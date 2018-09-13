Ecco a voi il video ufficiale di “Lucky You”, brano estratto dall’ultimo album del rapper Eminem. Nonostante abbia fatto abbastanza discutere, il nuovo album in studio di Eminem dal titolo “Kamikaze” sta raccogliendo un grandissimo successo in tutto il mondo.
Uscito a sorpresa negli USA lo scorso 31 agosto, arriverà qui in Italia il 14 settembre.
“Lucky You” è un bellissimo brano che sarà presente nell’album come terza traccia, e il video ufficiale, pubblicato oggi, ci fa amare ancora di più la canzone.
“Lucky You” nasce dalla collaborazione con Joyner Lucas, e vede Eminem in sua compagnia per tutta la durata del video.
Il video mostra un mondo post-apocalittico pieno di strani esseri dagli occhi rossi che si muovono come automi. Ironico e critico, il video di “Lucky You” ci è piaciuto molto.
E voi cosa ne pensate?
Lucky You di Eminem – Testo
Woah, Joyner, Joyner, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, I done did a lot of things in my day, I admit it
I don’t take back what I say, if I said it then I meant it
All my life I want a Grammy but I’ll prolly never get it
I ain’t never had no trophy or no motherfuckin’ ribbon
I’m about to risk it all, I ain’t got too much to lose
Y’all been eatin’ long enough, it’s my turn to cut the food
Pass the plate! Where my drink? This my day, lucky you
Fuck you too, woah!
Y’all gotta move, y’all gotta move, y’all gotta move
Give me some room, give me some room, give me the juice
Hop out the coupe, hop out the coupe, how ‘bout I shoot?
Y’all gotta move, y’all gotta move, give me the juice
Back on my bullshit, my back to the wall
Turn my back on you all and you’re finished
Back to these bullets, it’s back to the job
Pull my MAC out and all of you runnin’
Back on my hood shit, it’s back to the pushin’
These packs and I’m actually pumpin’
Can’t fuck with you rappers, you practically suckin’
You might’ve went platinum, but that don’t mean nothin’
I’m actually buzzin’ this time
Straight out the kitchen, I told them the oven is mine
I do not fuck with you guys
If I don’t care you just know that you gonna suffer this time
I ain’t no gangster but I got some bangers
Some chains and some blades in and a couple of knives
Choppers and jammies, a partridge in a pear tree
My twelve days of Christmas was nothin’ but lies
Why don’t you holla like a sumo (sumo)
They say I talk like a chulo (chulo)
I live in Mars, I’m not Bruno
Bitch I’m a dog, call me Cujo
You play your cards, I reverse on you all
And I might just drop four like an Uno
Cállate boca mejor, maricón, little puto, and all of you culo
They’ve invented a level off in the ghetto to ghetto
Lookin’ for something that prolly can never find out
Shake irrelevant and tell ‘em to beef right now
What you would nigga? You really want me tied down
I’ve been alone and I never needed nobody
Just only me and my shotty, I’ll tell these niggas to lie down
Keep all of the money, I never wanted the lifestyle
I just pray to God that my son’ll be alright now
I said ain’t no love for the other side
Or anyone who ever want smoke (Joyner)
When I die I’m goin’ out as the underdog who never lost hope
You in the wrong cab down the wrong path
Nigga wrong way, the wrong road
Snakes in the grass tryna slither fast
I just bought a fuckin’ lawn mower
I have said a lotta things in my day, I admit it
This is payback in a way, I regret it that I did it
I done won a couple Grammys but I sold my soul to get ‘em
Wasn’t in it for the trophies, just the fuckin’ recognition
Fuck’s the difference?
I’m that cracker, bend the law, fuck the rules
Man I used to risk it all, now I got too much to lose
I been eatin’ long enough, man my stomach should be full
I just ate, lick the plate, my buffet, lucky me
Fuck you think? (woo!)
I got a couple of mansions
Still I don’t have any manners
You got a couple of ghost writers
But to these kids it don’t actually matter
They’re askin’ me, “What the fuck happened to hip-hop?”
I said, “I don’t have any answers.”
‘Cause I took an L when I dropped my last album
It hurt me like hell but I’m back on these rappers
And actually comin’ from humble beginnings
I’m somewhat uncomfortable winning
I wish I could say “What a wonderful feeling!”
We’re on the upswing like we’re punchin’ the ceiling
But nothin’ is stealing like anyone has any fuckin’ ability
To even stick to a subject, it’s killin’ me, the inability to pin humility
Hatata batata, why don’t we make a bunch of fuckin’
Songs about nothin’ and mumble!
And fuck it, I’m goin’ for the jugular
Shit is a circus, you clowns that are comin’ up
Don’t give an ounce of a motherfuck
About the ones that were here before you to make raps, it’s recap
Way back, MC’s that recap and tape decks
ADAT’s with the G raps and Kane’s hat
We need 3 stacks ASAP, and bring Masta Ace back
Because half of these rappers have brain damage
All the lean rappin’, face tats, syruped out like tree sap
I don’t hate trap, and I don’t wanna seem mad
But in fact with a old-me at the same cat that would take that
Feedback and aim back, I need that
But I think it’s inevitable
They all got button to press or a lever to pull
They give me the snap though (lil’ bitch)
And if I paid attention I’d probably makin’ it big
But you’ve been takin’ the dicks in the fuckin’ back, ho (get it?)
On the brink in a minute
Got me thinkin’ of finishin’ everything
With acetaminophen then reapin’ the benefits
I’ma sleep at the wheel again
As I peak into thinkin’ about an evil intent
Of another beat ‘em and kill again
‘Cause even if I gotta end up eatin’ a pill again
Even ketamine or methamphetamine with the Manidon
It better be at least 70 to 300 milligram
And I might as well ‘cause I’ma end up bein’ a villain again
Levels to this shit, I got an elevator
You could never say to me I’m not a fuckin’ record breaker
I sound like a broken record every time I break a record
Nobody could ever take away the legacy, I made a navigator
Motherfucker never got a right to be this way
I got spite inside my DNA
But I work ‘til the wheels fall off, I’m workin’ tirelessly, ayy
It’s the moment y’all been waitin’ for
Like California wishin’ rain would pour
And that drought y’all have been prayin’ for
My downfall from the 8 Mile to the Southpaw
Still the same Marshall that outlaw
That they say is a writer might’ve fell off
But back on that bull like the cowboys
So y’all gotta move (yeah), y’all gotta move (yeah), y’all gotta move
Give me some room, give me some room, give me the juice
Hop out the coupe, hop out the coupe, how ‘bout I shoot?
Y’all gotta move, y’all gotta move, give me the juice
Traduzione
Woah Joyner, Joyner Yah, yah, ya sì
Ho fatto tante cose nella mia giornata lo ammetto,
non mi rimangio quel che dico se l’ho detto, vuol dire che lo intendevo veramente
per tutta la mia vita ho voluto un Grammy ma probabilmente non lo avrò mai
non ho mai avuto un trofeo nè un ca**o di nastro
fan*ulo al sistema, io sono quel negro che piega la legge, taglia le regole
sto per rischiare tutto non ho troppo da perdere
voi tutti avete mangiato fin troppo, è il mio turno di tagliare il flusso
passate il piatto, dov’è il mio drink? questo è i mio giorno, sei fortunato
fan*ulo anche a te, woah!
Voi tutti dovete muovervi
datemi un po’ di spazio, datemi il succo
saltate fuori dalla coupé, e se stessi per sparare?
voi tutti dovete muovervi, datemi il succo
Sono tornato sulle mie ca**ate, non ho più le spalle al muro
do le spalle a voi tutti, state per finire
sono tornato a questi proiettili, tornato al lavoro
metto il mac su tutti voi che correte
sono tornato alla mia roba da quartiere, tornato a spingere
pacchi e sto pompando al momento
tu praticamente ti stai succhiando il ca**o, avresti potuto ottenere un disco di platino ma quello non significa niente
io sto ronzando questa volta
tutti fuori dalla cucina, ho detto loro che il forno è mio
non lavoro con voi, ragazzi
se non mi importa sappiate che soffrirete questa volta
non sono un gangstar ma ho dei colpi
alcune catene, e alcune lame, e un paio di coltelli
I miei dodici giorni di Natale non erano altro che bugie
Perché non urli come un ‘sumo’
Dicono che parlo come un ‘chulo’
Vivo su Marte, non sono Bruno
Put*ana, sono un cane chiamami ‘Cujo’
Tu giochi le tue carte, io le inverto su tutti voi
E potrei buttare un +4 come ad Uno
farai meglio a tacere, idiota, stron*o, e tutti voi siete cu*o
Hanno inventato un livello nel ghetto
cercando qualcosa che probabilmente non scoprirete mai
scuotendo ciò che è irrilevante e dicendo loro ?
cosa faresti negro? davvero vuoi che io sia legato
Sono stato solo e non ho mai avuto bisogno di nessuno
Solo io e il mio sporco, dirò a questi negri di sdraiarsi
Mantieni tutti i soldi, non ho mai voluto lo stile di vita
Io prego solo Dio che mio figlio stia bene adesso
Ho detto che non c’è amore per l’altro lato
O chiunque abbia mai voglia di fumare
Ho detto che quando morirò andrò fuori come il perdente che non ha mai perso la speranza
Sei nella cabina sbagliata lungo la strada sbagliata
negro, modo sbagliato, strada sbagliata
Serpenti nell’erba, provano a strisciare veloce
Ho appena comprato una falciatrice da giardino
Ho detto tante cose nella mia giornata lo ammetto,
in un certo senso è una ricompensa, rimpiango di non averlo fatto
ho vinto un paio di Grammy ma ho venduto l’anima per averli
non era per i trofei ma per un fo**uto riconoscimento
quale ca**o è la differenza?
Sono quel viso pallido! Piego la legge, fan*ulo le regole
amico, ho sempre rischiato tutto, ora ho troppo da perdere
Ho mangiato abbastanza a lungo amico, dovrei avere lo stomaco pieno
Ho appena mangiato, lecco il piatto, il mio buffet, sono fortunato,
che ca**o pensi?
Ho un paio di ville
Ancora non ho buone maniere
Hai un paio di ghost writers che scrivono i testi per me
Ma a questi ragazzi non importa davvero
Mi chiedono “che cazzo è successo all’hip-hop?”
ho detto “Non ho alcuna risposta”, perché ho preso una L quando ho pubblicato il mio ultimo album e mi fa male da morire ma sono tornato su questi rapper”
E in realtà vengo da umili origini
Sono un po’ a disagio nel vincere
Vorrei poter dire ‘che sensazione meravigliosa!’
Siamo in crescita come se stessimo prendendo a pugni il soffitto
Ma nulla sta rubando
Come se qualcuno avesse una fot*uta capacità di attenersi a un argomento
Mi sta uccidendo, l’incapacità di attirare l’umiltà
Perché non facciamo un sacco di fot*uti brani su niente
E borbotti, oh ca*zo
Sto andando per la giugulare
La me*da è un circo voi pagliacci che state arrivando
non ?
quelli che erano qui prima di voi a fare rap, ricapitoliamo
Torno indietro, MC è quello, ricapitoliamo e ?
? appena possibile, e riportiamo indietro Masta Ace
Perché la metà di questi rapper ha danni cerebrali
Tutta la droga fa rap, i tatuaggi del viso, sciroppati come linfa degli alberi
Non odio il trap, e non voglio sembrare pazzo
Ma in effetti, il vecchio me ?
Feedback e mira indietro, ne ho bisogno
Ma penso che sia inevitabile
che abbiano un pulsante da premere o una leva da tirare
che mi dia ?
E se prestassi attenzione, probabilmente lo farei più grande
E in procinto di rompere ogni minuto,
mi ha fatto pensare di finire tutto
Con acetomenofina poi raccogli i benefici
Sto dormendo di nuovo al volante
mentre sto pensando al male che c’è dentro
e poi lo picchierò e ucciderò
Perché anche se dovessi finire a mangiare di nuovo una pillola
di ketamina o metenamina o qualcosa di meglio,
che sia almeno da 70 a 300 mg
Potrei anche perché finirò per essere di nuovo un cattivo
non avrei mai dovuto avere un ascensore
non potreste mai dirmi che non sono uno che piazza buoni dischi
suono come un disco rotto ogni volta che piazzo un album
nessuno potrebbe mai portar via la legittimità che mi sono dato
un figlio di pu*tana non ha diritto ad essere così
Ma lavoro finché le mie ruote non cadono, lavoro instancabilmente, sì
è il momento che tutti stavate aspettando
come quando si attende la pioggia in California
e quella siccità per cui avete pregato
La mia rovina da 8 Mile fino a Southpaw
sempre lo stesso Marshall, bandivano
che dicono sia uno scrittore
sarei dovuto cadere ma sono tornato sul toro come un cowboy
Voi tutti dovete muovervi
datemi un po’ di spazio, datemi il succo
saltate fuori dalla coupé, e se stessi per sparare?
voi tutti dovete muovervi, datemi il succo
