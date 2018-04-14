Ascolta Youngblood, la nuova canzone dei 5 Seconds Of Summer
Nuova canzone per i 5 Seconds Of Summer
I 5 Seconds of Summer hanno avviato l’altro giorno la fase di pre-order per il loro prossimo album “Youngblood” (in uscita nei negozi il 22 giugno 2018) e con questa fase di pre-distribuziione è uscita anche la title track del disco che fa anche da conto alla rovescia. Qui sotto l’audio del brano.
5 Seconds Of Summer – Youngblood (Audio):
Curiosità: i 5SOS hanno fatto debuttare “Youngblood” in concerto il mese scorso e dopo 30 giorni hanno pubblicato la tanto attesa versione in studio.
Personalmente mi è piaciuta la canzone nella sua versione live e sto apprezzando anche la versioone in studio. Ovviamente preferisco Youngblood a Want You Back… Ma ci vuole poco. Youngblood è una canzone più forte e forse anche l’etichetta ha voluto cambiare rotta per portare nuove persone ad affezionarsi alla band dopo la delusione degli ultimi brani.
Di cosa parla Youngblood?
Questa canzone racconta la storia di un ragazzo e una ragazza la cui relazione non sta funzionando e sta facendo impazzire le regole dell’amore. Per saperne di più, leggi il testo qui sotto.
5 Seconds Of Summer – Youngblood (Testo):[Verso 1: Luke]
Remember that you told me you’d love me ‘til the day I die?
Surrender my everything ‘cause you made me believe you’re mine
You used to call me baby, now you calling me by name
Takes one to know one, yeah
You beat me at my own damn game
You’re pushing and pushing and I’m pulling away
Pulling away from you
I’m giving, I’m giving, I’m giving you take, giving you take
Young blood
Say you want me
Say you want me
Out of your life
So I’m just a dead man walking tonight
Cause I need it, yeah I need it
All of the time
Young blood
Say you want me
Say you want me
Back in your life
So I’m just a dead man crawling tonight
Cause I need it, yeah I need it
All of the time
Lately our conversations end like it’s our last goodbye
One of us gets too drunk and calls about a hundred times
So who you calling baby nobody can take my place
You looking at those strangers posts to see my face
Young blood
Say you want me
Say you want me
Out of your life
So I’m just a dead man walking tonight
Cause I need it, yeah I need it
All of the time
Young blood
Say you want me
Say you want me
Back in your life
So I’m just a dead man crawling tonight
Cause I need it, yeah I need it
All of the time
You’re pushing and pushing and I’m pulling away
Pulling away from you
I’m giving, I’m giving, I’m giving you take, giving you take
You’re running and running and I’m running away
Running away from you
Young blood
Say you want me
Say you want me
Out of your life
So I’m just a dead man walking tonight
Cause I need it, yeah I need it
All of the time
Young blood
Say you want me
Say you want me
Back in your life
So I’m just a dead man crawling tonight
Cause I need it, yeah I need it
All of the time
You’re pushing and pushing and I’m pulling away
Pulling away from you
I’m giving, I’m giving, I’m giving you take, giving you take
Young blood
Say you want me
Say you want me
Out of your life
So I’m just a dead man walking tonight