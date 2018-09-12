Gli One Bit si affidano a Louisa Johnson
Il duo di produzione britannico One Bit ha pubblicato il mese scorso una hit con Louisa Johnson intitolata Between You and Me.
La canzone parla della storia di due amici che hanno deciso di attraversare la linea off limits e diventare più che amici.
Between You and Me presenta una produzione contagiosa con synth tropicali e beat calypso (Musica Afro-caraibica).
Non so se la canzone sia diventata un successo nel mondo ma spero che sia stato fatto il possibile per promuoverla perché ha grosse potenzialità… musicalmente parlando.
Tra l’altro, nella giornata di oggi, i One Bit hanno presentato in anteprima il video musicale ufficiale di Between You and Me.
La clip è molto semplice ma a mio avviso funziona.
La fotografia con queste tonalità blu e arancione è ben calibrata e anche i due ragazzi sembrano interpretare abbastanza bene il significato del testo.
Nella clip c’è anche Louisa Johnson. La cantante esegue il ritornello ballando all’impazzata su sfondi a tinta unita.
Che ne dite del brano? Vi piace?
Testo di Between You and Me con Louisa Johnson e i One Bit
I know there’s something going on between you and me
(I know)
Ooh, yeah
We’ve been playing games that friends don’t play
I know ‘cause my friends don’t look that way (Ooh, yeah)
If everyone left, I know you’d stay
And I know, I know it’s late (Ooh, yeah)
We don’t even need to get naked
Some roads don’t need to get taken
Already know, we’re gonna hold our stare until one of us breaks it
We’ve been playing games that friends don’t play
So let’s keep this between
Between you and me
I know there’s something going on between you and me
I love this secret little bond between you and me
It’s just so good that I don’t wanna make a scene
I-I-I just wanna keep it between
Between you and me
Between you and me
Between you and me
Between you and me
I know there’s something going, going, going
Don’t know if I’ll kiss you here tonight
Whenever you’re close, I feel your vibe
I’m doing things to you in my mind
Let’s just see what we might find
We don’t even need to get naked
Some roads don’t need to get taken
Already know, we’re gonna hold our stare until one of us breaks it
We’ve been playing games that friends don’t play (play, play)
So let’s keep this between
Between you and me
I know there’s something going on between you and me
I love this secret little bond between you and me
It’s just so good that I don’t wanna make a scene
I-I-I just wanna keep it between
Between you and me
(Hey)
Between you and me
Between you and me
(Hey)
Between you and me
I know there’s something going on between you and me
I-I-I-I-I love this
It’s just so good
I-I-I-I-I love this
It’s just so good
I love this secret little bond between
Little bond between
I-I-I-I-I love this
It’s just so good
Ooh, yeah
Between you and me
I-I-I-I-I, hey
It’s just so good
I know there’s something going on between you and me
I know there’s something going on between you and me
I love this secret little bond between you and me
It’s just so good that I don’t wanna make a scene
I-I-I just wanna keep it between
Between you and me
Oooooh
It’s just so good
Ooh, yeah
Between you and me
(Hey)
It’s just so good
I-I-I just wanna keep it between
Between you and me
Between you and me
Between you and me
I know there’s something going on between you and me
You and me, yeah
I know there’s something going on between you and me
