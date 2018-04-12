Florence And The Machine: “Sky Full Of Song” è il nuovo singolo (Video e Testo)

A tre anni da How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, i Florence And The Machine tornano con un singolo profondo ed emozionante

“Sky Full Of Song” è il nuovo singolo dei Florence And The Machine e dell’incantevole voce di Florence Welch. Arrivato a tre anni di distanza dall’ultimo lavoro discografico, il brano è profondo ed emozionante, impossibile da non riascoltare a ripetizione; una perla preziosa che arriva così, improvvisamente, senza alcun preavviso, ad arricchire il mondo della musica.

“Sky Full Of Song” può essere considerato il primo singolo del prossimo album dei Florence, ossia il quarto album in studio che probabilmente uscirà nei prossimi mesi.

Riguardo alla canzone Florence ha dichiarato, in una recente intervista per Direct Lyrics:

Questa è stata una canzone che è piovuta dal cielo completamente formata. A volte quando ti esibisci arrivi così in alto che è difficile sapere come ridiscendere. C’è la sensazione di essere spaccata, di sfrecciare verso fuori e verso l’alto e vorresti qualcuno che ti tenga fermo, che ti riporti a te stesso. È una sensazione celestiale ma in qualche modo di solitudine



Sky Full Of Song – testo

How deeply are you sleeping or are you still awake?

A good friend told me you’ve been staying out so late

Be careful, oh, my darling, oh, be careful of what it takes

From what I’ve seen so far, the good ones always seems to break

And I was screaming at my father and you were screaming at me

And I can feel your anger from way across the sea

And I was kissing strangers, I was causing such a scene

Oh, the heart it had such and image of unimaginable things

Grab me by my ankles, I’ve been flying for too long

I couldn’t hide from the thunder in a sky full of song

And I want you so badly but you could be anyone

I couldn’t hide from the thunder in a sky full of song

Hold me down, I’m so tired now

Aim your arrow at the sky

Take me down, I’m too tired now

Leave me where I lie

And I can tell that I’m in trouble when that music starts to play

In a city without seasons, it keeps raining in LA

I feel like I’m about to fall, the room begins to sway

And I can hear the sirens but I can not walk away

Grab me by my ankles, I’ve been flying for too long

I couldn’t hide from the thunder in a sky full of song

And I want you so badly but you could be anyone

I couldn’t hide from the thunder in a sky full of song

Hold me down, I’m so tired now

Aim your arrow at the sky

Take me down, I’m too tired now

Leave me where I lie

I thought I was flying but maybe I’m dying tonight

I thought I was flying but maybe I’m dying tonight

And I thought I was flying but maybe I’m dying tonight

And I thought I was flying but maybe I’m dying tonight

Hold me down, I’m so tired now

Aim your arrow at the sky

Take me down, I’m too tired now

Leave me where I lie (Fire)

Hold me down, I’m too tired now

Aim your arrow at the sky

And take me down, I’m too tired now

Leave me where I lie (Fire)