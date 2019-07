View this post on Instagram

As some of you may have already heard @howtogetawaywithmurder will be ending with the 6th season. While it saddened me to learn this news I can’t help but reflect on what an incredible journey this has been. This show changed my life both professionally and personally, providing me with opportunities I’d never dreamed of and introducing me to some of the greatest friends in my life. It taught me about work ethic, dedication, love, friendship and above all else it taught me a lot about myself. I feel beyond blessed that I’ve been given the past several years to work alongside an incredible crew. A crew that makes this show everything that it is. I’m grateful that @petenowalk and the @howtogetawaywithmurder writers have written nuanced, challenging characters in a crazy fun way while somehow also addressing important issues. I’m humbled that I’ve had the opportunity to play Connor Walsh. Playing Connor, a fearlessly openly gay man, has taught me about the LGBTQIA+ community and opened my eyes to how much visibility and representation matters. Connor taught me that love is love and it can conquer anything. Thank you to @petenowalk , @shondarhimes , @beersbetsy, @byshondaland @abcnetwork and everyone that believed in me and this show. And lastly, thank you to all the fans. Without you this wouldn’t have been possible. I’m really excited to start filming the 6th and final season next week and I can’t wait for you all to come along with us on one last ride. All the Love.