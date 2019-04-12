Regno Unito e Svezia si incontrano nella nuova canzone di Mark Ronson & Lykke Li dal titolo Late Night Feelings…



Si perché il produttore britannico ha presentato in anteprima una nuova canzone dal titolo “Late Night Feelings” con la dea svedese Lykke Li nella giornata di ieri (11 aprile 2019).

La canzone è la title track del prossimo e quinto album di Mark, che arriverà a fine giugno 2019.

Mark ha grande gusto quando si tratta di scegliere i suoi collaboratori.

Lykke Li potrebbe cantarmi i testi delle pagine bianche e risultare comunque interessante. La sua voce risulta perfetta in qualsiasi genere musicale. Che ne dite di questa canzone?

Testo di Late Night Feelings di Mark Ronson e Lykke Li

[Verse 1: Lykke Li]

I weigh the water, I feel it all

I ask myself a million questions in the dark

I lay in silence, but silence talks

It tells me that heaven is no closer than it was

[Pre-Chorus: Lykke Li]

My heart keeps pulling in the wrong direction

I’m about to cross the line

Looking for the wrong affection

Night after night

Trying to find a new distraction

Want to make it last all night

Everything that I’ve been mixin’

All mixed up inside

[Chorus: Lykke Li]

When I get to want ya

And I wanna call ya

With late night feelings

When I get to want ya

And I wanna call ya

With late night feelings

[Post-Chorus: Lykke Li]

On and on and on, feeling on and on

On and on, on and on

With late night feelings

[Verse 2: Lykke Li]

Make me psychotic, you pull away

You take the sane in me

And tear it like a page

Write you erotic, and I know you wait

Before you answer

Just to make me go insane

[Pre-Chorus: Lykke Li]

My heart keeps pulling in the wrong direction

I’m about to cross the line

Looking for the wrong affection

Night after night, I’m

Trying to find a new distraction

Want to make it last all night

Everything that I’ve been mixin’

All mixed up inside

[Chorus: Lykke Li]

When I get to want ya

And I wanna call ya

With late night feelings

When I get to want ya

And I wanna call ya

With late night feelings

[Post-Chorus: Lykke Li]

On and on and on, feeling on and on

On and on, on and on

With late night feelings

On and on and on, feeling on and on

On and on, on and on

With late night feelings

[Bridge: Lykke Li]

On, on and on and I feel it all night

On, on and on and I feel it all night

On, on and on, on and on, on and on, on and on

On, on and on and I feel it all night

On, on and on and I feel it all night

On, on and on, on and on, on and on, on and on

[Pre-Chorus: Lykke Li]

Oh-oh, keeps pulling in the wrong direction

I’m about to cross that line

Looking for the wrong affection

Night after night

Trying to find a new distraction

I wanna make it last all night

Everything that I’ve been mixin’

All mixed up inside

[Chorus: Lykke Li]

When I get to want ya

And I wanna call ya

With late night feelings

When I get to want ya

And I wanna call ya

With late night feelings

[Post-Chorus: Lykke Li]

On and on, feeling on and on

On and on, on and on

With late night feelings

On and on, feeling on and on

On and on, on and on

With late night feelings

[Outro]

On, on and on and I feel it all night

On, on and on and I feel it all night

On, on and on, on and on, on and on, on and on

On, on and on and I feel it all night

On, on and on and I feel it all night

On, on and on, on and on, on and on, on and on

On, on and on and I feel it all night

On, on and on and I feel it all night

On, on and on, on and on, on and on, on and on

On, on and on and I feel it all night

On, on and on and I feel it all night

On, on and on, on and on, on and on, on and on

On, on and on, on and on, on and on, on and on