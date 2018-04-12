Scopri Barbie Tingz e Chun Li di Nicki Minaj (Testo & Audio).

Un doppio rilascio per Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj ha pubblicato i suoi due nuovi singoli (quelli che ha annunciato all’inizio di questa settimana sui social media) “Barbie Tingz” e “Chun Li” oggi a mezzogiorno circa su tutte le piattaforme digitali. La doppia premiere si è svolta subito dopo un’esclusiva intervista che la rapper ha avuto con Zane Lowe per Beats 1 a Los Angeles.

“Barbie Tingz” e “Chun Li” sono le ultime novità estratte dal prossimo e quarto album in studio di Nicki Minaj, che arriverà nei negozi nel 2018 (l’ultimo album di Nicki è stato “The Pinkprint”, uscito nel 2014). Sono passati quattro anni dall’uscita del famoso singolo Anaconda, che ha saputo rimettere in sesto la carriera di Nicki, che dopo Starship non riusciva più a ridecollare.

Chun Li è forse la più orecchiabile tra le due. Ve le facciamo ascoltare qui sotto… sono accompagnate dal testo in lingua originale. La vostra preferita qual è?

Testo e audio di Chun Li:

[Verso 1]

Ayo, look like I’m goin’ for a swim

Dunk on ‘em, now I’m swingin’ off the rim

Bitch ain’t comin’ off the bench

While I’m comin’ off the court fully drenched

Here, get some haterade, get ya thirst quenched

Styled on ‘em in this Burberry trench

These birds copy every word, every inch

But gang gang got the hammer and the wrench (brrr)

I pull up in that quarter milli off the lot

Oh, now she tryna be friends like I forgot

Show off my diamonds like I’m signed by the Roc

Ain’t pushin’ out his babies ‘til he buy the rock

[Ritornello]

Ayo, I been on, bitch, you been conned

Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on

I mean I been Storm, X-Men Benz foreign

He keep on dialin’ Nicki like the prints on

I-I-I been on, bitch, you been conned

Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on

Ayo, I been off, Lara been Croft

Plates say Chun-Li, drop the Benz off

[Interlude]

Oh, I get it, they paintin’ me out to be the bad guy

Well when’s the last time you see a bad guy do the rap game like me?

[Verso o]

I went and copped the chopsticks, put it in my bun just to pop sh*t

I’m always in the top sh*t, box seats, bitch, f*ck the gossip

How many a’ them coulda did it with finnesse?

Now everybody like, “She really is the best.”

You play checkers, couldn’t beat me playin’ chess

Now I’m about to turn around and beat my chest

Bitch, it’s King Kong, yes, it’s King Kong

Bitch, it’s King Kong, this is King Kong

Chinese ink on, Siamese links on

Call me 2 Chainz, name go ding dong

Bitch, it’s King Kong, yes, I’m King Kong

This is King Kong? Yes, Miss King Kong

In my kingdom wit my Timbs on

How many championships? What? Six rings on

[Interlude]

They need rappers like me, they need rappers like me

So they can get on their f*cking keyboards and make me the bad guy, Chun-Li

[Ritornello]

Ayo, I been on, bitch, you been conned

Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on

I mean I been Storm, X-Men Benz foreign

He keep on dialin’ Nicki like the prints on

I-I-I been on, bitch, you been conned

Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on

Ayo, I been off, Lara been Croft

Plates say Chun-Li, drop the Benz off

Testo e audio di Barbie Tingz:

[Outro] I come alive, I, I’m always sky highDesigner thigh highs, it’s my lifestyleI come alive, I, I’m always sky highDesigner thigh highs, it’s my lifestyleI need a Mai Tai, so f*ckin’ sci-fiGimee the password to the f*ckin’ wifi

[Intro]

Dem-dem-dem-dem dem-dem

Dem-dem-dem-dem

Dem-dem-dem-dem dem-dem

Dem-dem-dem-dem

[Verso 1]

Uh, I’m in my prime, Optimus

Sagittarius, so you know I’m an optimist

Man, keep it all real, I’m a prophetess (okay)

So at least you took an L off your bucket list (bucket list)

It’s time to make hits and it’s time to diss

How you still dissin’, still can’t find some hits? (Okay)

Was it worth it, dummy? I ain’t mind a bit

Still on that show gettin’ no chips, time to dip

[Ritornello]

I, I, I, I-I, I-I, I (okay)

I’m still fly, just bagged a white guy (okay)

Ritchie like Guy and I still eat Thai

Want the Nicki cheat code? Come on, bitch, nice try

Let’s be real, all you bitches wanna look like me

Wanna be in demand, get booked like me

Wanna run up in the lab and cook like me

But ain’t nan you hoes n*gger good like me

Pussy so good his ex wanna still fight me

Face so pretty bitches wish they could slice me

She just mad ‘cause he never bought her ice like me

I cut all my niggas off, but they would still wife me (still wife me)

[Verso 2]

Rap bitches tell they team, “Make ‘em like Barbie”

Had to come off IG so they can’t stalk me

All they do is copy looks, steal music too

Want to see what bitches do when they lose the blue-print

I mean the pinkprint, ho, let it sink in

I spoke to Jay the other day, he’s still the kingpin

He’s still the only nigga that I woulda signed to

If I ain’t sign to Wayne’s perfectly designed crew

‘Cause we the big 3, don’t need a big speech

We made the biggest impact, check the spreadsheet

That’s Lil Weezy, the Barbie and Drizzy Drake

Niggas gettin’ more cheese, kissy face

I’m a bad bitch, f*ck the bitch (uh)

Bitch get slick, I’ma cut the bitch

I’m a bad bitch, suck some dick (okay)

If that bitch get slick, I’ll cut the bitch

I’ll cut up the bitch, I’ll gut the bitch (okay)

Had to f*ck up the bitch, man, f*ck the bitch

Won’t shoot her but I will gun-butt the bitch

When we say “Fuck the bitch” dick-up the bitch

She was stuck-up so my niggas stuck up the bitch

Still draggin’ her so don’t pick up the bitch

Get the combination to the safe, drug the bitch

Know the whole operation been bugged the bitch

[Ritornello]

I, I, I, I-I, I-I, I (okay)

I’m still fly, just bagged a white guy (okay)

Ritchie like Guy and I still eat Thai

Want the Nicki cheat code? Come on, bitch, nice try

Let’s be real, all you bitches wanna look like me

Wanna be in demand, get booked like me

Wanna run up in the lab and cook like me

But ain’t nan you hoes n*gger good like me

Pussy so good his ex wanna still fight me

Face so pretty bitches wish they could slice me

She just mad ‘cause he never bought her ice like me

I cut all my niggas off, but they would still wife me (still wife me)

[Verso 3]

They would still wife me

They would still wife me

Yup, him too, he would still wife me

Ahh, ha

When it come to stealin’ flows, these birds is fluent

But they stutter when get asked ‘bout the queen’s influence

When it’s clear they bite me, I’m flattered they like me

I don’t wanna check bitches, tell ‘em wear their Nikes

Barbie tings, that’s Barbie tings

Big Barbie tings, that’s Barbie tings

Big Barbie tings, that’s Barbie tings

Uh, Barbie dreamhouse, Barbie rings

That’s Barbie beach house, Barbie Benz

Barbie white picket, Barbie fence

All tea, all shade, bitch, all offense

If you ever try to confiscate Barbie’s ken

I’ma put you in the box where my dollies been

Chop it up and the next stop garbage bin

‘Cause you hoes too old to be gossipin’

I’m just tryna find out when the new Porsche come in