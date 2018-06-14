Nicki Minaj ft Ariana Grande “Bed”: traduzione, testo e audio del nuovo singolo
Il nuovo singolo di Nicki Minaj feat Ariana Grande è tutto un fuoco! Ascolta qui la nuova canzone e leggi testo e traduzione
Il nuovo singolo di Nicki Minaj è arrivato: il suo titolo è “Bed” e promette davvero molto bene. “Bed” è il secondo singolo ufficiale tratto dall’album di prossima uscita “Queen” e, stando alla musica e al testo, la Minaj è davvero la regina della sensualità.
La canzone “Bed” è stata realizzata in collaborazione con Ariana Grande, che ha aggiunto la sua voce pastosa e sexy a quella più beat della Minaj. Una canzone davvero calda; un inno da camera da letto che farà salire la pressione a molti.
“Bed” è disponibile da oggi su tutti gli store digitali.
“Bed” di Nicki Minaj ft Ariana Grande – Testo
Got a bed, wit’ your name on it
Wit’ your name on it
Got a kiss, wit’ your name on it
Wit’ your name on it
Thousand on the sheets
Waiting for you and some thousand other sheets
I got called a three on repeat
Back shots to the beat of [?] on you
Got me acting like you got a milli’ on you
You say I’m the GOAT, yeah the billy on you
I could make all your dreams come true
Wanna fall through, then you better come through
Don’t make me awake until the morning
Got a bed, wit’ your name on it
Wit’ your name on it
Got a kiss, wit’ your name on it
Wit’ your name on it
Love me good
Let me down, don’t turn me down
Got a bed, wit’ your name on it
Wit’ your name on it
Strawberry lingerie
Waiting for you, strawberries lingerie
You told me you want a way
Messed around, messed around, put it down on you
I’mma do everything I said I’m gon’ do
Pretty little body in a bed and on you
Might have to blubber like a feather on you
What if alls, oo, yeah you better come true
Don’t make me awake until the morning
Got a bed, wit’ your name on it
Wit’ your name on it
Got a kiss, wit’ your name on it
Wit’ your name on it
Love me good
Let me down, don’t turn me down
Got a bed, wit’ your name on it (Ooh yeah)
Wit’ your name on it
I’m
A-all, all in I’m in
A-all, all in
A-all, all in
A-all, all in
Yo
He and my stunt hit five
He get that ciggy live
These niggas scared they doing 50 in a 55
I’m trynna clap them like somebody told ’em gimme five
I’m be a half an hour but I told ’em gimme five
I’m trynna dance on ’em, blow my advance on ’em
I like ’em better when he got some sweatpants on ’em
I like his hang time, he said his head right
I said go all the way down and then head right
I watch him fuck it up, look at him luckin’ up
I said you need some thick skin, baby, suck it up
He go insane on it, I put my fame on it
Coulda put Zayn on it, but I put your name on it
Got a bed, wit’ your name on it
Wit’ your name on it
Got a kiss, wit’ your name on it
Wit’ your name on it
Love me good
Let me down, don’t turn me down (turn it down, baby)
Got a bed, wit’ your name on it
Wit’ your name on it
Traduzione
Ho un letto con il tuo nome sopra
Con il tuo nome sopra
Ho un bacio, con il tuo nome sopra
Con il tuo nome sopra
Migliaia sulle lenzuola
Che ti aspettano e alcune migliaia su altre lenzuola
Sono stata chiamata tre volte a ripetizione
Colpi di beat su di te
Mi sono comportata come se avessi un milione su di te
Hai detto che sono la migliore, sì il conto è su di te
Potrei far avverare tutti i tuoi sogni
Voglio abbandonarmi, allora faresti meglio ad arrivare
Non svegliarmi finché non è mattina
Ho un letto con il tuo nome sopra
Con il tuo nome sopra
Ho un bacio, con il tuo nome sopra
Con il tuo nome sopra
Amami bene
Lasciami andare, non respingermi
Ho un letto con il tuo nome sopra
Con il tuo nome sopra
Lingerie alla fragola
Aspettando te, lingerie alla fragola
Mi hai detto che lo vuoi in un modo
Divertita, divertita, messa giù su di te
Io farò tutto quello che ho promesso di fare
Il mio bellissimo corpicino in un letto e su di te
Forse dovrò far dei gemiti, come una piuma su di te
Che cosa succede se tutti, oh sì, è meglio che tu diventi realtà
Non svegliarmi finché non è mattina
Ho un letto con il tuo nome sopra
Con il tuo nome sopra
Ho un bacio, con il tuo nome sopra
Con il tuo nome sopra
Amami bene
Lasciami andare, non respingermi
Ho un letto con il tuo nome sopra
Con il tuo nome sopra
Sono
dentro, ci sono dentro
ci sono dentro
ci sono dentro
ci sono dentro
yo
Lui e la mia trovata hanno colpito il cinque
Ha preso quella cicca dal vivo
Questi negri hanno paura che ne facciano 50 in un 55
Sto provando ad applaudirli come se qualcuno gli avesse detto ‘dammi il cinque’
Durerò mezz’ora ma gli ho detto ‘dammi il cinque’
Proverò a ballare su di loro, avanzerò verso loro
Mi piace di più quando indossa pantaloni della tuta
Mi piace il suo tempo di attesa, ha detto che ha la testa a posto
Ho detto di andare fino in fondo e poi andare a destra
Lo guardo scopare, lo guardo cercare
Ho detto che hai bisogno di una pelle spessa, tesoro, succhialo
Impazzisce per questo, ci metto la mia fama
Potrei metterci Zayn, ma ci ho messo il tuo nome
Ho un letto con il tuo nome sopra
Con il tuo nome sopra
Ho un bacio, con il tuo nome sopra
Con il tuo nome sopra
Amami bene
Lasciami andare, non respingermi (respingimi, baby)
Ho un letto con il tuo nome sopra
Con il tuo nome sopra