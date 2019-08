View this post on Instagram

POWER OF YOUNG HOLLYWOOD 2019: In 2011, Cole Sprouse enrolled as a freshman at NYU. Over the next four years, he regained his anonymity, took photography classes, majored in archaeology and landed an entry-level job at a small laboratory in Brooklyn. “I was bagging artifacts,” says Sprouse, who is now 27. “And I got a call from my manager, who begged me to come back and audition for pilot season.” Sprouse made a deal. “If I don’t book anything, then I’m not going to do this anymore,” he recalls telling his manager. “And I gave her my word that if I did book something, I’d see it through. I booked #Riverdale and it ended up tugging me back.” At the link in bio, Sprouse explains how #Riverdale transformed him from a Disney child star to a leading man, and why he sees himself working again with his brother, Dylan. (📸: @heatherhazzan)