Bentornata Lana.

La nuova canzone di Lana del Rey è finalmente uscita!

Mariners Apartment Complex è stata pubblicata sulle piattaforme digitali pochi istanti fa (12 settembre 2018) e il suo video musicale ufficiale è stato caricato – quasi in contemporanea – su YouTube.

Mariners Apartment Complex è una delle due canzoni che Lana ha voluto pubblicare in questo ultimo mese dell’estate 2018. La seconda uscirà nelle prossime settimane.

L’affascinante titolo di questa canzone trova la sua spiegazione nel verso iniziale:

“Hai preso la mia tristezza fuori dal contesto nel complesso di appartamenti dei marinai”.

Lana aveva bisogno di una parola per fare rima con context ed ha usato la frase mariners apartment complex. Beh, poco da dire… la ragazza sa scrivere.

Mariners Apartment Complex è una bellissima e tranquilla ballata guidata da un suono armonioso di chitarra in cui Lana esalte il lato femminile.

“Non guardare troppo lontano, ma proprio dove sei tu, ecco dove sono. Io sono il tuo uomo. Io sono il tuo uomo”, canta nel ritornello Lana.

Trovo la canzone Mariners Apartment Complex molto bella e il video musicale in bianco e nero rispecchia perfettamente lo stile di Lana.

Per un secondo mi ha ricordato il video musicale di “West Coast” anche se questo è abbastanza differente.

Qui sotto il testo in lingua originale.

Testo di Mariners Apartment Complex di Lana del Rey

You took my sadness out of context

At the mariners apartment complex

I ain’t no candle in the wind

I’m the board, the lightning, the thunder

Kind of girl who’s gonna make you wonder

Who you are and who you’ve been

And who I’ve been is with you on these beaches

Your Venice bitch, your diehard, your weakness

Maybe I could save you from yourself

So kiss the sky and whisper to Jesus

My, my, my, you found this, you need this

Take a deep breath, baby, let me in

If you lose your way, just take my hand

You’re lost at sea, then I’ll command your boat to me again

Don’t look too far, right where you are, that’s where I am

I’m your man

I’m your man

took my kindness for weakness

I’ve fucked up, I know that, but Jesus

Can’t a girl just do the best she can?

Catch a wave and take in the sweetness

Think about it, the darkness, the deepness

All the things that make me who I am

And who I am is a big time believer

That people can change, that you don’t have to leave her

When everyone’s talking, you could make a stand

‘Cause even in the dark, I feel your resistance

You can see my heart burning in the distance

Baby, baby, baby, I’m your man

If you lose your way, just take my hand

You’re lost at sea, then I’ll command your boat to me again

Don’t look too far, right where you are, that’s where I am

I’m your man

I’m your man

Catch a wave and take in the sweetness

Take in the sweetness

What this, you need this

(Are you ready for it? Are you ready for it? Are you ready for it?)