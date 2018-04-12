Scopri Barbie Tingz e Chun Li di Nicki Minaj (Testo & Audio).
Un doppio rilascio per Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ha pubblicato i suoi due nuovi singoli (quelli che ha annunciato all’inizio di questa settimana sui social media) “Barbie Tingz” e “Chun Li” oggi a mezzogiorno circa su tutte le piattaforme digitali. La doppia premiere si è svolta subito dopo un’esclusiva intervista che la rapper ha avuto con Zane Lowe per Beats 1 a Los Angeles.
“Barbie Tingz” e “Chun Li” sono le ultime novità estratte dal prossimo e quarto album in studio di Nicki Minaj, che arriverà nei negozi nel 2018 (l’ultimo album di Nicki è stato “The Pinkprint”, uscito nel 2014). Sono passati quattro anni dall’uscita del famoso singolo Anaconda, che ha saputo rimettere in sesto la carriera di Nicki, che dopo Starship non riusciva più a ridecollare.
Chun Li è forse la più orecchiabile tra le due. Ve le facciamo ascoltare qui sotto… sono accompagnate dal testo in lingua originale. La vostra preferita qual è?
Testo e audio di Chun Li:[Verso 1]
Ayo, look like I’m goin’ for a swim
Dunk on ‘em, now I’m swingin’ off the rim
Bitch ain’t comin’ off the bench
While I’m comin’ off the court fully drenched
Here, get some haterade, get ya thirst quenched
Styled on ‘em in this Burberry trench
These birds copy every word, every inch
But gang gang got the hammer and the wrench (brrr)
I pull up in that quarter milli off the lot
Oh, now she tryna be friends like I forgot
Show off my diamonds like I’m signed by the Roc
Ain’t pushin’ out his babies ‘til he buy the rock
Ayo, I been on, bitch, you been conned
Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on
I mean I been Storm, X-Men Benz foreign
He keep on dialin’ Nicki like the prints on
I-I-I been on, bitch, you been conned
Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on
Ayo, I been off, Lara been Croft
Plates say Chun-Li, drop the Benz off
Oh, I get it, they paintin’ me out to be the bad guy
Well when’s the last time you see a bad guy do the rap game like me?
I went and copped the chopsticks, put it in my bun just to pop sh*t
I’m always in the top sh*t, box seats, bitch, f*ck the gossip
How many a’ them coulda did it with finnesse?
Now everybody like, “She really is the best.”
You play checkers, couldn’t beat me playin’ chess
Now I’m about to turn around and beat my chest
Bitch, it’s King Kong, yes, it’s King Kong
Bitch, it’s King Kong, this is King Kong
Chinese ink on, Siamese links on
Call me 2 Chainz, name go ding dong
Bitch, it’s King Kong, yes, I’m King Kong
This is King Kong? Yes, Miss King Kong
In my kingdom wit my Timbs on
How many championships? What? Six rings on
They need rappers like me, they need rappers like me
So they can get on their f*cking keyboards and make me the bad guy, Chun-Li
Ayo, I been on, bitch, you been conned
Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on
I mean I been Storm, X-Men Benz foreign
He keep on dialin’ Nicki like the prints on
I-I-I been on, bitch, you been conned
Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on
Ayo, I been off, Lara been Croft
Plates say Chun-Li, drop the Benz off
Designer thigh highs, it’s my lifestyle
I come alive, I, I’m always sky high
Designer thigh highs, it’s my lifestyle
I need a Mai Tai, so f*ckin’ sci-fi
Gimee the password to the f*ckin’ wifi
Testo e audio di Barbie Tingz:[Intro]
Dem-dem-dem-dem dem-dem
Dem-dem-dem-dem
Dem-dem-dem-dem dem-dem
Dem-dem-dem-dem
Uh, I’m in my prime, Optimus
Sagittarius, so you know I’m an optimist
Man, keep it all real, I’m a prophetess (okay)
So at least you took an L off your bucket list (bucket list)
It’s time to make hits and it’s time to diss
How you still dissin’, still can’t find some hits? (Okay)
Was it worth it, dummy? I ain’t mind a bit
Still on that show gettin’ no chips, time to dip
I, I, I, I-I, I-I, I (okay)
I’m still fly, just bagged a white guy (okay)
Ritchie like Guy and I still eat Thai
Want the Nicki cheat code? Come on, bitch, nice try
Let’s be real, all you bitches wanna look like me
Wanna be in demand, get booked like me
Wanna run up in the lab and cook like me
But ain’t nan you hoes n*gger good like me
Pussy so good his ex wanna still fight me
Face so pretty bitches wish they could slice me
She just mad ‘cause he never bought her ice like me
I cut all my niggas off, but they would still wife me (still wife me)
Rap bitches tell they team, “Make ‘em like Barbie”
Had to come off IG so they can’t stalk me
All they do is copy looks, steal music too
Want to see what bitches do when they lose the blue-print
I mean the pinkprint, ho, let it sink in
I spoke to Jay the other day, he’s still the kingpin
He’s still the only nigga that I woulda signed to
If I ain’t sign to Wayne’s perfectly designed crew
‘Cause we the big 3, don’t need a big speech
We made the biggest impact, check the spreadsheet
That’s Lil Weezy, the Barbie and Drizzy Drake
Niggas gettin’ more cheese, kissy face
I’m a bad bitch, f*ck the bitch (uh)
Bitch get slick, I’ma cut the bitch
I’m a bad bitch, suck some dick (okay)
If that bitch get slick, I’ll cut the bitch
I’ll cut up the bitch, I’ll gut the bitch (okay)
Had to f*ck up the bitch, man, f*ck the bitch
Won’t shoot her but I will gun-butt the bitch
When we say “Fuck the bitch” dick-up the bitch
She was stuck-up so my niggas stuck up the bitch
Still draggin’ her so don’t pick up the bitch
Get the combination to the safe, drug the bitch
Know the whole operation been bugged the bitch
I, I, I, I-I, I-I, I (okay)
I’m still fly, just bagged a white guy (okay)
Ritchie like Guy and I still eat Thai
Want the Nicki cheat code? Come on, bitch, nice try
Let’s be real, all you bitches wanna look like me
Wanna be in demand, get booked like me
Wanna run up in the lab and cook like me
But ain’t nan you hoes n*gger good like me
Pussy so good his ex wanna still fight me
Face so pretty bitches wish they could slice me
She just mad ‘cause he never bought her ice like me
I cut all my niggas off, but they would still wife me (still wife me)
They would still wife me
They would still wife me
Yup, him too, he would still wife me
Ahh, ha
When it come to stealin’ flows, these birds is fluent
But they stutter when get asked ‘bout the queen’s influence
When it’s clear they bite me, I’m flattered they like me
I don’t wanna check bitches, tell ‘em wear their Nikes
Barbie tings, that’s Barbie tings
Big Barbie tings, that’s Barbie tings
Big Barbie tings, that’s Barbie tings
Uh, Barbie dreamhouse, Barbie rings
That’s Barbie beach house, Barbie Benz
Barbie white picket, Barbie fence
All tea, all shade, bitch, all offense
If you ever try to confiscate Barbie’s ken
I’ma put you in the box where my dollies been
Chop it up and the next stop garbage bin
‘Cause you hoes too old to be gossipin’
I’m just tryna find out when the new Porsche come in