Il 9 Febbraio si terrà la 92esima edizione degli Oscar che per il secondo anno consecutivo non avranno un presentatore. Annunciate oggi le nomination.

Con 11 nomine è Joker il film più nominato di quest’anno, presente anche nella categoria “Best Picture” insieme a “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit”, “Little Women,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” “Marriage Story,” “Parasite,” “Marriage Story” e “1917”.

Si fa notare l’ennesima assenza di registe donne nella categoria “Director”, che negli ultimi anni ha scatenato più di una discussione. Martin Scorsese si aggiudica invece il titolo di regista attualmente ancora in vita che ha ricevuto più nomine nella storia degli Oscar.

Numerose nomination anche per “The Irishman” e “Marriage Story”, originali Netflix.

Di seguito la lista completa delle categorie.

Best Picture

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonahthan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out, (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite, (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit(Taika Waititi)

Joker(Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

Best Cinematography

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

1917 (Roger Deakins)

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Best Film Editing

Ford V Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)

The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Best Sound Editing

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Score

Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)

Marriage Story (Randy Newman)

1917 (Thomas Newman)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (John Williams)

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4 — Randy Newman)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman — Elton John & Bernie Taupin)

“I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough — Diane Warren)

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen II — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez)

“Stand Up”, (Harriet — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo)

Best Animated Feature

How to train Your Dragon: the Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Best Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Documentary Short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best Live-Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister