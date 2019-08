Choice Drama Movie

WINNER: After

Bohemian Rhapsody

Breakthrough

Five Feet Apart

The Hate U Give

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before



Choice Drama Movie Actor

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Cole Sprouse – Five Feet Apart

WINNER: Hero Fiennes Tiffin – After

Noah Centineo – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give

Chrissy Metz – Breakthrough

Haley Lu Richardson – Five Feet Apart

WINNER: Josephine Langford – After

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Lana Condor – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before



Choice Comedy Movie

WINNER: Crazy Rich Asians

Instant Family

Isn’t It Romantic

Little

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

The Perfect Date

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Henry Golding – Crazy Rich Asians

Kevin Hart – Night School

Liam Hemsworth – Isn’t It Romantic

Mark Wahlberg – Instant Family

WINNER: Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date

Ryan Reynolds – Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Awkwafina – Crazy Rich Asians

Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians

WINNER: Laura Marano – The Perfect Date

Marsai Martin – Little

Rebel Wilson – Isn’t It Romantic

Tiffany Haddish – Night School

Choice Summer Movie

Late Night

Murder Mystery

WINNER: Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Last Summer

Toy Story 4

Yesterday

Choice Summer Movie Actor

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery

Charles Melton- The Sun Is Also a Star

Corey Fogelmanis- Ma

Himesh Patel –Yesterday

K.J. Apa –The Last Summer

WINNER: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice Summer Movie Actress

Jennifer Aniston – Murder Mystery

Maia Mitchell – The Last Summer

Mindy Kaling – Late Night

Selena Gomez –The Dead Don’t Die

Yara Shahidi – The Sun Is Also a Star

WINNER: Zendaya – Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice Movie Villain

Johnny Depp – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

WINNER: Josh Brolin – Avengers: Endgame

Jude Law – Captain Marvel

Mark Strong – Shazam!

Marwan Kenzari – Aladdin

Patrick Wilson – Aquaman

Choice Action Movie

Ant-Man and the Wasp

WINNER: Avengers: Endgame

Bumblebee

Captain Marvel

Men in Black: International

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Choice Action Movie Actor

Chris Evans – Avengers: Endgame

Chris Hemsworth – Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International

John Cena – Bumblebee

Paul Rudd – Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Endgame

Samuel L. Jackson – Captain Marvel

Choice Action Movie Actress

Brie Larson – Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame

Evangeline Lilly – Ant-Man and the Wasp

Hailee Steinfeld – Bumblebee

WINNER: Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Endgame

Tessa Thompson – Men in Black: International

Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Endgame

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie

WINNER: Aladdin

Aquaman

Dark Phoenix

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Mary Poppins Returns

Shazam!

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor

James McAvoy – Dark Phoenix

Jason Momoa – Aquaman

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns

Mena Massoud – Aladdin

WINNER: Will Smith – Aladdin

Zachary Levi – Shazam!

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress

Amber Heard – Aquaman

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Katherine Waterston – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Keira Knightley – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

WINNER: Naomi Scott – Aladdin

Sophie Turner – Dark Phoenix

Choice Drama TV Show

Good Trouble

Marvel’s Runaways

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

WINNER: Riverdale

Star

The Resident

Choice Drama TV Actor

Adam Huber – Dynasty

WINNER: Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Justin Hartley – This Is Us

K.J. Apa – Riverdale

Oliver Stark – 9-1-1

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress

Camila Mendes – Riverdale

Cierra Ramirez – Good Trouble

WINNER: Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Maia Mitchell – Good Trouble

Ryan Destiny – Star

Sofia Carson – Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists