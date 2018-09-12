Gli One Bit si affidano a Louisa Johnson

Il duo di produzione britannico One Bit ha pubblicato il mese scorso una hit con Louisa Johnson intitolata Between You and Me.

La canzone parla della storia di due amici che hanno deciso di attraversare la linea off limits e diventare più che amici.

Between You and Me presenta una produzione contagiosa con synth tropicali e beat calypso (Musica Afro-caraibica).

Non so se la canzone sia diventata un successo nel mondo ma spero che sia stato fatto il possibile per promuoverla perché ha grosse potenzialità… musicalmente parlando.

Tra l’altro, nella giornata di oggi, i One Bit hanno presentato in anteprima il video musicale ufficiale di Between You and Me.

La clip è molto semplice ma a mio avviso funziona.

La fotografia con queste tonalità blu e arancione è ben calibrata e anche i due ragazzi sembrano interpretare abbastanza bene il significato del testo.

Nella clip c’è anche Louisa Johnson. La cantante esegue il ritornello ballando all’impazzata su sfondi a tinta unita.

Che ne dite del brano? Vi piace?

Testo di Between You and Me con Louisa Johnson e i One Bit

I know there’s something going on between you and me

(I know)

Ooh, yeah

We’ve been playing games that friends don’t play

I know ‘cause my friends don’t look that way (Ooh, yeah)

If everyone left, I know you’d stay

And I know, I know it’s late (Ooh, yeah)

We don’t even need to get naked

Some roads don’t need to get taken

Already know, we’re gonna hold our stare until one of us breaks it

We’ve been playing games that friends don’t play

So let’s keep this between

Between you and me

I know there’s something going on between you and me

I love this secret little bond between you and me

It’s just so good that I don’t wanna make a scene

I-I-I just wanna keep it between

Between you and me

Between you and me

Between you and me

Between you and me

I know there’s something going, going, going

Don’t know if I’ll kiss you here tonight

Whenever you’re close, I feel your vibe

I’m doing things to you in my mind

Let’s just see what we might find

We don’t even need to get naked

Some roads don’t need to get taken

Already know, we’re gonna hold our stare until one of us breaks it

We’ve been playing games that friends don’t play (play, play)

So let’s keep this between

Between you and me

I know there’s something going on between you and me

I love this secret little bond between you and me

It’s just so good that I don’t wanna make a scene

I-I-I just wanna keep it between

Between you and me

(Hey)

Between you and me

Between you and me

(Hey)

Between you and me

I know there’s something going on between you and me

I-I-I-I-I love this

It’s just so good

I-I-I-I-I love this

It’s just so good

I love this secret little bond between

Little bond between

I-I-I-I-I love this

It’s just so good

Ooh, yeah

Between you and me

I-I-I-I-I, hey

It’s just so good

I know there’s something going on between you and me

I know there’s something going on between you and me

I love this secret little bond between you and me

It’s just so good that I don’t wanna make a scene

I-I-I just wanna keep it between

Between you and me

Oooooh

It’s just so good

Ooh, yeah

Between you and me

(Hey)

It’s just so good

I-I-I just wanna keep it between

Between you and me

Between you and me

Between you and me

I know there’s something going on between you and me

You and me, yeah

I know there’s something going on between you and me