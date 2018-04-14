Ascolta Youngblood, la nuova canzone dei 5 Seconds Of Summer

Nuova canzone per i 5 Seconds Of Summer

I 5 Seconds of Summer hanno avviato l’altro giorno la fase di pre-order per il loro prossimo album “Youngblood” (in uscita nei negozi il 22 giugno 2018) e con questa fase di pre-distribuziione è uscita anche la title track del disco che fa anche da conto alla rovescia. Qui sotto l’audio del brano.

5 Seconds Of Summer – Youngblood (Audio):

Curiosità: i 5SOS hanno fatto debuttare “Youngblood” in concerto il mese scorso e dopo 30 giorni hanno pubblicato la tanto attesa versione in studio.

Personalmente mi è piaciuta la canzone nella sua versione live e sto apprezzando anche la versioone in studio. Ovviamente preferisco Youngblood a Want You Back… Ma ci vuole poco. Youngblood è una canzone più forte e forse anche l’etichetta ha voluto cambiare rotta per portare nuove persone ad affezionarsi alla band dopo la delusione degli ultimi brani.

Di cosa parla Youngblood?

Questa canzone racconta la storia di un ragazzo e una ragazza la cui relazione non sta funzionando e sta facendo impazzire le regole dell’amore. Per saperne di più, leggi il testo qui sotto.

5 Seconds Of Summer – Youngblood (Testo):

[Verso 1: Luke]

Remember that you told me you’d love me ‘til the day I die?

Surrender my everything ‘cause you made me believe you’re mine

You used to call me baby, now you calling me by name

Takes one to know one, yeah

You beat me at my own damn game

[Pre Ritornello: Luke]

You’re pushing and pushing and I’m pulling away

Pulling away from you

I’m giving, I’m giving, I’m giving you take, giving you take

[Ritornello: Luke]

Young blood

Say you want me

Say you want me

Out of your life

So I’m just a dead man walking tonight

Cause I need it, yeah I need it

All of the time

Young blood

Say you want me

Say you want me

Back in your life

So I’m just a dead man crawling tonight

Cause I need it, yeah I need it

All of the time

[Verso 2: Luke]

Lately our conversations end like it’s our last goodbye

One of us gets too drunk and calls about a hundred times

So who you calling baby nobody can take my place

You looking at those strangers posts to see my face

[Ritornello: Luke]

Young blood

Say you want me

Say you want me

Out of your life

So I’m just a dead man walking tonight

Cause I need it, yeah I need it

All of the time

Young blood

Say you want me

Say you want me

Back in your life

So I’m just a dead man crawling tonight

Cause I need it, yeah I need it

All of the time

[Pre Ritornello: Luke]

You’re pushing and pushing and I’m pulling away

Pulling away from you

I’m giving, I’m giving, I’m giving you take, giving you take

You’re running and running and I’m running away

Running away from you

[Ritornello: Luke]

Young blood

Say you want me

Say you want me

Out of your life

So I’m just a dead man walking tonight

Cause I need it, yeah I need it

All of the time

Young blood

Say you want me

Say you want me

Back in your life

So I’m just a dead man crawling tonight

Cause I need it, yeah I need it

All of the time

[Pre Ritornello: Luke]

You’re pushing and pushing and I’m pulling away

Pulling away from you

I’m giving, I’m giving, I’m giving you take, giving you take

[Ritornello: Luke]

Young blood

Say you want me

Say you want me

Out of your life

So I’m just a dead man walking tonight