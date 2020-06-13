Nicki Minaj sa come intrattenere i suoi fan.

Un paio di settimane dopo aver aiutato dottor Luke a ottenere un grosso successo collaborando nel remix di “Say So” di Doja Cat, la rapper ha deciso di lavorare ancora una volta con 6ix9ine in una canzone dal titolo “Trollz“. Il brano è uscito venerdì (12 giugno) e sta già riscuotendo molto successo nei canali streaming e anche su Youtube, dove il video ha già raggiunto e superato le 52 milioni di visualizzazioni in soli 2 giorni.

Probabilmente i due riscuoteranno più successo con questa collaborazione rispetto alla loro ultima che si intitola “Fefe”.

Il significato di Trollz

In poche parole, “Trollz” è una canzone sfacciata. Ciò di cui gli artisti sono più orgogliosi, secondo i testi, sono le loro ricchezze e le conquiste in camera da letto. Quindi, ad esempio, il verso di 6ix9ine inizia con lui che prende in giro i suoi nemici. Poi ci parla del suo stile di vita, in cui ovviamente non mancano droga, macchine di lusso e belle donne. Nicki Minaj fa sapere a tutti che ha una dote particolare, e cioè ipnotizzare gli uomini. E come 6ix9ine, dice che ha nemici che sono invidiosi del suo successo.

Il termine troll viene di solito attribuito a una persona che mette zizzania sui social media o forum vari. Qui si fa riferimento alla parola “trollz” e questi due trollz sono Minaj e 6ix9ine. Pertanto, il titolo di questa canzone probabilmente rimanda al significato tradizionale della parola troll.

La parola stessa non è mai menzionata nella canzone. Ma i due artisti si vogliono paragonare a questi personaggi poco amati nel web. Infatti nel testo loro trollano i propri nemici.

Questa è la 2° collaborazione tra Nicki Minaj e 6ix9ine

No, “Trollz” è in realtà la terza collaborazione di 6ix9ine con Minaj. Nel 2018, hanno collaborato in “Fefe”, che abbiamo accennato prima, e in “Mama”, dove è presente anche Kanye West.

Una piccola curiosità: 6ix9ine si trova agli arresti domiciliari e il video musicale è stato girato a distanza. “Trollz” è la seconda canzone che 6ix9ine ha pubblicato da quando è uscito di prigione, e cioè all’inizio di aprile. Il primo singolo è stato “Gooba”.

Nicki Minaj nel video di Trollz

Una collaborazione a fin di bene

“Una parte del ricavato di #Trollz verrà devoluto a The Bail Project Inc”, ha scritto Nicki. “Il fondo offre assistenza gratuita alle persone con poche disponibilità monetarie e che non possono permettersi di pagare la cauzione quando vengono arrestati. Vogliamo proteggere e supportare le migliaia di persone che lavorano in prima linea per salvaguardare la giustizia, usando la loro voce per proteggere gli afro americani.”

Il testo di Trollz in lingua originale

[Intro]

(Sad Pony)

[Refrain: CanonF8]

Watch, mhm, Glock, mhm, cocked, mhm, got it, mhm

You need that? I got it, this cash, my pockets

The ’Cat one hundred, you need that? I got it

Need it, got it, cash, pockets

Bands on me, sticks on me

You need that? I got it, this cash, my pockets

The ‘Cat one hundred, you need that?

[Ritornello: 6ix9ine]

Yeah, she like how I throw them racks, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Keep on throwin’ that cash, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Keep on throwin’ that ass, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Benz truck in the back, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Verso 1: 6ix9ine]

I know you don’t like me, you wanna fight me

You don’t want no problems at your party, don’t invite me

I don’t worry ‘bout you niggas, please stop talking ‘bout me

Always talking ‘bout me ‘cause you looking for the clouty

6ix-nina, the 9ine-nina

Riding in a two-seater with two ninas

Baby got that Aquafina, it’s cocaina

Smoking on that OG reefer, no TMZ-a

Forgiatos on a Benz truck, make her friends fuck

Told her she could get Chanel if she let my friends fuck

Stars shining in the Rolls Royce, it got red guts

Wait, hold up, nah, I still don’t give a fuck

Vroom, vroom, G5, vroom, vroom, we high

You the type of nigga that I never wanna be like

You a type of bitch that will never get a reply

Hi, hater, bye, hater, vroom

[Ritornello: 6ix9ine]

Yeah, she like how I throw them racks, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Keep on throwin’ that cash, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Keep on throwin’ that ass, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Benz truck in the back, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Verso 2: Nicki Minaj]

Dollar, dollar bill, come get her

Even your man know Nickis do it better

I know you don’t like me, you wanna fight me

Always on my page, never double-tap like me

Baddies to my left and my right

Never chase a corny nigga, put that on my life

Just put it in his face, all this cake, he wanted a taste

We sippin’ on that Ace, itsy-bitsy waist, pretty face

Yeah, eat it, Cookie Monster (Ooh)

He a slave to this pussy, call me master

Real wet, I said, “Slurp it like it’s pasta”

They get nervous when it’s Nicki on the roster (Rrr)

Somebody usher this nigga into a clinic

My flow’s still sick, I ain’t talkin’ a pandemic

I write my own lyrics, a lot of these bitches gimmicks

They study Nicki style, now all of them wan’ mimic

Talkin’ ‘bout snitches when it’s snitches in your camp

Never stand alone, you always itchin’ for a stamp

Me, I’m still money, wrists light up like a lamp

They gon’ have to send they best fighter for the champ

Racks, I got ‘em, Mary, I’m poppin’

They keep hatin’, but still watchin’

Check the boards, I’m still toppin’

Bustdown or plain jane, I got options

It’s a bunch of mini mes, I’m the one they mockin’

Showed you how to get a bag, now you goin’ shoppin’

When I come out, all the sneak bitches start plottin’ (Plottin’)

When I come out, it’s a sweep, bitches start moppin’

[Ritornello: 6ix9ine]

Yeah, she like how I throw them racks, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Keep on throwin’ that cash, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Keep on throwin’ that ass, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Benz truck in the back, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Refrain: CanonF8 & Nicki Minaj]

Watch, mhm, Glock, mhm, cocked, mhm, got it, mhm

If he like, I throw it fast, real fast, fast, fast

He singin’ my old song, yellin’, “Ass, ass, ass”

They be speedin’, tryna beat me, then they crash, crash, crash

Still a hundred like the number on my dash, dash, dash

[Conclusione: Nicki Minaj]

That real ass ain’t keep your nigga home