Nicki Minaj ha presentato il video musicale di “Ganja Burn”. In questo articolo analizzeremo la canzone e il video musicale. Inoltre ci sarà il testo in lingua originale e la sua traduzione in italiano.
Nicki Minaj ha pubblicato un nuovo video musicale e questo è per la canzone prodotta da J.Reid.
Ganja Burnè il brano di apertura del nuovo album in studio “Queen” di Nicki.
Diretto da Mert e Marcus, il videoclip di “Ganja Burn” presenta un tema egiziano e vede Nicki in versione dea in un deserto.
La rapper si muove sensualmente tra le fiamme e presenta il costume da Nefertiti che abbiamo visto per la prima volta sulla copertina dell’album “Queen”.
Questo è lo stesso video musicale di “Ganja Burn” che è trapelato online all’inizio di luglio. Ovviamente questa versione è di alta qualità… le versioni che trapelano in anticipo sono spesso dannose.
Fateci sapere se il video musicale è stato di vostro gradimento. Vi lasciamo alla traduzione di Ganja Burn e al relativo testo in lingua originale.
Traduzione del testo di Ganja Burns di Nicki Minaj
(Con chi ce l’hai, Nicki?)
Guarda e impara da quelle stron**
Icona della moda, Audrey Hepburn
Sposto le chiavi, ma voi tro*a prendete un turno
Sì, hai un turno e un’urna
Raddrizzo tutte queste tro*e con una permanente
Chi le ha mai gasate non mi riguarda
Ma, vedi, il Signore mi ha mostrato i sogni che devo confermare
Sono andata dagli stregoni per seppellire la Barbie
Ma indietreggiavo, ammazzo le tro*e, seppellisco il loro corpo
E questo vale per chiunque, sarai profondamente dispiaciuto
Potrei fare la guerra o venire in pace come Gandhi
Tutti i miei poteri ora sono tornati, sono spaventosa per gli zombi
Porta il calore a uno sfrigolio, non sto parlando di Kalonji
Ho digiunato e pregato, ho dovuto purificare il mio corpo
Astenendomi dal sesso, dovevo dare lo zen al mio corpo
Non sto rinunciando, quindi non chiedere, non presto il mio corpo
Devi essere un re per entrare nel mio corpo
(Devi essere un re per entrare nel tuo corpo?)
Caz*o, sì, perché una Regina è ciò che incarnano, uh
Il ganja brucia
Il ganja brucia
ogni volta che mi sballo, penso a te
ogni volta che mi sballo, penso a te
ogni volta che mi sballo, penso a te
ogni volta che mi sballo, penso a te
Il ganja brucia
Il ganja brucia
Ehi, non puoi indossare la parrucca di Nicki e poi essere Nicki
È come un negro grasso che pensa di poter essere Biggie
Bevi CÎROC adesso? Ok, tu sei P. Diddy?
Oh, sei un giovane G Herbo o Lil Bibby?
Hai fatto uno scherzo, ora sei Kanye?
Hai un negro di nome JAY, ora sei Yoncé?
Hai circa tremila dollari, adesso tu sei André?
Hai fatto un taglietto nei capelli, sei Nas, tesoro?
Devi avere una vera abilità, devi lavorare per quello
Se è davvero la tua passione, vorresti dare tutto per quello?
A differenza di molte di queste tro*e, che scrivono o meno i proprio testi
Almeno posso dire che ho scritto ogni frase che ho sputato
Metto il mio sangue, il mio sudore e le mie lacrime per perfezionare il mio mestiere
Ancora la scelta numero uno di ogni squadra nella bozza
Potresti portare qualcuno, un meteorologo, per scegliere un giorno
Kobe, KD, Kyrie! Scegli una K
Il ganja brucia
Il ganja brucia
ogni volta che mi sballo, penso a te
ogni volta che mi sballo, penso a te
ogni volta che mi sballo, penso a te
ogni volta che mi sballo, penso a te
Il ganja brucia
Il ganja brucia
Ci vediamo, ci vediamo
Ci vediamo, ci vediamo
Per mia grande sorpresa ti ho visto
per mia grande sorpresa sapevo chi tu fossi
Testo di Ganja Burn di Nicki Minaj
Ayo, as the world turns, the blunt burns
(Who you gettin’ at, Nicki?)
Watch them cunts learn
Fashion icon, Audrey Hepburn
I move keys, but you hoes get one turn
Yeah, you get one turn, and one urn
I straighten all these bitches out with one perm
Who ever gassed ‘em ain’t none of my concern
But, see, the Lord showed me dreams to confirm
They done went to witch doctors to bury the Barbie
But I double back, kill bitches, bury the body
And that go for anybody, you’ll be thoroughly sorry
I could wage war or I come in peace like Gandhi
All my powers back now I’m scary to zombies
Bring the heat to a sizzle, I ain’t talking Kalonji
I done fasted and prayed, had to cleanse my body
Abstaining from sex, had to zen my body
I ain’t giving, so don’t ask, I don’t lend my body
Gotta be king status to give a man my body
(He gotta be king status to get in ya body?)
Fuck, yeah, cause a Queen is what I embody, uh
Ganja burn, ganja burn, ganja burn
Ganja burn, ganja burn, ganja burn
Everytime I get high, I just think about you
Everytime I get high, I just think about you
Everytime I get high, I just think about you
Everytime I get high, I just think about you
Ganja burn, ganja burn, ganja burn
Ganja burn, ganja burn, ganja burn
Yo, you can’t wear Nicki wig and then be Nicki
That’s like a fat nigga thinkin’ he can be Biggie
One rough ride, now you DMX and Swissy
One hot video, you hyped? Now you just giddy
You made one dope beat, now you Kanye?
You got a nigga named JAY, now you ‘Yoncé?
You got about three stacks, now you André?
You put a part in your fade, oh, you Nas, bae?
You gotta have real skill, gotta work for that
If it’s really your passion would you give the world for that?
Unlike a lot of these hoes whether wack or lit
At least I can say I wrote every rap I spit
Put my blood, sweat and tears in perfecting my craft
Still every team’s number one pick in the draft
You could bring anybody, weatherman, pick a day
Kobe, KD, Kyrie! Pick a K
Ganja burn, ganja burn, ganja burn (Mmm)
Ganja burn, ganja burn, ganja burn
Everytime I get high, I just think about you
Everytime I get high, I just think about you
Everytime I get high, I just think about you
Everytime I get high, I just think about you
Ganja burn, ganja burn, ganja burn
Ganja burn, ganja burn, ganja burn
See ya, see you
See ya, see you
To my surprise I saw you
To my surprise I knew you were
