Ciara si è presa una meritata pausa dalla musica durante la gravidanza del suo terzo figlio, ma è comunque riuscita a registrare una canzone piuttosto interessante dal titolo “Rooted“.

Ma non l’ha fatto da sola. Si, perché Rooted è una collaborazione con Ester Dean.

La traccia è essenzialmente una lettera d’amore alle donne di colore.

“Tutte le mie canzoni contengono melanina, hanno il cuore, hanno l’anima come Harriet”, predica CiCi nel verso di apertura sopra la brillante produzione di Stargate. “Una regina la si riconosce dalla nascita.” Questo ci porta al ritornello. “Ragazza rimani radicata, ho piantato i miei semi”, canta la cantante.

Cosa ha ispirato la canzone? Qual è il suo significato?

“Sono fortunata di poter portare i semi di una nuova vita in questo mondo”, spiega Ciara nel comunicato stampa. “Il fondamento dell’amore per la mia famiglia e l’orgoglio per la mia cultura mi hanno fatto sentire radicata nella mia vita e niente mi può abbattere. Mi viene anche ricordato attraverso i miei successi, tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno per sopravvivere e prosperare è radicato in me. Il sesso né il colore della tua pelle possono limitare quanto lontano andrai nella vita.”

Una parte del ricavato di “Rooted” andrà a Grantmakers For Girls Of Color.

Ciara nella cover di Rooted

E tu che ne pensi di questa canzone? Ti lasciamo al testo in lingua originale del brano.

Il testo di Rooted

[Intro: Ester Dean]

Better than rooted now

Mi seeds we did now

Mi rooted in the melanin

[Ritornello: Ciara]

Young girl stay rooted

I done plant my seeds now I’m rooted

Brown skin poppin’, I’m rooted

ATL bred, I’m rooted

Rooted, nappy head rooted

[Verso 1: Ciara]

All my songs come with melanin

Got the heart, got the soul like Harriet

A queen since she born, that was evident

That’s evidence, of black excellence

I can tell a good dog when I’m pettin’ ‘em

Know that if I have his tribe, he protectin’ ‘em

Mother of a child and God I invest in ‘em

Nutritionin’, brown milkin’ em (Brown milkin’ ‘em)

[Pre-Ritornello: Ciara]

Young Rosa, young Luther keep marchin’ (Yeah, yeah)

Flood gates comin’ open don’t stop ‘em

I know that life it ain’t easy (Oh-oh, oh)

Your life it matters, believe me (Oh-oh, oh)

Rule out the fakes and the frauds

They hide it behind a facade

[Ritornello: Ciara]

Young girl stay rooted

I done plant my seeds now I’m rooted

Brown skin poppin’, I’m rooted

Can’t pull the hood out me, I’m rooted

Rooted, nappy head rooted

I done plant my seeds now I’m rooted

Brown skin poppin’, I’m rooted

ATL bred, I’m rooted

Rooted, nappy head rooted

[Verso 2: Ciara]

All my rules stay embedded in

Hard work, let ‘em know, ain’t no trainin’ in

Poppin’ off the charts, that’s a better win

Then poppin’ off in the streets, ain’t no checkin’ it

I can tell a good dog when I’m pettin’ ‘em

Know that if I have his tribe, he protectin’ ‘em

Mother of a child and God I invest in ‘em

Nutritionin’, brown milkin’ em (Brown milkin’ ‘em)

[Pre-Ritornello: Ciara]

Young Rosa, young Luther keep marchin’ (Yeah, yeah)

Flood gates comin’ open but no it don’t stop ‘em

I know that life it ain’t easy (Oh-oh, oh)

Your life it matters, believe me (Oh-oh, oh)

Rule out the fakes and the frauds

They hide it behind a facade

[Ritornello: Ciara & Ester Dean]

Young girl stay rooted

I done plant my seeds now I’m rooted

Brown skin poppin’, I’m rooted

Can’t pull the hood out me, I’m rooted

Rooted, nappy head rooted

I done plant my seeds now I’m rooted

Brown skin poppin’, I’m rooted

ATL bred, I’m rooted

Rooted, nappy head rooted

[Ponte: Ciara & Ester Dean]

Watch out boy

You think you can pull up out of my stems

Nah, mi rooted in the soil

Mi rooted in the melanin

[Ritornello: Ciara & Ester Dean]

Young girl stay rooted

I done plant my seeds now I’m rooted

Brown skin poppin’, I’m rooted

Can’t pull the hood out me, I’m rooted

Rooted, nappy head rooted

I done plant my seeds now I’m rooted

Brown skin poppin’, I’m rooted

ATL bred, I’m rooted

Rooted, nappy head rooted