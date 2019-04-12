Regno Unito e Svezia si incontrano nella nuova canzone di Mark Ronson & Lykke Li dal titolo Late Night Feelings…
Si perché il produttore britannico ha presentato in anteprima una nuova canzone dal titolo “Late Night Feelings” con la dea svedese Lykke Li nella giornata di ieri (11 aprile 2019).
La canzone è la title track del prossimo e quinto album di Mark, che arriverà a fine giugno 2019.
Mark ha grande gusto quando si tratta di scegliere i suoi collaboratori.
Lykke Li potrebbe cantarmi i testi delle pagine bianche e risultare comunque interessante. La sua voce risulta perfetta in qualsiasi genere musicale. Che ne dite di questa canzone?
Testo di Late Night Feelings di Mark Ronson e Lykke Li
[Verse 1: Lykke Li]
I weigh the water, I feel it all
I ask myself a million questions in the dark
I lay in silence, but silence talks
It tells me that heaven is no closer than it was
[Pre-Chorus: Lykke Li]
My heart keeps pulling in the wrong direction
I’m about to cross the line
Looking for the wrong affection
Night after night
Trying to find a new distraction
Want to make it last all night
Everything that I’ve been mixin’
All mixed up inside
[Chorus: Lykke Li]
When I get to want ya
And I wanna call ya
With late night feelings
When I get to want ya
And I wanna call ya
With late night feelings
[Post-Chorus: Lykke Li]
On and on and on, feeling on and on
On and on, on and on
With late night feelings
[Verse 2: Lykke Li]
Make me psychotic, you pull away
You take the sane in me
And tear it like a page
Write you erotic, and I know you wait
Before you answer
Just to make me go insane
[Pre-Chorus: Lykke Li]
My heart keeps pulling in the wrong direction
I’m about to cross the line
Looking for the wrong affection
Night after night, I’m
Trying to find a new distraction
Want to make it last all night
Everything that I’ve been mixin’
All mixed up inside
[Chorus: Lykke Li]
When I get to want ya
And I wanna call ya
With late night feelings
When I get to want ya
And I wanna call ya
With late night feelings
[Post-Chorus: Lykke Li]
On and on and on, feeling on and on
On and on, on and on
With late night feelings
On and on and on, feeling on and on
On and on, on and on
With late night feelings
[Bridge: Lykke Li]
On, on and on and I feel it all night
On, on and on and I feel it all night
On, on and on, on and on, on and on, on and on
On, on and on and I feel it all night
On, on and on and I feel it all night
On, on and on, on and on, on and on, on and on
[Pre-Chorus: Lykke Li]
Oh-oh, keeps pulling in the wrong direction
I’m about to cross that line
Looking for the wrong affection
Night after night
Trying to find a new distraction
I wanna make it last all night
Everything that I’ve been mixin’
All mixed up inside
[Chorus: Lykke Li]
When I get to want ya
And I wanna call ya
With late night feelings
When I get to want ya
And I wanna call ya
With late night feelings
[Post-Chorus: Lykke Li]
On and on, feeling on and on
On and on, on and on
With late night feelings
On and on, feeling on and on
On and on, on and on
With late night feelings
[Outro]
On, on and on and I feel it all night
On, on and on and I feel it all night
On, on and on, on and on, on and on, on and on
On, on and on and I feel it all night
On, on and on and I feel it all night
On, on and on, on and on, on and on, on and on
On, on and on and I feel it all night
On, on and on and I feel it all night
On, on and on, on and on, on and on, on and on
On, on and on and I feel it all night
On, on and on and I feel it all night
On, on and on, on and on, on and on, on and on
On, on and on, on and on, on and on, on and on
