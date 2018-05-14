Kelly Clarkson “Meaning of Life”: Video e Testo del singolo
Kelly Clarkson ha sorpreso tutti i suoi fan pubblicando senza preavviso il video ufficiale di “Meaning of Life”: guardalo adesso
Kelly Clarkson bellissima e molto elegante nel video ufficiale di “Meaning of Life“. Il video è arrivato a sorpresa, senza alcun preavviso, lasciando di stucco tutti i fan. A detta dell’artista, il video è dedicato a tutte le mamme, per qusto motivo è stato pubblicato in concomitanza con la Festa della Mamma.
La Clarkson ha infatti twittato “Buona festa della mamma a tutte le mamme là fuori! Ecco il nostro regalo per voi”.
Il video di “Meaning of Life”
Nel video di “Meaning of Life” Kelly indossa tre bellissimi abiti, e si presenta in modo veramente elegante. I tre abiti, uno nero, uno color argento e l’altro dorato, vengono indossati in diverse location dove l’artista canta la sua canzone. Bellissimo il crescendo di luce che parte dalla prima location più tenebrosa, all’esplosione di luce dell’ultima.
Un video e una canzone davvero coinvolgenti. Voi cosa ne pensate?
Meaning of Life – testo
The only friend I’ve got here is my broken heart
Feeling like I’ve finally had enough
Living like an animal can be so rough
And now I, I can’t wait another day
When you say love, I know what it means
I was broke down so long in the dark
Until you showed me the light (baby)
‘Cause when you kiss me, I know who I am
And when you let me feel it I understand
When I’m lost I just look in your eyes
You show me the meaning of life
Meaning of life, life, life, life
You show me the meaning of life
Meaning of life, life, life, life
You show me the meaning of life
Thinking I won’t make it ‘til the morning light
All I do is think of you and I (you and I)
Suddenly the wrongs they start to feel so right
And now I, I can’t wait another day
When you say love, I know what it means
I was broke down so long in the dark
Until you showed me the light
‘Cause when you kiss me, I know who I am
And when you let me feel it, I understand
When I’m lost I just look in your eyes
You show me the meaning of life
Meaning of life, life, life, life
You show me the meaning of life
Meaning of life, life, life, life
Show me the meaning of life
You lift me up
You take me higher and higher
The truth is I’m in love
Can you feel us, we’re flying higher
Oh, you show me love
You lift me up
You take me higher and higher
The truth is I’m in love
Can you feel us, we’re flying higher
You show me the meaning of life
Meaning of life, life, life, life
Show me the meaning of life
Show me the meaning of life
Show me the meaning of life