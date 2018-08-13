Nicki Minaj ha presentato il video musicale di “Ganja Burn”. In questo articolo analizzeremo la canzone e il video musicale. Inoltre ci sarà il testo in lingua originale e la sua traduzione in italiano.

Nicki Minaj ha pubblicato un nuovo video musicale e questo è per la canzone prodotta da J.Reid.

Ganja Burnè il brano di apertura del nuovo album in studio “Queen” di Nicki.

Diretto da Mert e Marcus, il videoclip di “Ganja Burn” presenta un tema egiziano e vede Nicki in versione dea in un deserto.

La rapper si muove sensualmente tra le fiamme e presenta il costume da Nefertiti che abbiamo visto per la prima volta sulla copertina dell’album “Queen”.

Questo è lo stesso video musicale di “Ganja Burn” che è trapelato online all’inizio di luglio. Ovviamente questa versione è di alta qualità… le versioni che trapelano in anticipo sono spesso dannose.

Fateci sapere se il video musicale è stato di vostro gradimento. Vi lasciamo alla traduzione di Ganja Burn e al relativo testo in lingua originale.

Traduzione del testo di Ganja Burns di Nicki Minaj



(Con chi ce l’hai, Nicki?)

Guarda e impara da quelle stron**

Icona della moda, Audrey Hepburn

Sposto le chiavi, ma voi tro*a prendete un turno

Sì, hai un turno e un’urna

Raddrizzo tutte queste tro*e con una permanente

Chi le ha mai gasate non mi riguarda

Ma, vedi, il Signore mi ha mostrato i sogni che devo confermare

Sono andata dagli stregoni per seppellire la Barbie

Ma indietreggiavo, ammazzo le tro*e, seppellisco il loro corpo

E questo vale per chiunque, sarai profondamente dispiaciuto

Potrei fare la guerra o venire in pace come Gandhi

Tutti i miei poteri ora sono tornati, sono spaventosa per gli zombi

Porta il calore a uno sfrigolio, non sto parlando di Kalonji

Ho digiunato e pregato, ho dovuto purificare il mio corpo

Astenendomi dal sesso, dovevo dare lo zen al mio corpo

Non sto rinunciando, quindi non chiedere, non presto il mio corpo

Devi essere un re per entrare nel mio corpo

(Devi essere un re per entrare nel tuo corpo?)

Caz*o, sì, perché una Regina è ciò che incarnano, uh Ehi, mentre il mondo gira, lo spinello brucia

Il ganja brucia

ogni volta che mi sballo, penso a te

ogni volta che mi sballo, penso a te

ogni volta che mi sballo, penso a te

ogni volta che mi sballo, penso a te

Il ganja brucia

Il ganja brucia Ehi, non puoi indossare la parrucca di Nicki e poi essere Nicki

È come un negro grasso che pensa di poter essere Biggie

Bevi CÎROC adesso? Ok, tu sei P. Diddy?

Oh, sei un giovane G Herbo o Lil Bibby?

Hai fatto uno scherzo, ora sei Kanye?

Hai un negro di nome JAY, ora sei Yoncé?

Hai circa tremila dollari, adesso tu sei André?

Hai fatto un taglietto nei capelli, sei Nas, tesoro?

Devi avere una vera abilità, devi lavorare per quello

Se è davvero la tua passione, vorresti dare tutto per quello?

A differenza di molte di queste tro*e, che scrivono o meno i proprio testi

Almeno posso dire che ho scritto ogni frase che ho sputato

Metto il mio sangue, il mio sudore e le mie lacrime per perfezionare il mio mestiere

Ancora la scelta numero uno di ogni squadra nella bozza

Potresti portare qualcuno, un meteorologo, per scegliere un giorno

Kobe, KD, Kyrie! Scegli una K Il ganja brucia

Il ganja brucia

ogni volta che mi sballo, penso a te

ogni volta che mi sballo, penso a te

ogni volta che mi sballo, penso a te

ogni volta che mi sballo, penso a te

Il ganja brucia

Il ganja brucia Ci vediamo, ci vediamo

Ci vediamo, ci vediamo Per mia grande sorpresa ti ho visto

per mia grande sorpresa sapevo chi tu fossi

Testo di Ganja Burn di Nicki Minaj

Ayo, as the world turns, the blunt burns

(Who you gettin’ at, Nicki?)

Watch them cunts learn

Fashion icon, Audrey Hepburn

I move keys, but you hoes get one turn

Yeah, you get one turn, and one urn

I straighten all these bitches out with one perm

Who ever gassed ‘em ain’t none of my concern

But, see, the Lord showed me dreams to confirm

They done went to witch doctors to bury the Barbie

But I double back, kill bitches, bury the body

And that go for anybody, you’ll be thoroughly sorry

I could wage war or I come in peace like Gandhi

All my powers back now I’m scary to zombies

Bring the heat to a sizzle, I ain’t talking Kalonji

I done fasted and prayed, had to cleanse my body

Abstaining from sex, had to zen my body

I ain’t giving, so don’t ask, I don’t lend my body

Gotta be king status to give a man my body

(He gotta be king status to get in ya body?)

Fuck, yeah, cause a Queen is what I embody, uh

Ganja burn, ganja burn, ganja burn

Ganja burn, ganja burn, ganja burn

Everytime I get high, I just think about you

Everytime I get high, I just think about you

Everytime I get high, I just think about you

Everytime I get high, I just think about you

Ganja burn, ganja burn, ganja burn

Ganja burn, ganja burn, ganja burn

Yo, you can’t wear Nicki wig and then be Nicki

That’s like a fat nigga thinkin’ he can be Biggie

One rough ride, now you DMX and Swissy

One hot video, you hyped? Now you just giddy

You made one dope beat, now you Kanye?

You got a nigga named JAY, now you ‘Yoncé?

You got about three stacks, now you André?

You put a part in your fade, oh, you Nas, bae?

You gotta have real skill, gotta work for that

If it’s really your passion would you give the world for that?

Unlike a lot of these hoes whether wack or lit

At least I can say I wrote every rap I spit

Put my blood, sweat and tears in perfecting my craft

Still every team’s number one pick in the draft

You could bring anybody, weatherman, pick a day

Kobe, KD, Kyrie! Pick a K

Ganja burn, ganja burn, ganja burn (Mmm)

Ganja burn, ganja burn, ganja burn

Everytime I get high, I just think about you

Everytime I get high, I just think about you

Everytime I get high, I just think about you

Everytime I get high, I just think about you

Ganja burn, ganja burn, ganja burn

Ganja burn, ganja burn, ganja burn

See ya, see you

See ya, see you

To my surprise I saw you

To my surprise I knew you were