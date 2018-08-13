Una canzone a sorpresa per Kanye West

Kanye West ha pubblicato il singoloXTCY e l’ha condiviso gratuitamente. Qui trovi anche il testo della canzone e l’analisi.

Questa nuova canzone di Kanye West è stata pubblicata su Internet qualche giorno fa.

Intitolata “XTCY“, questa traccia è stata recuperata dalle sessioni di registrazione dell’album “Ye“.

È stata prodotta da DJ Clark Kent ed è stata questa persona che ha “rilasciato” la traccia tramite un link WeTransfer (download gratuito!!!) venerdì sera.

Clicca qui per scaricare gratis la canzone di Kanye West “XTXY”.

Comunque il brano è stato caricato su YouTube da qualche fan e potete ascoltarlo qui sotto:

Teoricamente la canzone XTCY non sarebbe mai dovuta uscire.

Tuttavia, qualche notte fa DJ Clark Kent e Kanye hanno lavorato insieme in studio e l’argomento “XTCY” è arrivato in modo casuale. Kanye ha quindi detto al produttore di pubblicare immediatamente la traccia su Internet e lui l’ha condivisa sul suo profilo instagram.

La cover ufficiale per “XTCY” è quella che potete vedere qui sotto. La foto è stata scattata alla festa per il 21esimo compleanno di Kylie Jenner.

Testo di XTCY di Kanye West

I want you to come to me, Ecstasy

Uh, Ecstasy, Ecstasy, Ecstasy

Ecstasy, Ecstasy, Ecstasy

Ecstasy, Ecstasy, Ecstasy

Ecstasy, Ecstasy, Ecstasy

Ecstasy

You got sick thoughts? I got more of ‘em

You got a sister in law you would smash? I got 4 of them

Damn, those is your sisters

You did something unholy to them pictures

Damn, you need to be locked up

Nah, we need a bigger hot tub

Now let me see you back, back, back, back

Time to get the bag, bag, bag, bag

We don’t throw stones, we throw stacks

That’s why they’re going mad, mad, mad, Max

If you don’t say your name then I won’t ask

She got a smartphone but a dumb ass

I thought of all this on ecstasy

You got sick thoughts? I got more of them

You remember bad bitches that you smashed? I recorded them

She said fuck weed, cause she love X

If she suck seed, that’s a success

If a girl cum, that’s a fuck fest

And we gon’ score 100 on this drug test

Now let me see you back, back, back, back

It’s time to get the bag, bag, bag, bag

We don’t throw stones, we throw stacks

That’s why they’re going mad, mad, mad, Max

If you don’t say your name then I won’t ask

You got a smartphone but a dumb ass

I thought of all this on Ecstasy (perfect!)

Fuckin’ around – whoop! Scoop!

Whoopity-whoop

Whoopity-whoop, scoop-poop-woop-toop

Scoopity-whoop loot, looty-whoop-whoop

Ecstasy, ecstasy, ecstasy

You got sick thoughts? I got more of them

Han? (skrt!)

You see them escorts? I escorted them (scooty-woot!)

While y’all was trippin’, I resorted them (whoop!)

Then I kicked ‘em out, I got bored of them (whoop!)

Now let me see you back, back, back, back

Time to get the bag, bag, bag, bag

We don’t throw stones, we throw stacks

That’s why they’re going mad, mad, mad, Max

If you don’t say your name then I won’t ask

You got a smartphone but a dumb ass

I thought of all this on ecstasy