Dalla parte dei gattari, sempre

Sembra quasi essere il nuovo motto di Carly Rae Jepsen, la cantante canadese famosissima a livello internazionale per l’intramontabile Call Me Maybe.



Per i fan dell’artista, questo è un periodo di gioia immensa: Carly è infatti ritornata sulla scena musicale con un nuovo singolo, già amatissimo dai suoi fan e non solo: Now That I Found You, del quale è appena uscito un video musicale a dir poco MERAVIGLIOSO.



Come già anticipato, nel video si vede la dolce Carly nelle vesti di irreprensibile gattara, e il video intero è un vero e proprio tripudio di mici, cose miciose e altre cose strane relative ai mici. A tratti giunge anche allo psichedelico, il ché mi ha fatto urlare un classico ma necessario: ADOROOOO!



Insomma, il nuovo video di Carly è una goduria per chiunque ami gatti, ed è difficile non innamorarsi di Shrampton the Cat: è semplicemente bellissimo.



Video Musicale di Now That I Found You:

Testo di Now That I Found You

Waking up next to you every morning

How did we get this far?

It came without a warning

My heart’s a secret, I think I’m coming alive now

I think I’m coming alive with you



Head to toe, now I know that I’m feeling

I’m right where I want him to be

Simple zone, when you know, it’s a feeling

You’re right where you’re supposed to be



Don’t give it up, don’t say it hurts

‘Cause there’s nothing like this feeling, baby

Now that I found you

I want it all

No, there’s nothing like this feeling, baby

Now that I found you

Now that I found you

Now that I found you



Give me the words I want, baby, just say it

You know I’m way too old to keep it complicated

Don’t wanna hide my love

I don’t wanna waste it (I don’t wanna waste it)

But I can’t deny this feeling when I taste it



Head to toe, now I know that I’m feeling

I’m right where I want him to be

Simple zone, when you know, it’s a feeling

You’re right where you’re supposed to be



Don’t give it up, don’t say it hurts

‘Cause there’s nothing like this feeling, baby

Now that I found you

I want it all

No, there’s nothing like this feeling, baby

Now that I found you

Now that I found you

Now that I found you



Nothing was impossible

It feels like a miracle

But nothing’s impossible now

Now that I found, now that I found you

Now that I found, now that I found you



Don’t say it hurts

‘Cause there’s nothing like this feeling, baby

Now that I found you

I want it all

No, there’s nothing like this feeling, baby

Now that I found you

Now that I found you

Now that I found you

Now that I found you

Now that I found you