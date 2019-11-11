Si sono tenuti ieri sera a Los Angeles i People’s Choice Awards 2019 dove come ogni anno sono stati premiati i film, gli show e le personalità televisive, gli artisti e le canzoni più amate e supportate dal pubblico.
Il titolo di miglior film dell’anno è stato vinto da “Avengers: Endgame” mentre per le serie tv a vincere è stato “Stranger Things“.
Gli artisti pià amati sono stati Billie Eilish nella categoria femminile e Shawn Mendes -che ha vinto anche come canzone dell’anno insieme a Camila Cabello con “Señorita”- in quella maschile. L‘album più amato dal pubblico è stato invece “Lover” di Taylor Swift.
Oltre alle categorie classiche sono stati consegnati tre premi speciali.
Jennifer Aniston è stata onorata con l’Icon Award, presentato dall’amico e collega Adam Sandler. L’attrice nel discorso di ringraziamento non ha mancato di fare riferimento allo show “Friends” che l’ha resa popolare e ha dato inizio alla sua carriera, così come al cast che l’ha accompagnata in quest’avventura. Nel suo discorso non è mancata l’ironia che la contraddistingue:
“I People’s Choice sono sempre stati speciali per me. Come attori noi non facciamo questo per i critici o per noi stessi o per rendere le nostre famiglie fiere di noi. Lo facciamo per i soldi! No, scherzo, scherzo. Lo facciamo per tutti voi, davvero. Siete sempre stati così gentili con me nel corso di questi anni. Vi voglio bene”Parte del discorso di ringraziamento di Jennifer Aniston ai People’s Choice Awards 2019
Alla cantante Pink è andato il Champion Award, in onore del suo supporto verso numerose organizzazioni benefiche e il suo impegno nella lotta contro le disuguaglianze e ingiustizie sociali.
“Sono cresciuta in una famiglia di attivisti e so che una persona può fare la differenza […] La gentilezza oggi è un atto di ribellione, c’è un pianeta che ha bisogno di aiuto. Basta litigare l’uno con l’altro, dobbiamo piuttosto aiutarci a vicenda”.Parte del discorso di ringraziamento di Pink ai People’s Choice Awards 2019
Infine a Gwen Stefani è stato consegnato il “Fashion Icon Award” e nel suo discorso ha voluto ringraziare gli stilisti che l’hanno accompagnata in questi anni e soprattutto che le hanno permesso di avvicinarsi alla moda.
“Tutti loro mi hanno insegnato ciò che so oggi, perchè ero abituata a odiare la moda, pensavo fosse solo per le persone ricche e che non potendo permettermi certi vestiti mi sarei vestita sempre con cose dell’usato ed è quello che ho fatto per molto tempo e invece eccomi qua oggi a ritirare questo premio”Parte del discorso di ringraziamento di Gwen Stefani ai People’s Choice Awards 2019
Qui di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori dei People’s Choice Awards 2019.
Male Artist of 2019
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes — WINNER
Travis Scott
Female Artist of 2019
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish — WINNER
Cardi B
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Miley Cyrus
P!nk
Taylor Swift
Group of 2019
5 Seconds of Summer
Blackpink — WINNER
BTS
CNCO
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
The Chainsmokers
Song of 2019
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Sam Smith and Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita” — WINNER
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Khalid, “Talk”
Album of 2019
Lover, Taylor Swift — WINNER
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
Free Spirit, Khalid
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, Billie Eilish
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Happiness Begins, Jonas Brothers
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Death Race for Love, Juice WRLD
Country Artist of 2019
Blake Shelton — WINNER
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Latin Artist of 2019
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Becky G — WINNER
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Natti Natasha
Music Video of 2019
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
BTS feat. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”
Daddy Yankee & Snow, “Con Calma”
Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”
Blackpink, “Kill This Love” — WINNER
Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie, “ME!”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Concert Tour of 2019
Ariana Grande
Blackpink — WINNER
BTS
Cher
Jennifer Lopez
Justin Timberlake
Lady Gaga
P!nk
Movie of 2019
Avengers: Endgame — WINNER
Toy Story 4
Captain Marvel
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Lion King
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Us
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Comedy Movie of 2019
The Upside
Yesterday
The Hustle
Men in Black: International
Long Shot
Little
Good Boys
Murder Mystery — WINNER
Action Movie of 2019
Avengers: Endgame — WINNER
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Captain Marvel
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Shazam!
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Dark Phoenix
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Drama Movie of 2019
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Five Feet Apart
Glass
Us
Triple Frontier
After — WINNER
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Family Movie of 2019
Toy Story 4
The Lion King
Aladdin — WINNER
The Secret Life of Pets 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Male Movie Star of 2019
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame — WINNER
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Will Smith, Aladdin
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
Female Movie Star of 2019
Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home — WINNER
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International
Drama Movie Star of 2019
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart — WINNER
Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sarah Paulson, Glass
Samuel L. Jackson, Glass
Comedy Movie Star of 2019
Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe
Kevin Hart, The Upside
Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic
Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family
Mindy Kaling, Late Night
Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date — WINNER
Action Movie Star of 2019
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home — WINNER
Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Animated Movie Star of 2019
Beyoncé, The Lion King — WINNER
America Ferrera, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 2
Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4
Kevin Hart, The Secret Life of Pets 2
Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Chris Pratt, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Tiffany Haddish, The Secret Life of Pets 2
Awkwafina, The Angry Birds Movie 2
Show of 2019
Game of Thrones
WWE Raw
Stranger Things — WINNER
The Walking Dead
The Big Bang Theory
Riverdale
This Is Us
Grey’s Anatomy
Drama Show of 2019
Grey’s Anatomy
This Is Us
Chicago P.D.
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things — WINNER
Big Little Lies
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
Comedy Show of 2019
The Big Bang Theory — WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Modern Family
The Good Place
Grown-ish
Veep
Orange Is the New Black
Schitt’s Creek
Reality Show of 2019
Keeping Up With the Kardashians — WINNER
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
Bachelor in Paradise
Vanderpump Rules
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Competition Show of 2019
American Idol
RuPaul’s Drag Race
America’s Got Talent — WINNER
The Masked Singer
The Bachelor
The Voice
The Bachelorette
The Challenge
Male TV Star of 2019
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale — WINNER
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Female TV Star of 2019
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things — WINNER
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Drama TV Star of 2019
Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Comedy TV Star of 2019
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Good Place — WINNER
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Daytime Talk Show of 2019
The View
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show — WINNER
The Wendy Williams Show
Live With Kelly and Ryan
Today
Good Morning America
The Real
Nighttime Talk Show of 2019
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — WINNER
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Competition Contestant of 2019
Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff
Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette — WINNER
Kodi Lee, America’s Got Talent
T-Pain, The Masked Singer
Colton Underwood, The Bachelor
Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette
Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Reality TV Star of 2019
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians — WINNER
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Bingeworthy Show of 2019
Game of Thrones
Orange Is the New Black
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Umbrella Academy
Queer Eye
Outlander — WINNER
13 Reasons Why
Stranger Things
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019
Stranger Things
Shadowhunters — WINNER
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Supernatural
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
Arrow
The 100
Social Star of 2019
Emma Chamberlain
The Dolan Twins
David Dobrik — WINNER
Rickey Thompson
The Ace Family
Shane Dawson
Liza Koshy
Tana Mongeau
Beauty Influencer of 2019
James Charles
Nikita Dragun
NikkiTutorials – Nikkie de Jager
Jeffree Star
RCL Beauty – Rachel Levin
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
Bretman Rock — WINNER
Social Celebrity of 2019
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Ellen DeGeneres — WINNER
Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian West
Cardi B
Shawn Mendes
Justin Bieber
Animal Star of 2019
Jiffpom
Doug the Pug — WINNER
Nala Cat
Tuna the Chiweenie
Juniper the Fox
Shinjiro Ono – Marutaro
tecuaniventura
Lil BUB
Comedy Act of 2019
Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible — WINNER
Joe Rogan, Joe Rogan Show
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah Tour
Ken Jeong, Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Growing
Colleen Ballinger, Miranda Sings…Your Welcome
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Style Star of 2019
Kim Kardashian West
Rihanna
Celine Dion
Lady Gaga
Gigi Hadid
Cardi B
Jennifer Lopez
Harry Styles — WINNER
