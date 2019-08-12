Lana Del Rey ha usato la musica per dare voce ai suoi sentimenti a seguito delle sparatorie avvenute a El Paso, Texas e Dayton, Ohio.

Il 5 agosto 2019, la 34enne ha usato Instagram per condividere i frutti del suo lavoro – una canzone chiamata “Looking For America“. Creata insieme a Jack Antonoff, è un potente richiamo al cambiamento ma anche un sogno malinconico.

“Sto ancora cercando la mia versione dell’America. Una senza la pistola, dove la bandiera può volare liberamente. Niente bombe nel cielo, solo fuochi d’artificio quando tu e io ci scontriamo,” canta Lana nel ritornello.

Ecco come la cantante ha presentato la canzone su Instagram:

“Ciao gente, sono tornata presto da Montecito con mio fratello questa mattina e ho chiesto a Jack Antonoff di venire in città perché avevo in mente una canzone che volevo scrivere”, ha spiegato Lana Del Rey nella didascalia del post pubblicato su Instagram.

“Ora so di non essere un politico e non sto cercando di esserlo, ma alla luce di tutte le sparatorie avvenute negli ultimi due giorni, volevo pubblicare questo video che la nostra Laura ha realizzato 20 minuti fa. Spero vi piaccia.”

Al momento non è chiaro se la canzone farà parte di Norman Fucking Rockwell. Sarebbe sicuramente un’aggiunta tardiva alla tracklist. Nel mentre puoi ascoltare la versione che Lana ha pubblicato. Qui sotto trovi invece il testo in lingua originale.

Testo di Looking For America

[Verso 1]

Took a trip to San Francisco

All our friends said we would jive

Didn’t work, so I left for Fresno

It was quite a scenic drive

Pulled over to watch the children in the park

We used to only worry for them after dark

[Ritornello]

I’m still looking for my own version of America

One without the gun, where the flag can freely fly

No bombs in the sky, only fireworks when you and I collide

It’s just a dream I had in mind

It’s just a dream I had in mind

It’s just a dream I had in mind

[Verso 2]

I flew back to New York City

Missed that Hudson River line

Took a train up to Lake Placid

That’s another place and time, where

I used to go to drive-ins and listen to the blues

So many things that I think twice about before I do, no

[Ritornello]

I’m still looking for my own version of America

One without the gun, where the flag can freely fly

No bombs in the sky, only fireworks when you and I collide

It’s just a dream I had in mind

It’s just a dream I had in mind

It’s just a dream I had in mind

It’s just a dream I had in mind