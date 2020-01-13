Il 9 Febbraio si terrà la 92esima edizione degli Oscar che per il secondo anno consecutivo non avranno un presentatore. Annunciate oggi le nomination.
Con 11 nomine è Joker il film più nominato di quest’anno, presente anche nella categoria “Best Picture” insieme a “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit”, “Little Women,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” “Marriage Story,” “Parasite,” “Marriage Story” e “1917”.
Si fa notare l’ennesima assenza di registe donne nella categoria “Director”, che negli ultimi anni ha scatenato più di una discussione. Martin Scorsese si aggiudica invece il titolo di regista attualmente ancora in vita che ha ricevuto più nomine nella storia degli Oscar.
Numerose nomination anche per “The Irishman” e “Marriage Story”, originali Netflix.
Di seguito la lista completa delle categorie.
Best Picture
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonahthan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out, (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite, (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit(Taika Waititi)
Joker(Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
Best Cinematography
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
1917 (Roger Deakins)
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Best Film Editing
Ford V Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)
The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
Joker (Jeff Groth)
Parasite (Jinmo Yang)
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Best Sound Editing
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Score
Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
1917 (Thomas Newman)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (John Williams)
Best Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4 — Randy Newman)
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman — Elton John & Bernie Taupin)
“I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough — Diane Warren)
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen II — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez)
“Stand Up”, (Harriet — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo)
Best Animated Feature
How to train Your Dragon: the Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Best Visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Documentary Short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Best Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best Live-Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
