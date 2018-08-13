Una canzone a sorpresa per Kanye West
Kanye West ha pubblicato il singoloXTCY e l’ha condiviso gratuitamente. Qui trovi anche il testo della canzone e l’analisi.
Questa nuova canzone di Kanye West è stata pubblicata su Internet qualche giorno fa.
Intitolata “XTCY“, questa traccia è stata recuperata dalle sessioni di registrazione dell’album “Ye“.
È stata prodotta da DJ Clark Kent ed è stata questa persona che ha “rilasciato” la traccia tramite un link WeTransfer (download gratuito!!!) venerdì sera.
Clicca qui per scaricare gratis la canzone di Kanye West “XTXY”.
Comunque il brano è stato caricato su YouTube da qualche fan e potete ascoltarlo qui sotto:
Teoricamente la canzone XTCY non sarebbe mai dovuta uscire.
Tuttavia, qualche notte fa DJ Clark Kent e Kanye hanno lavorato insieme in studio e l’argomento “XTCY” è arrivato in modo casuale. Kanye ha quindi detto al produttore di pubblicare immediatamente la traccia su Internet e lui l’ha condivisa sul suo profilo instagram.
La cover ufficiale per “XTCY” è quella che potete vedere qui sotto. La foto è stata scattata alla festa per il 21esimo compleanno di Kylie Jenner.
Testo di XTCY di Kanye West
I want you to come to me, Ecstasy
Uh, Ecstasy, Ecstasy, Ecstasy
Ecstasy, Ecstasy, Ecstasy
Ecstasy, Ecstasy, Ecstasy
Ecstasy, Ecstasy, Ecstasy
Ecstasy
You got sick thoughts? I got more of ‘em
You got a sister in law you would smash? I got 4 of them
Damn, those is your sisters
You did something unholy to them pictures
Damn, you need to be locked up
Nah, we need a bigger hot tub
Now let me see you back, back, back, back
Time to get the bag, bag, bag, bag
We don’t throw stones, we throw stacks
That’s why they’re going mad, mad, mad, Max
If you don’t say your name then I won’t ask
She got a smartphone but a dumb ass
I thought of all this on ecstasy
You got sick thoughts? I got more of them
You remember bad bitches that you smashed? I recorded them
She said fuck weed, cause she love X
If she suck seed, that’s a success
If a girl cum, that’s a fuck fest
And we gon’ score 100 on this drug test
Now let me see you back, back, back, back
It’s time to get the bag, bag, bag, bag
We don’t throw stones, we throw stacks
That’s why they’re going mad, mad, mad, Max
If you don’t say your name then I won’t ask
You got a smartphone but a dumb ass
I thought of all this on Ecstasy (perfect!)
Fuckin’ around – whoop! Scoop!
Whoopity-whoop
Whoopity-whoop, scoop-poop-woop-toop
Scoopity-whoop loot, looty-whoop-whoop
Ecstasy, ecstasy, ecstasy
You got sick thoughts? I got more of them
Han? (skrt!)
You see them escorts? I escorted them (scooty-woot!)
While y’all was trippin’, I resorted them (whoop!)
Then I kicked ‘em out, I got bored of them (whoop!)
Now let me see you back, back, back, back
Time to get the bag, bag, bag, bag
We don’t throw stones, we throw stacks
That’s why they’re going mad, mad, mad, Max
If you don’t say your name then I won’t ask
You got a smartphone but a dumb ass
I thought of all this on ecstasy
