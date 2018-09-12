Modalità arancione per Carrie.
Carrie Underwood ha presentato per la prima volta questa settimana il video musicale ufficiale per la sua canzone “Love Wins“, che è il nuovo singolo estratto dal suo prossimo e sesto album in studio Cry Pretty (nei negozi da questo venerdì).
Diretto da Shane Drake, il video musicale per Love Wins inizia con un gruppo di persone dall’aspetto triste che vagano per strade post apocalittiche.
Sembrano completamente persi, sporchi e devastati. Cosa è successo a queste persone? Nessuno lo sa. Ma il loro destino sta per cambiare, perché giungono in un luogo che li renderà felici.
Un posto dove Carrie Underwood li intratterrà con un concerto dal vivo e una festa colorata.
Le facce tristi di queste persone cambieranno in grassi sorrisi e senso gratitudine per la cantante country.
Testo di Love Wins di Carrie Underwood
A stray bullet and a momma cries
Her baby won’t be coming home tonight
Sirens screaming down the avenue
Just another story on the evening news, oh, whoa
Politics and prejudice
How the hell it’d ever come to this?
When everybody’s gotta pick a side
It don’t matter if you’re wrong or right, no
And so it goes, but I hold onto hope and I won’t let go ‘cause
I, I believe you and me are sisters and brothers
And I, I believe we’re made to be here for each other
And we’ll never fall if we walk hand in hand
Put a world that seems broken together again
Yeah I, I believe in the end love wins
Sometimes it takes a lot of faith
To keep believing there will come a day
When the tears and the sadness, the pain and the hate
The struggle, this madness, will all fade away, yeah
I, I believe you and me are sisters and brothers
And I, I believe we’re made to be here for each other
And we’ll never fall if we walk hand in hand
Put a world that seems broken together again
Yeah I, I believe in the end love wins
Love is power, love is a smile
Love reaches out, love is the remedy
Love is the answer, love’s an open door
Love is the only thing worth fighting for, yeah
I, I believe you and me are sisters and brothers
And I, I believe we’re made to be here for each other
And we’ll never fall if we walk hand in hand
Put a world that seems broken together again
Yeah I, I believe in the end love wins
Oh, yeah, love wins
Love will, love can, love still, love wins
Love will, love can, love still, love wins
Lascia un commento