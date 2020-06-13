Tom Walker ha fatto sfracelli nel 2018 con la canzone “Leave A Light On” e l’anno successivo non ha fatto peggio rilasciando il suo album di debutto dal titolo What A Time To Be Alive. Ora, con oltre due miliardi di stream globali da poter vantare, il cantante/cantautore inglese è tornato con un nuovo pezzo che si intitola “Wait For You“, che già dal titolo ti invita alla riflessione.

“Sto solo pregando che tu riesca a capire la mia decisione e quando non ci sarà più nulla, devi sapere che io ci sarò ancora”, inizia così la canzone.

Continua a offrire supporto a questa persona nel ritornello.

“So che è difficile per te parlare, liberare la tua anima e aprirti. Ma ti aspetterò.”

Cosa ha ispirato la traccia?

“Questa canzone racconta le vicissitudini di un mio amico che ha vissuto un evento che ha cambiato la sua vita da adolescente”, ha detto Tom. “Ci è voluto molto tempo per guarire da queste ferite e alcuni aspetti di questo fatto che è accaduto anni fa, hanno messo a dura prova la sua vita. Ed è una delle persone più estroverse e positive che tu possa mai incontrare.”

Una bella dedica per questo suo amico… tra l’altro la melodia è molto bella. Tu che ne pensi a tal proposito?

Il testo di Wait For You di Tom Walker

[Verso 1]

I’m just prayin’ you can figure this out

And when there’s nothing left, you know I’ll still be around

And if all of this is dragging you under

I’ll remind you of the world and its wonder

I’m just prayin’ we can figure this out

[Pre-Ritornello]

These bitter dreams, they seem to last

And even though it’s in the past

[Ritornello]

I know it’s hard for you to talk

Bail your soul and open up

I will wait for you, I will wait for you

Can’t pretend to understand

I’ll be here to hold your hand

I will wait for you, I will wait for you

[Verso 2]

I can’t imagine everything you’ve been through

You’ve taken the bad times and made ‘em good

‘Cause when everything is dragging me under

You remind me of the world and its wonder

And I’m just glad that we have figured this out

[Pre-Chorus]

These bitter dreams, they seem to last

And even though it’s in the past

[Ritornello]

I know it’s hard for you to talk

Bail your soul and open up

I will wait for you, I will wait for you

Can’t pretend to understand

I’ll be here to hold your hand

I will wait for you, I will wait for you

[Ponte]

I’ve never met someone as strong as you

I’ve never met someone as loved as you

I’ve never met someone like you

I’ve never met someone like you

[Conclusione]

‘Cause only you could make this into something beautiful

Only you can make a bitter song so sweet

And I can’t pretend to understand

But I’ll be here to hold your hand

I will wait for you

And oh-oh, I will wait for you