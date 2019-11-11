Si sono tenuti ieri sera a Los Angeles i People’s Choice Awards 2019 dove come ogni anno sono stati premiati i film, gli show e le personalità televisive, gli artisti e le canzoni più amate e supportate dal pubblico.

Il titolo di miglior film dell’anno è stato vinto da “Avengers: Endgame” mentre per le serie tv a vincere è stato “Stranger Things“.

Gli artisti pià amati sono stati Billie Eilish nella categoria femminile e Shawn Mendes -che ha vinto anche come canzone dell’anno insieme a Camila Cabello con “Señorita”- in quella maschile. L‘album più amato dal pubblico è stato invece “Lover” di Taylor Swift.

Oltre alle categorie classiche sono stati consegnati tre premi speciali.

Jennifer Aniston è stata onorata con l’Icon Award, presentato dall’amico e collega Adam Sandler. L’attrice nel discorso di ringraziamento non ha mancato di fare riferimento allo show “Friends” che l’ha resa popolare e ha dato inizio alla sua carriera, così come al cast che l’ha accompagnata in quest’avventura. Nel suo discorso non è mancata l’ironia che la contraddistingue:

“I People’s Choice sono sempre stati speciali per me. Come attori noi non facciamo questo per i critici o per noi stessi o per rendere le nostre famiglie fiere di noi. Lo facciamo per i soldi! No, scherzo, scherzo. Lo facciamo per tutti voi, davvero. Siete sempre stati così gentili con me nel corso di questi anni. Vi voglio bene” Parte del discorso di ringraziamento di Jennifer Aniston ai People’s Choice Awards 2019

Alla cantante Pink è andato il Champion Award, in onore del suo supporto verso numerose organizzazioni benefiche e il suo impegno nella lotta contro le disuguaglianze e ingiustizie sociali.

“Sono cresciuta in una famiglia di attivisti e so che una persona può fare la differenza […] La gentilezza oggi è un atto di ribellione, c’è un pianeta che ha bisogno di aiuto. Basta litigare l’uno con l’altro, dobbiamo piuttosto aiutarci a vicenda”. Parte del discorso di ringraziamento di Pink ai People’s Choice Awards 2019

Infine a Gwen Stefani è stato consegnato il “Fashion Icon Award” e nel suo discorso ha voluto ringraziare gli stilisti che l’hanno accompagnata in questi anni e soprattutto che le hanno permesso di avvicinarsi alla moda.

“Tutti loro mi hanno insegnato ciò che so oggi, perchè ero abituata a odiare la moda, pensavo fosse solo per le persone ricche e che non potendo permettermi certi vestiti mi sarei vestita sempre con cose dell’usato ed è quello che ho fatto per molto tempo e invece eccomi qua oggi a ritirare questo premio” Parte del discorso di ringraziamento di Gwen Stefani ai People’s Choice Awards 2019

Qui di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori dei People’s Choice Awards 2019.

Male Artist of 2019

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran​

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes — WINNER

Travis Scott

Female Artist of 2019

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish — WINNER

Cardi B

Camila Cabello​

Halsey

Miley Cyrus

P!nk

Taylor Swift

Group of 2019

5 Seconds of Summer

Blackpink​ — WINNER

BTS

CNCO​

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

The Chainsmokers

Song of 2019

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Sam Smith and Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita” — WINNER

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Khalid, “Talk”

Album of 2019

Lover, Taylor Swift — WINNER

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

Free Spirit, Khalid

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, Billie Eilish

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Happiness Begins, Jonas Brothers

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Death Race for Love, Juice WRLD

Country Artist of 2019

Blake Shelton — WINNER

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini​

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Latin Artist of 2019

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Becky G — WINNER

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin​

Karol G

Maluma

Natti Natasha

Music Video of 2019

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

BTS feat. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”

Daddy Yankee & Snow, “Con Calma”

Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”

Blackpink, “Kill This Love” — WINNER

Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie, “ME!”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Concert Tour of 2019

Ariana Grande

Blackpink​ — WINNER

BTS

Cher

Jennifer Lopez

Justin Timberlake

Lady Gaga

P!nk

Movie of 2019

Avengers: Endgame — WINNER

Toy Story 4

Captain Marvel

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Lion King

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Us

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Comedy Movie of 2019

The Upside

Yesterday

The Hustle

Men in Black: International

Long Shot

Little

Good Boys

Murder Mystery — WINNER

Action Movie of 2019

Avengers: Endgame — WINNER

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Captain Marvel

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Shazam!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Dark Phoenix

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Drama Movie of 2019

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Five Feet Apart

Glass

Us

Triple Frontier

After — WINNER

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Family Movie of 2019

Toy Story 4

The Lion King

Aladdin — WINNER

The Secret Life of Pets 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Male Movie Star of 2019

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame — WINNER

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Will Smith, Aladdin

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel

Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

Female Movie Star of 2019

Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame

Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home — WINNER

Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International

Drama Movie Star of 2019

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart — WINNER

Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sarah Paulson, Glass

Samuel L. Jackson, Glass

Comedy Movie Star of 2019

Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe

Kevin Hart, The Upside

Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic

Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family

Mindy Kaling, Late Night

Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date — WINNER

Action Movie Star of 2019

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home — WINNER

Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Animated Movie Star of 2019

Beyoncé, The Lion King — WINNER

America Ferrera, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 2

Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4

Kevin Hart, The Secret Life of Pets 2

Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Chris Pratt, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Tiffany Haddish, The Secret Life of Pets 2

Awkwafina, The Angry Birds Movie 2

Show of 2019

Game of Thrones

WWE Raw

Stranger Things — WINNER

The Walking Dead

The Big Bang Theory

Riverdale

This Is Us

Grey’s Anatomy

Drama Show of 2019

Grey’s Anatomy

This Is Us

Chicago P.D.

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things — WINNER

Big Little Lies

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

Comedy Show of 2019

The Big Bang Theory — WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Modern Family

The Good Place

Grown-ish

Veep

Orange Is the New Black

Schitt’s Creek

Reality Show of 2019

Keeping Up With the Kardashians — WINNER

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

Bachelor in Paradise

Vanderpump Rules

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Competition Show of 2019

American Idol

RuPaul’s Drag Race

America’s Got Talent — WINNER

The Masked Singer

The Bachelor

The Voice

The Bachelorette

The Challenge

Male TV Star of 2019

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale — WINNER

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Female TV Star of 2019

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things — WINNER

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Drama TV Star of 2019

Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Comedy TV Star of 2019

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The Good Place — WINNER

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Daytime Talk Show of 2019

The View

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show — WINNER

The Wendy Williams Show

Live With Kelly and Ryan

Today

Good Morning America

The Real

Nighttime Talk Show of 2019

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — WINNER

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Competition Contestant of 2019

Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette — WINNER

Kodi Lee, America’s Got Talent

T-Pain, The Masked Singer

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette

Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Reality TV Star of 2019

Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians — WINNER

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Bingeworthy Show of 2019

Game of Thrones

Orange Is the New Black

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Umbrella Academy

Queer Eye

Outlander — WINNER

13 Reasons Why

Stranger Things

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019

Stranger Things

Shadowhunters — WINNER

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Supernatural

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy

Arrow

The 100

Social Star of 2019

Emma Chamberlain

The Dolan Twins

David Dobrik — WINNER

Rickey Thompson

The Ace Family

Shane Dawson

Liza Koshy

Tana Mongeau

Beauty Influencer of 2019

James Charles

Nikita Dragun

NikkiTutorials – Nikkie de Jager

Jeffree Star

RCL Beauty – Rachel Levin

Desi Perkins

Jackie Aina

Bretman Rock — WINNER

Social Celebrity of 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Ellen DeGeneres — WINNER

Miley Cyrus

Kim Kardashian West

Cardi B

Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber

Animal Star of 2019

Jiffpom

Doug the Pug — WINNER

Nala Cat

Tuna the Chiweenie

Juniper the Fox

Shinjiro Ono – Marutaro

tecuaniventura

Lil BUB

Comedy Act of 2019

Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible — WINNER

Joe Rogan, Joe Rogan Show

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah Tour

Ken Jeong, Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Growing

Colleen Ballinger, Miranda Sings…Your Welcome

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

Style Star of 2019

Kim Kardashian West

Rihanna

Celine Dion

Lady Gaga

Gigi Hadid

Cardi B

Jennifer Lopez

Harry Styles — WINNER