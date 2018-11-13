Not Today è il riscatto di Alessia Cara.
Alessia Cara ha condiviso oggi – 13 novembre 2018 – una nuova canzone, si è Not Today, estratta dal suo prossimo album in studio “The Pains of Growing” (in uscita il 30 novembre) presentandola in esclusiva su Beats 1 di Zane Lowe.
Questi di Zane Lowe hanno tutte le esclusive, c’è poco da fare…
Dopo questa esclusiva, Alessia – più che altro il suo staff – ha caricato subitissimo la canzone su tutte le piattaforme digitali e infine, ha pubblicato un lyric video ufficiale sul suo canale YouTube. Più che un lyric video, nella clip è presente anche Alessia che si esibisce in alcune semplici coreografie.
La nuova canzone ha debuttato oggi ed è il brano numero 2 dell’album. Una curiosità? Not Today è stata prodotta da Jon Levine.
Senza dubbio è la canzone migliore dell’album “The Pains of Growing” fino ad oggi.
Ed è superiore ai due singoli ufficiali che Alessia ha rilasciato. Se fossi in lei, aggiornerei lo status discografico di Not Today e lo promuoverei a singolo ufficiale.
Alessia non aveva pubblicato canzoni degne di nota in questo disco, ma ora ha rimediato un pochino. Secondo voi è sufficiente per ridare luce ad un album veramente sottotono?
I testi, il beat, la voce ecc… tutto funziona molto bene in Not Today.
Brava Alessia! Qui sotto trovate il testo in lingua inglese.
Testo di Not Today di Alessia Cara
Someday I won’t be afraid of my head
Someday I will not be chained to my bed
Someday I’ll forget the day he left
But surely not today
One day I won’t need a PhD
To sit me down and tell me what it all means
Maybe one day it’ll be a breeze
But surely not today, but surely not today
Oh you don’t know what sadness means
Till you’re too sad to fall asleep
One day I’ll be snoozing peacefully
But surely not today, surely not today
One day I’ll swear the pain will be a blimp
I’ll have the heart this time of calling it
I’ll be the king of misery management
But surely not today
One day that sun won’t make me cry anymore
One day I’ll get up off from the bathroom floor
Oh, piece by piece I’ll be restored
But surely not today, surely not today
Yeah, not today
Oh you don’t know what happy means
If it’s only in your dreams
I’ll be acquainted with my jolliness
Surely not today, yeah surely not today
Surely not, surely, surely not-
Surely not, surely not today
One day the thought of him won’t hurt the same
Won’t need distractions to get through the day
I guess I hope I’m gonna be okay
Cause I’m not today
