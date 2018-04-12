Zayn Malik “Let Me”: Video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo
Arriva finalmente il nuovo singolo di Zyan Malik “Let Me” che anticipa l’uscita del secondo album da solista: ecco video e testo della canzone
Zayn Malik, come preannunciato qualche giorno fa, ha pubblicato oggi il suo nuovo singolo dal titolo “Let Me”, preludio del suo prossimo album, il secondo come solista. Dopo tanta attesa, dunque, finalmente il nuovo singolo è arrivato ed è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali di streaming.
Insieme alla nuova traccia, è stato pubblicato oggi anche il video di “Let Me”, una sorta di continuazione del precedente “Dusk till dawn” con Sia. Nel video, come protagonista, è presente anche la modella Sofia Jamora, che nella clip veste i panni della compagna di Zayn.
Nel video Zayn scende da un taxi per poter entrare in un club, dove parte la musica di “Let Me”. La scena poi si sposta in diverse location, compresa una barca in un molo. Perfetta continuazione di “Dusk till dawn”.
Let Me – testo della canzone di Zayn
Sweet baby, our sex has meaning
Know this time you’ll stay ‘til the morning
Duvet days and vanilla ice cream
More than just one night together exclusively
Baby, let me be your man (let me be your man)
So I can love you (I can love you)
And if you let me be your man (let me be your man)
Then I’ll take care of you, you (I can love you)
For the rest of my life, for the rest of us
For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours
For the rest of ours
We’re drinking the finest table
Dirty dancing on top of the table
Long walks on the beach in April
Yeah, I promise, darling, that I’ll be faithful
Baby, let me be your man (let me be your man)
So I can love you (I can love you)
And if you let me be your man (let me be your man)
Then I’ll take care of you, you (I can love you)
For the rest of my life, for the rest of us
For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours
For the rest of ours
Give me your body and let me love you like I do
Come a little closer and let me do those things to you
This feeling will last forever, baby, that’s the truth
Let me be your man so I can love you
Baby, let me be your man (let me be your man)
So I can love you (I can love you)
And if you let me be your man (let me be your man)
Then I’ll take care of you, you (I can love you)
For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours
(For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours)
For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours
(For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours)
For the rest of ours (for the rest of ours)
Traduzione
Dolce piccola, il nostro sesso ha significato
lo so che questa volta rimarrai fino al mattino
giornate tra piumone e gelato alla vaniglia
passiamo una notte esclusivamente insieme
Piccola, lascia che io sia il tuo uomo (lascia che sia il tuo uomo)
Così che io possa amarti (possa amarti)
E se lasci che io sia il tuo uomo (lascia che sia il tuo uomo)
In quel caso mi prenderò cura di te, di te (possa amarti)
Per il resto della mia vita, per il resto di noi
per il resto della mia vita, per il resto della tua
per il resto della nostra
Stiamo bevendo al tavolo più bello
stiamo ballando in piedi sul tavolo
lunghe passeggiate sulla spiaggia di aprile
si, lo prometto, cara, che sarò fedele
Piccola, lascia che sia il tuo uomo (lascia che sia il tuo uomo)
così che possa amarti (possa amarti)
E se lasci che io sia il tuo uomo (lascia che sia il tuo uomo)
In quel caso mi prenderò cura di te, di te (possa amarti)
Per il resto della mia vita, per il resto di noi
per il resto della mia vita, per il resto della tua
per il resto della nostra
Dammi il tuo corpo e lasciami amarti come so fare io
Vieni più vicina e lasciami farti quelle cose
Questo sentimento durerá per sempre, baby, questa è la veritá
Lascia che sia il tuo uomo così che io possa amarti
bimba, lascia che sia il tuo uomo (lascia che sia il tuo uomo)
Così che possa amarti (possa amarti)
E se lasci che io sia il tuo uomo (lascia che sia il tuo uomo)
In quel caso mi prenderò cura di te, di te (possa amarti)
Per il resto della mia vita, per il resto di noi
per il resto della mia vita, per il resto della tua
per il resto della nostra