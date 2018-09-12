Modalità arancione per Carrie.

Carrie Underwood ha presentato per la prima volta questa settimana il video musicale ufficiale per la sua canzone “Love Wins“, che è il nuovo singolo estratto dal suo prossimo e sesto album in studio Cry Pretty (nei negozi da questo venerdì).

Diretto da Shane Drake, il video musicale per Love Wins inizia con un gruppo di persone dall’aspetto triste che vagano per strade post apocalittiche.

Sembrano completamente persi, sporchi e devastati. Cosa è successo a queste persone? Nessuno lo sa. Ma il loro destino sta per cambiare, perché giungono in un luogo che li renderà felici.

Un posto dove Carrie Underwood li intratterrà con un concerto dal vivo e una festa colorata.

Le facce tristi di queste persone cambieranno in grassi sorrisi e senso gratitudine per la cantante country.

Testo di Love Wins di Carrie Underwood

A stray bullet and a momma cries

Her baby won’t be coming home tonight

Sirens screaming down the avenue

Just another story on the evening news, oh, whoa

Politics and prejudice

How the hell it’d ever come to this?

When everybody’s gotta pick a side

It don’t matter if you’re wrong or right, no

And so it goes, but I hold onto hope and I won’t let go ‘cause

I, I believe you and me are sisters and brothers

And I, I believe we’re made to be here for each other

And we’ll never fall if we walk hand in hand

Put a world that seems broken together again

Yeah I, I believe in the end love wins

Sometimes it takes a lot of faith

To keep believing there will come a day

When the tears and the sadness, the pain and the hate

The struggle, this madness, will all fade away, yeah

I, I believe you and me are sisters and brothers

And I, I believe we’re made to be here for each other

And we’ll never fall if we walk hand in hand

Put a world that seems broken together again

Yeah I, I believe in the end love wins

Love is power, love is a smile

Love reaches out, love is the remedy

Love is the answer, love’s an open door

Love is the only thing worth fighting for, yeah

I, I believe you and me are sisters and brothers

And I, I believe we’re made to be here for each other

And we’ll never fall if we walk hand in hand

Put a world that seems broken together again

Yeah I, I believe in the end love wins

Oh, yeah, love wins

Love will, love can, love still, love wins

Love will, love can, love still, love wins