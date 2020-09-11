David Guetta e Sia di nuovo insieme nel singolo “Let’s Love”, un inno sulla forza dell’amore
Non è la prima volta che David Guetta e Sia uniscono le forze e regalano al pubblico una collaborazione: a partire dalla più nota “Titanium“, passando per “She Wolf (Falling To Pieces)“, “Helium” e “Light Headed“, solo per nominarne alcune. Due anni dopo “Flames” arriva oggi il nuovo singolo “Let’s Love“, disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali.
Un brano prodotto durante i mesi di isolamento proprio da Guetta che si è detto particolarmente ispirato. In quest’occasione era nata pero’ la volontà di far ascoltare al pubblico qualcosa che potesse risollevarli il morale, che potesse farlo sentire bene. Da qui “Let’s Love“, alla quale la straordinaria voce di Sia ha dato un tocco in più.
“È un messaggio di amore, di speranza e di incoraggiamento ad avvicinarsi agli altri. Ora più che mai”, ha dichiarato il dj, “e ancora una volta Sia ha superato se stessa“.
“Quindi prendi la mia mano, non avere pauraEstratto dal testo di Let’s Love
Anche questo passerà, anche questo passerà
E lo supereremo insieme
Sei al sicuro, te lo prometto”
A proposito di Sia il pubblico è in attesa di scoprire se il film “Music“, scritto e prodotto proprio dalla cantante, uscirà questo mese come era stato precedentemente dichiarato. Alcuni mesi fa era stato lanciato il singolo “Together“, tratto dalla colonna sonora, e nel cui video erano apparsi i protagonisti del film: la giovane Maddie Ziegler, Kate Hudson e Leslie Odom Jr.
Per il momento la cantante non ha fatto sapere altro. In attesa di avere maggiori informazioni date un ascolto al nuovo singolo “Let’s Love” e fateci sapere nei commenti cosa ne pensate.
Traduzione di Let’s Love di David Guetta e Sia
[Intro]
Amiamoci
Amiamoci, amiamoci
Amiamoci
[Verso 1]
Non lascerò mai il tuo fianco, amore mio
Starti accanto è già abbastanza
Conta su di me se dovessi sentire del dolore
Chiamami, correrò ancora da te
[Pre-Ritornello]
Tu puoi contare su di me
E io posso contare su di te
Tu ci sarai, come io ci sarò
E continuerò a essere presente per te
[Ritornello]
Quindi prendi la mia mano, non avere paura
Anche questo passerà, anche questo passerà
E lo supereremo insieme
Lo supereremo insieme
Sei al sicuro, te lo prometto
Anche questo passerà, anche questo passerà
Anche questo passerà
E lo supereremo insieme
Lo supereremo insieme
[Post-Ritornello]
Amiamoci, amiamoci
Amiamoci, amiamoci
Amiamoci, amiamoci
E supereremo tutto insieme
Supereremo tutto insieme
Amiamoci
[Verso 2]
Non lascerò mai il tuo fianco, amore mio
Starti accanto è già abbastanza
[Pre-Ritornello]
Tu puoi contare su di me
E io posso contare su di te
Tu ci sarai, come io ci sarò
E continuerò a essere presente per te
[Ritornello]
Quindi prendi la mia mano, non avere paura
Anche questo passerà, anche questo passerà
E lo supereremo insieme
Lo supereremo insieme
Sei al sicuro, te lo prometto
Anche questo passerà, anche questo passerà
Anche questo passerà
E lo supereremo insieme
Lo supereremo insieme
[Post-Ritornello]
Amiamoci, amiamoci
Amiamoci, amiamoci
Amiamoci, amiamoci
Amiamoci, amiamoci
E supereremo tutto insieme
Supereremo tutto insieme
[Outro]
Amiamoci, amiamoci
Amiamoci, amiamoci
Testo di Let’s Love di David Guetta e Sia
[Verse 1]
I will never leave your side, my love
Standing right beside you is enough
Count on me if you feel any pain
Call to me, I’ll run to you again
[Pre-Chorus]
You can count on me
And I can count on you
You show up, like I show up
And I’ll keep showing up for you
[Chorus]
So take my hand, don’t be afraid
This too shall pass, this too shall pass
And we’ll get through it all together
We’ll get through it all together
I swear you’re safe
This too shall pass, this too shall pass
This too shall pass
And we’ll get through it all together
We’ll get through it all together
[Post-Chorus]
Let’s love, let’s love
Let’s love, let’s love
Let’s love, let’s love
And we’ll get through it all together
We’ll get through it all together
Let’s love
[Verse 2]
I will never leave your side, my love
Standing right beside you is enough
[Pre-Chorus]
You can count on me, uh-huh
I can count on you
You show up for me
I show up for you
And I’ll keep showing up for you
[Chorus]
So take my hand, don’t be afraid
This too shall pass, this too shall pass
And we’ll get through it all together
We’ll get through it all together
I swear you’re safe
This too shall pass, this too shall pass
This too shall pass
And we’ll get through it all together
We’ll get through it all together
[Post-Chorus]
Let’s love, let’s love
Let’s love, let’s love
Let’s love, let’s love
Let’s love, let’s love
And we’ll get through it all together
We’ll get through it all together
[Outro]
Let’s love, let’s love
Let’s love, let’s love
