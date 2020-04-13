Dopo aver pubblicato uno dei migliori album del 2019 (Mala Santa), Becky G si è presa una meritata pausa. Ora dirai, si, e le collaborazioni? E’ vero, abbiamo ascoltato la cantante in un paio di collaborazioni, ma ora addirittura abbiamo un nuovo singolo. La 23enne ha pubblicato cover e audio di un nuovo brano il giorno di Pasqua. Questo si intitola “They Ain’t Ready” ed è leggermente più soft se paragonato al brano caliente Mala Santa. Qui sotto ti spiegheremo il motivo.

Ecco i credits ufficiali di They Ain’t Ready:

Composer, Lyricist: Dwayne Chin-Quee

Composer, Lyricist, Producer: John P Shullman

Producer: Supa Dups

Composer, Lyricist: Gabriel Blizman

Producer: Gabriel Stephen Blizman

Recording Engineer, Vocal Producer: Benjamin Rice

Mixing Engineer: Niko Marzouca

Composer, Lyricist: Theron Thomas

Composer, Lyricist: Atia Boggs

Mixing Engineer: Robert Marks

Mastering Engineer: Dave Kutch

Qualche giorno fa Becky ha detto qualcosa riguardo la canzone:

“Sto pensando di rilasciare questa canzone da un po’ di tempo e non avevo ancora deciso una data”, ha scritto Becky sulla citazione della cover di They Ain’t Ready. “Io e il mio team abbiamo preso la decisione di pubblicarla a Pasqua la scorsa settimana perché questo ci sembra il momento giusto per farlo.” Becky G

Becky G nella cover di They Ain’t Ready.

Becky ha parlato anche del significato di They Ain’t Ready

La superstar latina lo ha inserito in una didascalia sempre sui social media.

“Tuttavia, devo dire che questa versione è leggermente agrodolce”, ha scritto. “All’epoca, They Ain’t Ready aveva lo scopo di ispirare gli altri a combattere per amore e a trovare una pacificazione nonostante le differenze caratteriali. Oggi non solo rappresenta questo, ma anche la speranza.”

Infatti Becky G sta usando questa nuova canzone per raccogliere fondi per gli studenti più bisognosi di Los Angeles. Davvero una bella causa. Brava Becky.

Tu cosa ne pensi riguardo a questa canzone e iniziativa? Rilascia un parere nei commenti. Qui sotto trovi il testo in lingua originale di They Ain’t Ready.

Il testo di They Ain’t Ready

[Intro]

Darkest of my days, you light the way

Baby, there’s no other place

I’d rather be than your eternity

For your sun is all of me

[Verso 1]

They rather see me down and that was showin’, you don’t care

They don’t wanna see me with you, they want you for theyself

They don’t wanna see us try to make it work

I know they waitin’ on one of us to get hurt

They rather see you sobbin’ when you’re fallin’ apart

Telling you things like I’ma break your heart

They rather see you do me wrong, you waste my time

They rather see me crying in the street [?] shine

[Pre-Ritornello]

But I stay way up

Stuck with you until we gotta wait up

This love, they with me and you like a lay-up

And they hatin’, can’t wait for us to break up, oh

[Ritornello]

They ain’t ready for our love, oh

They ain’t ready for our love, oh

‘Cause what we got will never die

This that “‘til the end of time”

They ain’t ready for our love, oh

They ain’t ready for it

[Verso 2]

We got a bond, a vibe, something that money can’t buy

I am talkin’ slick but I just pay no mind

I feel the stars align, God just sent me a sign

Put your hand to mine, put your heart in mine

This is one of a kind, love is hard to find

You got it all in my spine, runnin’ but I cannot hide

Damn, look at the time, yeah, you get on my type

So tell me if you mind, baby

[Pre-Ritornello]

You feel it way up

Stuck with you until we gotta wait up

This love, they with me and you like a lay-up

And they hatin’, can’t wait for us to break up, oh

[Ritornello]

They ain’t ready for our love, oh

They ain’t ready for our love, oh

‘Cause what we got will never die

This that “‘til the end of time”

They ain’t ready for our love, oh

They ain’t ready for it

[Ponte]

They ain’t ready

Love is straight up (They ain’t ready for it)

All we want to feel (They ain’t ready for it)

And you waitin’ on my love

I ain’t complainin’

They ain’t ready for it, they ain’t ready for it

They ain’t ready for it

They ain’t ready for it, they ain’t ready for it

They ain’t ready for our love

Don’t let them talk

They don’t know

[Ritornello]

They ain’t ready for our love, oh

They ain’t ready for our love, oh

‘Cause what we got will never die

This that “‘til the end of time”

They ain’t ready for our love, oh (Ooh)

They ain’t ready for it

[Conclusione]

My heartbeat is a sail

Your heartbeat is a wave