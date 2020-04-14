Pitbull spera di raccogliere tanti fondi per le persone che ogni giorno combattono contro il COVID-19 attraverso un singolo di beneficenza chiamato “I Believe That We Will Win“. In italiano si traduce Credo che vinceremo.

Il brano, che è stato rilasciato ieri, si sta già avvicinando alla top 10 di iTunes. “Sai cosa si diffonde più velocemente di qualsiasi virus? È la paura”, inizia così la canzone Mr. Worldwide. “Puoi dimenticare tutto e scappare, oppure puoi affrontare tutto e risorgere”. Quindi è molto positivo sul ritornello: “Credo che vinceremo”.

L’hitmaker fa un appello ai fan per quanto riguarda il video musicale. “Credo che insieme potremo superare tutto”, dice Pitbull ai fan. “Stiamo chiamando tutti gli studenti, gli operatori sanitari, i primi soccorritori, i genitori, i nonni, tutti da tutto il mondo così da includerli nel “. Sarà molto divertente e avrà lo scopo di raccogliere fondi per una giusta causa. I proventi andranno a varie organizzazioni benefiche presenti in tutto il mondo. Unisciti a questo movimento e invia un tuo video.”

Visita questo sito per capire come partecipare al video di Pitbull… il cantante spiega in modo dettagliato tutti i passaggi. Ti lasciamo al testo in lingua originale del brano.

Il testo di I Believe That We Will Win

You know what spreads faster than any virus

Is fear

When it comes to fear you can either forget everything and run

I said I (I)

Or you can face everything and rise

I believe (I believe)

And let me tell you what I believe

I believe that (I believe that)

I believe we gonna face everything and rise

I believe that we will win (I believe that we will win)

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win (Woo!)

It’s not how you fall

It’s how you get back up

And what don’t kill us make us stronger

Boy, I bet that up

Take a swing at us

You better hit hard

Cause when we swing back (Bing Bang)

It’s like oh god (oh God)

It’s time to knuckle up (Knuckle up)

And fight hard (Fight hard)

Now let’s all buckle up (Buckle up)

And fight hard (Fight hard)

Que Dios bendiga a toda tu famila mi amigo

De parte Armandito vamos a darle duro a este virus

I said I

Say it with me (I)

I believe

Say it with me (I believe)

I believe that

Say it with me (I believe that)

I believe that we will win

Let me hear you say (I believe that we will win)

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win (Woo!)

We could lose the battle

But we gon win the war

I’m from the bottom

I’m that uncut real raw

When things get tough

That’s when we show up

That’s when we show out

That’s when we show you all

(305)

It’s time to knuckle up (Knuckle up)

And fight hard (Fight hard)

Now let’s all buckle up (Buckle up)

And fight hard (Fight hard)

Que Dios bendiga a toda tu famila mi amigo

De parte Armandito vamos a darle duro a este virus

I said I

Say it with me (I)

I believe

Say it with me (I believe)

I believe that

Say it with me (I believe that)

I believe that we will win

Let me hear you say (I believe that we will win)

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win

Bottom line

No matter what

Face everything and rise