Zayn Malik “Let Me”: Video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Arriva finalmente il nuovo singolo di Zyan Malik “Let Me” che anticipa l’uscita del secondo album da solista: ecco video e testo della canzone

Zayn Malik, come preannunciato qualche giorno fa, ha pubblicato oggi il suo nuovo singolo dal titolo “Let Me”, preludio del suo prossimo album, il secondo come solista. Dopo tanta attesa, dunque, finalmente il nuovo singolo è arrivato ed è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali di streaming.

Insieme alla nuova traccia, è stato pubblicato oggi anche il video di “Let Me”, una sorta di continuazione del precedente “Dusk till dawn” con Sia. Nel video, come protagonista, è presente anche la modella Sofia Jamora, che nella clip veste i panni della compagna di Zayn.

Nel video Zayn scende da un taxi per poter entrare in un club, dove parte la musica di “Let Me”. La scena poi si sposta in diverse location, compresa una barca in un molo. Perfetta continuazione di “Dusk till dawn”.

Let Me – testo della canzone di Zayn

Sweet baby, our sex has meaning

Know this time you’ll stay ‘til the morning

Duvet days and vanilla ice cream

More than just one night together exclusively

Baby, let me be your man (let me be your man)

So I can love you (I can love you)

And if you let me be your man (let me be your man)

Then I’ll take care of you, you (I can love you)

For the rest of my life, for the rest of us

For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours

For the rest of ours

We’re drinking the finest table

Dirty dancing on top of the table

Long walks on the beach in April

Yeah, I promise, darling, that I’ll be faithful

Baby, let me be your man (let me be your man)

So I can love you (I can love you)

And if you let me be your man (let me be your man)

Then I’ll take care of you, you (I can love you)

For the rest of my life, for the rest of us

For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours

For the rest of ours

Give me your body and let me love you like I do

Come a little closer and let me do those things to you

This feeling will last forever, baby, that’s the truth

Let me be your man so I can love you

Baby, let me be your man (let me be your man)

So I can love you (I can love you)

And if you let me be your man (let me be your man)

Then I’ll take care of you, you (I can love you)

For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours

(For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours)

For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours

(For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours)

For the rest of ours (for the rest of ours)

Traduzione

Dolce piccola, il nostro sesso ha significato

lo so che questa volta rimarrai fino al mattino

giornate tra piumone e gelato alla vaniglia

passiamo una notte esclusivamente insieme

Piccola, lascia che io sia il tuo uomo (lascia che sia il tuo uomo)

Così che io possa amarti (possa amarti)

E se lasci che io sia il tuo uomo (lascia che sia il tuo uomo)

In quel caso mi prenderò cura di te, di te (possa amarti)

Per il resto della mia vita, per il resto di noi

per il resto della mia vita, per il resto della tua

per il resto della nostra

Stiamo bevendo al tavolo più bello

stiamo ballando in piedi sul tavolo

lunghe passeggiate sulla spiaggia di aprile

si, lo prometto, cara, che sarò fedele

Piccola, lascia che sia il tuo uomo (lascia che sia il tuo uomo)

così che possa amarti (possa amarti)

E se lasci che io sia il tuo uomo (lascia che sia il tuo uomo)

In quel caso mi prenderò cura di te, di te (possa amarti)

Per il resto della mia vita, per il resto di noi

per il resto della mia vita, per il resto della tua

per il resto della nostra

Dammi il tuo corpo e lasciami amarti come so fare io

Vieni più vicina e lasciami farti quelle cose

Questo sentimento durerá per sempre, baby, questa è la veritá

Lascia che sia il tuo uomo così che io possa amarti

bimba, lascia che sia il tuo uomo (lascia che sia il tuo uomo)

Così che possa amarti (possa amarti)

E se lasci che io sia il tuo uomo (lascia che sia il tuo uomo)

In quel caso mi prenderò cura di te, di te (possa amarti)

Per il resto della mia vita, per il resto di noi

per il resto della mia vita, per il resto della tua

per il resto della nostra