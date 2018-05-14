Kelly Clarkson “Meaning of Life”: Video e Testo del singolo

Kelly Clarkson bellissima e molto elegante nel video ufficiale di “Meaning of Life“. Il video è arrivato a sorpresa, senza alcun preavviso, lasciando di stucco tutti i fan. A detta dell’artista, il video è dedicato a tutte le mamme, per qusto motivo è stato pubblicato in concomitanza con la Festa della Mamma.

La Clarkson ha infatti twittato “Buona festa della mamma a tutte le mamme là fuori! Ecco il nostro regalo per voi”.

Nel video di “Meaning of Life” Kelly indossa tre bellissimi abiti, e si presenta in modo veramente elegante. I tre abiti, uno nero, uno color argento e l’altro dorato, vengono indossati in diverse location dove l’artista canta la sua canzone. Bellissimo il crescendo di luce che parte dalla prima location più tenebrosa, all’esplosione di luce dell’ultima.

Un video e una canzone davvero coinvolgenti. Voi cosa ne pensate?

When you hold me, I finally see When you say love, I know what it means I was broke down so long in the dark Until you showed me the light (baby) ‘Cause when you kiss me, I know who I am And when you let me feel it I understand When I’m lost I just look in your eyes You show me the meaning of life Meaning of life, life, life, life You show me the meaning of life Meaning of life, life, life, life You show me the meaning of life

