Not Today è il riscatto di Alessia Cara.

Alessia Cara ha condiviso oggi – 13 novembre 2018 – una nuova canzone, si è Not Today, estratta dal suo prossimo album in studio “The Pains of Growing” (in uscita il 30 novembre) presentandola in esclusiva su Beats 1 di Zane Lowe.

Questi di Zane Lowe hanno tutte le esclusive, c’è poco da fare…

Dopo questa esclusiva, Alessia – più che altro il suo staff – ha caricato subitissimo la canzone su tutte le piattaforme digitali e infine, ha pubblicato un lyric video ufficiale sul suo canale YouTube. Più che un lyric video, nella clip è presente anche Alessia che si esibisce in alcune semplici coreografie.

La nuova canzone ha debuttato oggi ed è il brano numero 2 dell’album. Una curiosità? Not Today è stata prodotta da Jon Levine.

Senza dubbio è la canzone migliore dell’album “The Pains of Growing” fino ad oggi.

Ed è superiore ai due singoli ufficiali che Alessia ha rilasciato. Se fossi in lei, aggiornerei lo status discografico di Not Today e lo promuoverei a singolo ufficiale.

Alessia non aveva pubblicato canzoni degne di nota in questo disco, ma ora ha rimediato un pochino. Secondo voi è sufficiente per ridare luce ad un album veramente sottotono?

I testi, il beat, la voce ecc… tutto funziona molto bene in Not Today.

Brava Alessia! Qui sotto trovate il testo in lingua inglese.

Testo di Not Today di Alessia Cara

Someday I won’t be afraid of my head

Someday I will not be chained to my bed

Someday I’ll forget the day he left

But surely not today

One day I won’t need a PhD

To sit me down and tell me what it all means

Maybe one day it’ll be a breeze

But surely not today, but surely not today

Oh you don’t know what sadness means

Till you’re too sad to fall asleep

One day I’ll be snoozing peacefully

But surely not today, surely not today

One day I’ll swear the pain will be a blimp

I’ll have the heart this time of calling it

I’ll be the king of misery management

But surely not today

One day that sun won’t make me cry anymore

One day I’ll get up off from the bathroom floor

Oh, piece by piece I’ll be restored

But surely not today, surely not today

Yeah, not today

Oh you don’t know what happy means

If it’s only in your dreams

I’ll be acquainted with my jolliness

Surely not today, yeah surely not today

Surely not, surely, surely not-

Surely not, surely not today

One day the thought of him won’t hurt the same

Won’t need distractions to get through the day

I guess I hope I’m gonna be okay

Cause I’m not today