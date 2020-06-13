Dopo aver accumulato oltre 250 milioni di stream con il suo primo progetto, Heart Full Of Rage, uscito nel 2019, Tyla Yaweh è pronto a fare il passo successivo nella sua carriera.

E per alzare l’asticella ha deciso di chiamare il suo mentore Post Malone per realizzare un nuovo singolo dal titolo “Tommy Lee“.

E, come suggerisce il nome, questa canzone parla di come essere una rock star nella vita reale.

Lo stesso Lee ha detto che è stato coinvolto nella collaborazione e che è orgoglioso di ascoltare una canzone con il suo nome. Ecco cosa aveva scritto sui social media il giorno in cui aveva ascoltato per la prima volta il brano.

“Sto suonando la batteria per questa canzone di Post Malone. Se riesci a crederci, la canzone si intitola ‘Tommy Lee.'”

Inizialmente, Lee non avrebbe dovuto collaborare nella canzone. Lee ha ascoltato per la prima volta “Tommy Lee” dopo che la voce e la base musicale erano state già registrate. Dopo averla ascoltata, è entrato nel progetto e ha registrato la batteria. Ma la versione con il suo sound si potrà ascoltare solo successivamente sotto forma di remix.

Tyla Yaweh e Post Malone.

Per quanto riguarda il significato della canzone, Lee ha spiegato che alla fine si tratta di vivere una vita da rock star. Lee stesso ha emulato questo tipo di stile di vita in passato. Più precisamente, durante il suo periodo con i Mötley Crüe, che si erano formato nel 1981.

“Fondamentalmente [parla di] vivere quella vita da rock star di cui le persone dell’hip hop accennano nei loro testi”, ha detto Lee.

Lee e Post Malone avevano già collaborato in passato. Lee ha suonato la batteria in “Over Now”, che compare nell’album Beerbongs & Bentleys, uscito nel 2018.

“Ho suonato la batteria in una traccia del suo album precedente, quindi lo conosco da un po’”, ha detto Lee parlando del suo rapporto con Post Malone. “Quel tizio è una rock star, lascia che te lo dica. È un pazzo maniaco.”

Lee ha anche annunciato sui social media che il remix di “Tommy Lee” con la sua batteria verrà rilasciato la prossima settimana.

Oltre a suonare la batteria sul nuovo gruppo formato da Post Malone e Tyla Yaweh, Lee si sta preparando a pubblicare il suo nuovo album. Intitolato Andro, l’album uscirà il 16 ottobre.

A causa dell’attuale pandemia, il prossimo tour dei Mötley Crüe è stato posticipato al 2021.

A te è piaciuta Tommy Lee o non vedi l’ora di ascoltare il remix con la batteria di Tommy Lee? Scrivici la tua opinione nei commenti. Ti lasciamo al testo in lingua originale della canzone.

Il testo di Tommy Lee

[Intro]

Ah, shit, I’m just workin’ in the studio

Ah, okay

You miss me?

Papa

Callin’ me “Papa”?

I want you, Papa

Aight, I’ll call you right back (XL Eagle made it)

[Ritornello: Tyla Yaweh]

You always talkin’ about it (You always talkin’ about it)

You never makin’ no profit, uh (You never makin’ no profit)

I treat my hoes like a option (Yeah)

If she talkin’ and get out of pocket, ooh (Okay)

I’m livin’ life like a rockstar (Oh)

Pullin’ up, stretch limousines (Pullin’ up, stretch limousines)

To look at me, that cost a fee (Yeah)

The double C’s all on my feet

You always talkin’ about it, yeah (You always talkin’ about it)

You always talkin’ about it (You always talkin’ about it)

You say that you rappin’ in private, yeah (Woah)

But I see that you cap about it (Yeah)

Livin’ life like a rockstar

Pullin’ up, stretch limousines (Stretch limousines)

To look at me, that cost a fee (Woah)

Them double C’s all on my feet (Woah)

[Verso 1: Tyla Yaweh]

I changed my color to Nipsey blue (Nipsey blue)

Your racks, it get smaller, shit pitiful (Racks)

If you tryna get so physical (Woah)

That .45 will make you invisible (Woah)

I’m livin’ my life like a criminal (Woah)

I call this shit First 48 (Ayy)

I been quiet, there’s no one to blame, yeah (Blame)

My lawyer said we beat the case (We beat the case)

I’m livin’ my life, celebration (Woah)

I’m thankin’ the Lord, I got patience (Woah)

I’m lovin’ the way that she take it (Woah)

I bend it, I fold it, I flip it

She bringin’ it back just to prove it (Prove it)

I’m givin’ her work just to move it, yeah

I’m livin’ the life that I’m choosin’, yeah (Choosin’)

I’m gettin’ these racks, gettin’ stupid, yeah (Oh)

[Ritornello: Tyla Yaweh]

You always talkin’ about it (You always talkin’ about it)

You never makin’ no profit, uh (You never makin’ no profit)

I treat my hoes like a option (Yeah)

If she talkin’ and get out of pocket, ooh (Okay)

I’m livin’ life like a rockstar (Oh)

Pullin’ up, stretch limousines (Pullin’ up, stretch limousines)

To look at me, that cost a fee (Yeah)

The double C’s all on my feet

You always talkin’ about it, yeah (You always talkin’ about it)

You always talkin’ about it (You always talkin’ about it)

You say that you rappin’ in private, yeah (Woah)

But I see that you cap about it (Yeah)

Livin’ life like a rockstar

Pullin’ up, stretch limousines (Stretch limousines)

To look at me, that cost a fee (Woah)

Them double C’s all on my feet (Woah)

[Verso 2: Post Malone]

Pull up with the drum like I’m Tommy Lee (Tommy Lee)

Yaweh got a stick, came to rock with me (Rock with me)

Milli’ on wrist, ain’t no rocks on me (Rocks on me, rocks on me)

I’m pretty as fuck, wanna copy me (Copy me, damn)

I heard you was mad ‘cause I’m poppin’ as shit (Wow, wow)

I’m poppin’ the ‘pagne and I’m poppin’ that bitch (Pop, ooh, damn)

I hop out a plane and went straight to the whip (Ooh)

I know they can see, I think that’s pretty cool if you askin’ me

Bugatti, no body roll, curtains in back of the candy Rolls (Skrrt)

I love when my lawyer calls, I hate when I run out of smoke

Pull up to the party, oh, and we like to party, oh

I finish the bottle, dawg, get this bitch jumpin’, no Mario

Still shit’s so hard

Cigarettes, cough

Bathroom stalls

Please don’t save my life, oh

[Ritornello: Tyla Yaweh]

You always talkin’ about it (You always talkin’ about it)

You never makin’ no profit, uh (You never makin’ no profit)

I treat my hoes like a option (Yeah)

If she talkin’ and get out of pocket, ooh (Okay)

I’m livin’ life like a rockstar (Oh)

Pullin’ up, stretch limousines

To look at me, that cost a fee (Yeah)

The double C’s all on my feet

You always talkin’ about it, yeah (You always talkin’ about it)

You always talkin’ about it (You always talkin’ about it)

You say that you rappin’ in private, yeah (Woah)

But I see that you cap about it (Yeah)

Livin’ life like a rockstar

Pullin’ up, stretch limousines (Stretch limousines)

To look at me, that cost a fee (Woah)

Them double C’s all on my feet (Woah)

[Conclusione: Tyla Yaweh]

Like a rockstar