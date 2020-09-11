David Guetta e Sia di nuovo insieme nel singolo “Let’s Love”, un inno sulla forza dell’amore

Non è la prima volta che David Guetta e Sia uniscono le forze e regalano al pubblico una collaborazione: a partire dalla più nota “Titanium“, passando per “She Wolf (Falling To Pieces)“, “Helium” e “Light Headed“, solo per nominarne alcune. Due anni dopo “Flames” arriva oggi il nuovo singolo “Let’s Love“, disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali.

Un brano prodotto durante i mesi di isolamento proprio da Guetta che si è detto particolarmente ispirato. In quest’occasione era nata pero’ la volontà di far ascoltare al pubblico qualcosa che potesse risollevarli il morale, che potesse farlo sentire bene. Da qui “Let’s Love“, alla quale la straordinaria voce di Sia ha dato un tocco in più.

“È un messaggio di amore, di speranza e di incoraggiamento ad avvicinarsi agli altri. Ora più che mai”, ha dichiarato il dj, “e ancora una volta Sia ha superato se stessa“.

“Quindi prendi la mia mano, non avere paura

Anche questo passerà, anche questo passerà

E lo supereremo insieme

Sei al sicuro, te lo prometto” Estratto dal testo di Let’s Love

A proposito di Sia il pubblico è in attesa di scoprire se il film “Music“, scritto e prodotto proprio dalla cantante, uscirà questo mese come era stato precedentemente dichiarato. Alcuni mesi fa era stato lanciato il singolo “Together“, tratto dalla colonna sonora, e nel cui video erano apparsi i protagonisti del film: la giovane Maddie Ziegler, Kate Hudson e Leslie Odom Jr.

Per il momento la cantante non ha fatto sapere altro. In attesa di avere maggiori informazioni date un ascolto al nuovo singolo “Let’s Love” e fateci sapere nei commenti cosa ne pensate.

Traduzione di Let’s Love di David Guetta e Sia

[Intro]

Amiamoci

Amiamoci, amiamoci

Amiamoci

[Verso 1]

Non lascerò mai il tuo fianco, amore mio

Starti accanto è già abbastanza

Conta su di me se dovessi sentire del dolore

Chiamami, correrò ancora da te

[Pre-Ritornello]

Tu puoi contare su di me

E io posso contare su di te

Tu ci sarai, come io ci sarò

E continuerò a essere presente per te

[Ritornello]

Quindi prendi la mia mano, non avere paura

Anche questo passerà, anche questo passerà

E lo supereremo insieme

Lo supereremo insieme

Sei al sicuro, te lo prometto

Anche questo passerà, anche questo passerà

Anche questo passerà

E lo supereremo insieme

Lo supereremo insieme

[Post-Ritornello]

Amiamoci, amiamoci

Amiamoci, amiamoci

Amiamoci, amiamoci

E supereremo tutto insieme

Supereremo tutto insieme

Amiamoci

[Verso 2]

Non lascerò mai il tuo fianco, amore mio

Starti accanto è già abbastanza

[Pre-Ritornello]

Tu puoi contare su di me

E io posso contare su di te

Tu ci sarai, come io ci sarò

E continuerò a essere presente per te

[Ritornello]

Quindi prendi la mia mano, non avere paura

Anche questo passerà, anche questo passerà

E lo supereremo insieme

Lo supereremo insieme

Sei al sicuro, te lo prometto

Anche questo passerà, anche questo passerà

Anche questo passerà

E lo supereremo insieme

Lo supereremo insieme

[Post-Ritornello]

Amiamoci, amiamoci

Amiamoci, amiamoci

Amiamoci, amiamoci

Amiamoci, amiamoci

E supereremo tutto insieme

Supereremo tutto insieme



[Outro]

Amiamoci, amiamoci

Amiamoci, amiamoci

Testo di Let’s Love di David Guetta e Sia

[Verse 1]

I will never leave your side, my love

Standing right beside you is enough

Count on me if you feel any pain

Call to me, I’ll run to you again

[Pre-Chorus]

You can count on me

And I can count on you

You show up, like I show up

And I’ll keep showing up for you

[Chorus]

So take my hand, don’t be afraid

This too shall pass, this too shall pass

And we’ll get through it all together

We’ll get through it all together

I swear you’re safe

This too shall pass, this too shall pass

This too shall pass

And we’ll get through it all together

We’ll get through it all together

[Post-Chorus]

Let’s love, let’s love

Let’s love, let’s love

Let’s love, let’s love

And we’ll get through it all together

We’ll get through it all together

Let’s love

[Verse 2]

I will never leave your side, my love

Standing right beside you is enough

[Pre-Chorus]

You can count on me, uh-huh

I can count on you

You show up for me

I show up for you

And I’ll keep showing up for you

[Chorus]

So take my hand, don’t be afraid

This too shall pass, this too shall pass

And we’ll get through it all together

We’ll get through it all together

I swear you’re safe

This too shall pass, this too shall pass

This too shall pass

And we’ll get through it all together

We’ll get through it all together

[Post-Chorus]

Let’s love, let’s love

Let’s love, let’s love

Let’s love, let’s love

Let’s love, let’s love

And we’ll get through it all together

We’ll get through it all together

[Outro]

Let’s love, let’s love

Let’s love, let’s love