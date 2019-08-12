Choice Song: Group

Imagine Dragons – “Bad Liar”

WINNER: Blackpink – “DDU-DU DDU-DU”

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”

Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Why Don’t We – “8 Letters”

Choice Pop Song

Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Ava Max – “Sweet but Psycho”

WINNER: Ariana Grande – “Thank u, next”

Choice Country Song

Maren Morris – “Girl”

Kane Brown – “Good as You”

Thomas Rhett – “Look What God Gave Her”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow”

WINNER: Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Choice Song From a Movie

WINNER: Zayn & Zhavia Ward, Aladdin – “A Whole New World (End Title)”

Kelly Clarkson, UglyDolls – “Broken & Beautiful”

Kygo & Rita Ora, Pokémon Detective Pikachu – “Carry On”

Andy Grammer, Five Feet Apart – “Don’t Give Up on Me”

Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born – “Shallow”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse -“Sunflower”