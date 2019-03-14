Dalla parte dei gattari, sempre
Sembra quasi essere il nuovo motto di Carly Rae Jepsen, la cantante canadese famosissima a livello internazionale per l’intramontabile Call Me Maybe.
Per i fan dell’artista, questo è un periodo di gioia immensa: Carly è infatti ritornata sulla scena musicale con un nuovo singolo, già amatissimo dai suoi fan e non solo: Now That I Found You, del quale è appena uscito un video musicale a dir poco MERAVIGLIOSO.
Come già anticipato, nel video si vede la dolce Carly nelle vesti di irreprensibile gattara, e il video intero è un vero e proprio tripudio di mici, cose miciose e altre cose strane relative ai mici. A tratti giunge anche allo psichedelico, il ché mi ha fatto urlare un classico ma necessario: ADOROOOO!
Insomma, il nuovo video di Carly è una goduria per chiunque ami gatti, ed è difficile non innamorarsi di Shrampton the Cat: è semplicemente bellissimo.
Video Musicale di Now That I Found You:
Testo di Now That I Found You
Waking up next to you every morning
How did we get this far?
It came without a warning
My heart’s a secret, I think I’m coming alive now
I think I’m coming alive with you
Head to toe, now I know that I’m feeling
I’m right where I want him to be
Simple zone, when you know, it’s a feeling
You’re right where you’re supposed to be
Don’t give it up, don’t say it hurts
‘Cause there’s nothing like this feeling, baby
Now that I found you
I want it all
No, there’s nothing like this feeling, baby
Now that I found you
Now that I found you
Now that I found you
Give me the words I want, baby, just say it
You know I’m way too old to keep it complicated
Don’t wanna hide my love
I don’t wanna waste it (I don’t wanna waste it)
But I can’t deny this feeling when I taste it
Head to toe, now I know that I’m feeling
I’m right where I want him to be
Simple zone, when you know, it’s a feeling
You’re right where you’re supposed to be
Don’t give it up, don’t say it hurts
‘Cause there’s nothing like this feeling, baby
Now that I found you
I want it all
No, there’s nothing like this feeling, baby
Now that I found you
Now that I found you
Now that I found you
Nothing was impossible
It feels like a miracle
But nothing’s impossible now
Now that I found, now that I found you
Now that I found, now that I found you
Don’t say it hurts
‘Cause there’s nothing like this feeling, baby
Now that I found you
I want it all
No, there’s nothing like this feeling, baby
Now that I found you
Now that I found you
Now that I found you
Now that I found you
Now that I found you
