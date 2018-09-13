Ecco a voi il video ufficiale di “Lucky You”, brano estratto dall’ultimo album del rapper Eminem. Nonostante abbia fatto abbastanza discutere, il nuovo album in studio di Eminem dal titolo “Kamikaze” sta raccogliendo un grandissimo successo in tutto il mondo.

Uscito a sorpresa negli USA lo scorso 31 agosto, arriverà qui in Italia il 14 settembre.

“Lucky You” è un bellissimo brano che sarà presente nell’album come terza traccia, e il video ufficiale, pubblicato oggi, ci fa amare ancora di più la canzone.

“Lucky You” nasce dalla collaborazione con Joyner Lucas, e vede Eminem in sua compagnia per tutta la durata del video.

Il video mostra un mondo post-apocalittico pieno di strani esseri dagli occhi rossi che si muovono come automi. Ironico e critico, il video di “Lucky You” ci è piaciuto molto.

E voi cosa ne pensate?

Lucky You di Eminem – Testo

Woah, Joyner, Joyner, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, I done did a lot of things in my day, I admit it

I don’t take back what I say, if I said it then I meant it

All my life I want a Grammy but I’ll prolly never get it

I ain’t never had no trophy or no motherfuckin’ ribbon

Fuck the system, I’m that nigga, bend the law, cut the rules

I’m about to risk it all, I ain’t got too much to lose

Y’all been eatin’ long enough, it’s my turn to cut the food

Pass the plate! Where my drink? This my day, lucky you

Fuck you too, woah!

Y’all gotta move, y’all gotta move, y’all gotta move

Give me some room, give me some room, give me the juice

Hop out the coupe, hop out the coupe, how ‘bout I shoot?

Y’all gotta move, y’all gotta move, give me the juice

Back on my bullshit, my back to the wall

Turn my back on you all and you’re finished

Back to these bullets, it’s back to the job

Pull my MAC out and all of you runnin’

Back on my hood shit, it’s back to the pushin’

These packs and I’m actually pumpin’

Can’t fuck with you rappers, you practically suckin’

You might’ve went platinum, but that don’t mean nothin’

I’m actually buzzin’ this time

Straight out the kitchen, I told them the oven is mine

I do not fuck with you guys

If I don’t care you just know that you gonna suffer this time

I ain’t no gangster but I got some bangers

Some chains and some blades in and a couple of knives

Choppers and jammies, a partridge in a pear tree

My twelve days of Christmas was nothin’ but lies

Why don’t you holla like a sumo (sumo)

They say I talk like a chulo (chulo)

I live in Mars, I’m not Bruno

Bitch I’m a dog, call me Cujo

You play your cards, I reverse on you all

And I might just drop four like an Uno

Cállate boca mejor, maricón, little puto, and all of you culo

They’ve invented a level off in the ghetto to ghetto

Lookin’ for something that prolly can never find out

Shake irrelevant and tell ‘em to beef right now

What you would nigga? You really want me tied down

I’ve been alone and I never needed nobody

Just only me and my shotty, I’ll tell these niggas to lie down

Keep all of the money, I never wanted the lifestyle

I just pray to God that my son’ll be alright now

I said ain’t no love for the other side

Or anyone who ever want smoke (Joyner)

When I die I’m goin’ out as the underdog who never lost hope

You in the wrong cab down the wrong path

Nigga wrong way, the wrong road

Snakes in the grass tryna slither fast

I just bought a fuckin’ lawn mower

I have said a lotta things in my day, I admit it

This is payback in a way, I regret it that I did it

I done won a couple Grammys but I sold my soul to get ‘em

Wasn’t in it for the trophies, just the fuckin’ recognition

Fuck’s the difference?

I’m that cracker, bend the law, fuck the rules

Man I used to risk it all, now I got too much to lose

I been eatin’ long enough, man my stomach should be full

I just ate, lick the plate, my buffet, lucky me

Fuck you think? (woo!)

I got a couple of mansions

Still I don’t have any manners

You got a couple of ghost writers

But to these kids it don’t actually matter

They’re askin’ me, “What the fuck happened to hip-hop?”

I said, “I don’t have any answers.”

‘Cause I took an L when I dropped my last album

It hurt me like hell but I’m back on these rappers

And actually comin’ from humble beginnings

I’m somewhat uncomfortable winning

I wish I could say “What a wonderful feeling!”

We’re on the upswing like we’re punchin’ the ceiling

But nothin’ is stealing like anyone has any fuckin’ ability

To even stick to a subject, it’s killin’ me, the inability to pin humility

Hatata batata, why don’t we make a bunch of fuckin’

Songs about nothin’ and mumble!

And fuck it, I’m goin’ for the jugular

Shit is a circus, you clowns that are comin’ up

Don’t give an ounce of a motherfuck

About the ones that were here before you to make raps, it’s recap

Way back, MC’s that recap and tape decks

ADAT’s with the G raps and Kane’s hat

We need 3 stacks ASAP, and bring Masta Ace back

Because half of these rappers have brain damage

All the lean rappin’, face tats, syruped out like tree sap

I don’t hate trap, and I don’t wanna seem mad

But in fact with a old-me at the same cat that would take that

Feedback and aim back, I need that

But I think it’s inevitable

They all got button to press or a lever to pull

They give me the snap though (lil’ bitch)

And if I paid attention I’d probably makin’ it big

But you’ve been takin’ the dicks in the fuckin’ back, ho (get it?)

On the brink in a minute

Got me thinkin’ of finishin’ everything

With acetaminophen then reapin’ the benefits

I’ma sleep at the wheel again

As I peak into thinkin’ about an evil intent

Of another beat ‘em and kill again

‘Cause even if I gotta end up eatin’ a pill again

Even ketamine or methamphetamine with the Manidon

It better be at least 70 to 300 milligram

And I might as well ‘cause I’ma end up bein’ a villain again

Levels to this shit, I got an elevator

You could never say to me I’m not a fuckin’ record breaker

I sound like a broken record every time I break a record

Nobody could ever take away the legacy, I made a navigator

Motherfucker never got a right to be this way

I got spite inside my DNA

But I work ‘til the wheels fall off, I’m workin’ tirelessly, ayy

It’s the moment y’all been waitin’ for

Like California wishin’ rain would pour

And that drought y’all have been prayin’ for

My downfall from the 8 Mile to the Southpaw

Still the same Marshall that outlaw

That they say is a writer might’ve fell off

But back on that bull like the cowboys

So y’all gotta move (yeah), y’all gotta move (yeah), y’all gotta move

Give me some room, give me some room, give me the juice

Hop out the coupe, hop out the coupe, how ‘bout I shoot?

Y’all gotta move, y’all gotta move, give me the juice

Traduzione

Woah Joyner, Joyner Yah, yah, ya sì

Ho fatto tante cose nella mia giornata lo ammetto,

non mi rimangio quel che dico se l’ho detto, vuol dire che lo intendevo veramente

per tutta la mia vita ho voluto un Grammy ma probabilmente non lo avrò mai

non ho mai avuto un trofeo nè un ca**o di nastro

fan*ulo al sistema, io sono quel negro che piega la legge, taglia le regole

sto per rischiare tutto non ho troppo da perdere

voi tutti avete mangiato fin troppo, è il mio turno di tagliare il flusso

passate il piatto, dov’è il mio drink? questo è i mio giorno, sei fortunato

fan*ulo anche a te, woah!

Voi tutti dovete muovervi

datemi un po’ di spazio, datemi il succo

saltate fuori dalla coupé, e se stessi per sparare?

voi tutti dovete muovervi, datemi il succo

Sono tornato sulle mie ca**ate, non ho più le spalle al muro

do le spalle a voi tutti, state per finire

sono tornato a questi proiettili, tornato al lavoro

metto il mac su tutti voi che correte

sono tornato alla mia roba da quartiere, tornato a spingere

pacchi e sto pompando al momento

tu praticamente ti stai succhiando il ca**o, avresti potuto ottenere un disco di platino ma quello non significa niente

io sto ronzando questa volta

tutti fuori dalla cucina, ho detto loro che il forno è mio

non lavoro con voi, ragazzi

se non mi importa sappiate che soffrirete questa volta

non sono un gangstar ma ho dei colpi

alcune catene, e alcune lame, e un paio di coltelli

I miei dodici giorni di Natale non erano altro che bugie

Perché non urli come un ‘sumo’

Dicono che parlo come un ‘chulo’

Vivo su Marte, non sono Bruno

Put*ana, sono un cane chiamami ‘Cujo’

Tu giochi le tue carte, io le inverto su tutti voi

E potrei buttare un +4 come ad Uno

farai meglio a tacere, idiota, stron*o, e tutti voi siete cu*o

Hanno inventato un livello nel ghetto

cercando qualcosa che probabilmente non scoprirete mai

scuotendo ciò che è irrilevante e dicendo loro ?

cosa faresti negro? davvero vuoi che io sia legato

Sono stato solo e non ho mai avuto bisogno di nessuno

Solo io e il mio sporco, dirò a questi negri di sdraiarsi

Mantieni tutti i soldi, non ho mai voluto lo stile di vita

Io prego solo Dio che mio figlio stia bene adesso

Ho detto che non c’è amore per l’altro lato

O chiunque abbia mai voglia di fumare

Ho detto che quando morirò andrò fuori come il perdente che non ha mai perso la speranza

Sei nella cabina sbagliata lungo la strada sbagliata

negro, modo sbagliato, strada sbagliata

Serpenti nell’erba, provano a strisciare veloce

Ho appena comprato una falciatrice da giardino

Ho detto tante cose nella mia giornata lo ammetto,

in un certo senso è una ricompensa, rimpiango di non averlo fatto

ho vinto un paio di Grammy ma ho venduto l’anima per averli

non era per i trofei ma per un fo**uto riconoscimento

quale ca**o è la differenza?

Sono quel viso pallido! Piego la legge, fan*ulo le regole

amico, ho sempre rischiato tutto, ora ho troppo da perdere

Ho mangiato abbastanza a lungo amico, dovrei avere lo stomaco pieno

Ho appena mangiato, lecco il piatto, il mio buffet, sono fortunato,

che ca**o pensi?

Ho un paio di ville

Ancora non ho buone maniere

Hai un paio di ghost writers che scrivono i testi per me

Ma a questi ragazzi non importa davvero

Mi chiedono “che cazzo è successo all’hip-hop?”

ho detto “Non ho alcuna risposta”, perché ho preso una L quando ho pubblicato il mio ultimo album e mi fa male da morire ma sono tornato su questi rapper”

E in realtà vengo da umili origini

Sono un po’ a disagio nel vincere

Vorrei poter dire ‘che sensazione meravigliosa!’

Siamo in crescita come se stessimo prendendo a pugni il soffitto

Ma nulla sta rubando

Come se qualcuno avesse una fot*uta capacità di attenersi a un argomento

Mi sta uccidendo, l’incapacità di attirare l’umiltà

Perché non facciamo un sacco di fot*uti brani su niente

E borbotti, oh ca*zo

Sto andando per la giugulare

La me*da è un circo voi pagliacci che state arrivando

non ?

quelli che erano qui prima di voi a fare rap, ricapitoliamo

Torno indietro, MC è quello, ricapitoliamo e ?

? appena possibile, e riportiamo indietro Masta Ace

Perché la metà di questi rapper ha danni cerebrali

Tutta la droga fa rap, i tatuaggi del viso, sciroppati come linfa degli alberi

Non odio il trap, e non voglio sembrare pazzo

Ma in effetti, il vecchio me ?

Feedback e mira indietro, ne ho bisogno

Ma penso che sia inevitabile

che abbiano un pulsante da premere o una leva da tirare

che mi dia ?

E se prestassi attenzione, probabilmente lo farei più grande

E in procinto di rompere ogni minuto,

mi ha fatto pensare di finire tutto

Con acetomenofina poi raccogli i benefici

Sto dormendo di nuovo al volante

mentre sto pensando al male che c’è dentro

e poi lo picchierò e ucciderò

Perché anche se dovessi finire a mangiare di nuovo una pillola

di ketamina o metenamina o qualcosa di meglio,

che sia almeno da 70 a 300 mg

Potrei anche perché finirò per essere di nuovo un cattivo

non avrei mai dovuto avere un ascensore

non potreste mai dirmi che non sono uno che piazza buoni dischi

suono come un disco rotto ogni volta che piazzo un album

nessuno potrebbe mai portar via la legittimità che mi sono dato

un figlio di pu*tana non ha diritto ad essere così

Ma lavoro finché le mie ruote non cadono, lavoro instancabilmente, sì

è il momento che tutti stavate aspettando

come quando si attende la pioggia in California

e quella siccità per cui avete pregato

La mia rovina da 8 Mile fino a Southpaw

sempre lo stesso Marshall, bandivano

che dicono sia uno scrittore

sarei dovuto cadere ma sono tornato sul toro come un cowboy

Voi tutti dovete muovervi

datemi un po’ di spazio, datemi il succo

saltate fuori dalla coupé, e se stessi per sparare?

voi tutti dovete muovervi, datemi il succo