you got these niggas fighting and shit?”

On the, on the real, I should make these niggas scrap for the pussy

Young M.A. and Lady Luck, get the strap for this pussy, uh

And I would’ve had Odell Beckham banging the cake

‘Til I saw him hoppin’ out of cars dancing to Drake

I been a five-star bitch, man, word to Gotti

I’ma do that nigga Future dirty, word to Scottie

Had to cancel DJ Khaled, boy, we ain’t speaking

Ain’t no fat nigga telling me what he ain’t eating

YG and The Game with the hammer yelling, “Gang, gang!”

This ain’t what I meant when I said a gang bang

Tekashi want a ménage, I said “tre-way”

Curved him and went the Kim and Kanye way

Em’, cop the Barbie Dreamhouse then you can play the part

I ain’t tryna bust it open in the trailer park

Dreams of fucking with any of these little rappers

I’m just playing, but I’m saying (B-B-B-Barbie)

Dreams of fucking with any of these little rappers

I’m just playing, but I’m saying (B-B-B-Barbie)

Dreams of fucking with any of these little rappers

I’m just playing, but I’m saying (B-B-B-Barbie, B-B-B-Barbie)

Dreams of fucking with any of these little rappers

I’m just playing, but I’m saying (Barbie Dreams, B-B-B-Barbie)

[Beat Switch]

You know I’m all about them dollars

I be supporting them scholars

I let him give me some brain

But he wanted me to ride it

So I said, “Fuck it, I’m in”

He want a cut like a trim

And if he act like he know

I let him fuck it again

I got them bars, I’m indicted

I’m popping, I’m uninvited

I said, “Just lick on the clitoris, nigga, don’t fucking bite it”

I ride his –, in the circle

I turn Stefan into Urkel

I go around and around and I’ma go down in slow motion

Then I pick it up, look at it

I said, “Daddy, come get at it,” uh

Yellow brick road, he said that I am a wiz at it

Yeah, they want it, want it

You know I flaunt it, flaunt it

I’m a trendsetter

Everything I do, they do

Yeah, put ‘em up on it, on it

Dimelo, papi, papi

Yo quiero sloppy, sloppy

I’ll give it to you if you beat it up like Baki, Baki

I’ma kill ‘em with the shoe, no ceiling is in the roof

And I’m big, give me the loot, twelve cylinders in the Coupe

I get down with the chrome, I tell ‘em when I’ma shoot

I just bang, bang, bang, real killers is in my group

Gorillas is in my unit, vacationin’ where it’s humid

And I shine, shine, shine, got diamonds all in my cubans

I’m in LA Times more than when niggas lootin’

And my flow spit crack, I think that nigga usin’

He done bodied everybody, in closing these bitches losin’

Using, using up a bitch movin’

No I ain’t Studdard and no I ain’t Ruben

Damn, a bitch snoozin’

Shoutout to my Jews, l’chaim, Rick Rubin

Big fat titties, yes, they be protrudin’

I be like, fuck ‘em, fuck ‘em, bring the lube in

I be like fuck ‘em, fuck ‘em, bring the lube in