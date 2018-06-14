Nicki Minaj ft Ariana Grande “Bed”: traduzione, testo e audio del nuovo singolo

Il nuovo singolo di Nicki Minaj feat Ariana Grande è tutto un fuoco! Ascolta qui la nuova canzone e leggi testo e traduzione

Il nuovo singolo di Nicki Minaj è arrivato: il suo titolo è “Bed” e promette davvero molto bene. “Bed” è il secondo singolo ufficiale tratto dall’album di prossima uscita “Queen” e, stando alla musica e al testo, la Minaj è davvero la regina della sensualità.

La canzone “Bed” è stata realizzata in collaborazione con Ariana Grande, che ha aggiunto la sua voce pastosa e sexy a quella più beat della Minaj. Una canzone davvero calda; un inno da camera da letto che farà salire la pressione a molti.

“Bed” è disponibile da oggi su tutti gli store digitali.

“Bed” di Nicki Minaj ft Ariana Grande – Testo

Got a bed, wit’ your name on it

Wit’ your name on it

Got a kiss, wit’ your name on it

Wit’ your name on it

Thousand on the sheets

Waiting for you and some thousand other sheets

I got called a three on repeat

Back shots to the beat of [?] on you

Got me acting like you got a milli’ on you

You say I’m the GOAT, yeah the billy on you

I could make all your dreams come true

Wanna fall through, then you better come through

Don’t make me awake until the morning

Got a bed, wit’ your name on it

Wit’ your name on it

Got a kiss, wit’ your name on it

Wit’ your name on it

Love me good

Let me down, don’t turn me down

Got a bed, wit’ your name on it

Wit’ your name on it

Strawberry lingerie

Waiting for you, strawberries lingerie

You told me you want a way

Messed around, messed around, put it down on you

I’mma do everything I said I’m gon’ do

Pretty little body in a bed and on you

Might have to blubber like a feather on you

What if alls, oo, yeah you better come true

Don’t make me awake until the morning

Got a bed, wit’ your name on it

Wit’ your name on it

Got a kiss, wit’ your name on it

Wit’ your name on it

Love me good

Let me down, don’t turn me down

Got a bed, wit’ your name on it (Ooh yeah)

Wit’ your name on it

I’m

A-all, all in I’m in

A-all, all in

A-all, all in

A-all, all in

Yo

He and my stunt hit five

He get that ciggy live

These niggas scared they doing 50 in a 55

I’m trynna clap them like somebody told ’em gimme five

I’m be a half an hour but I told ’em gimme five

I’m trynna dance on ’em, blow my advance on ’em

I like ’em better when he got some sweatpants on ’em

I like his hang time, he said his head right

I said go all the way down and then head right

I watch him fuck it up, look at him luckin’ up

I said you need some thick skin, baby, suck it up

He go insane on it, I put my fame on it

Coulda put Zayn on it, but I put your name on it

Got a bed, wit’ your name on it

Wit’ your name on it

Got a kiss, wit’ your name on it

Wit’ your name on it

Love me good

Let me down, don’t turn me down (turn it down, baby)

Got a bed, wit’ your name on it

Wit’ your name on it

Traduzione

Ho un letto con il tuo nome sopra

Con il tuo nome sopra

Ho un bacio, con il tuo nome sopra

Con il tuo nome sopra

Migliaia sulle lenzuola

Che ti aspettano e alcune migliaia su altre lenzuola

Sono stata chiamata tre volte a ripetizione

Colpi di beat su di te

Mi sono comportata come se avessi un milione su di te

Hai detto che sono la migliore, sì il conto è su di te

Potrei far avverare tutti i tuoi sogni

Voglio abbandonarmi, allora faresti meglio ad arrivare

Non svegliarmi finché non è mattina

Ho un letto con il tuo nome sopra

Con il tuo nome sopra

Ho un bacio, con il tuo nome sopra

Con il tuo nome sopra

Amami bene

Lasciami andare, non respingermi

Ho un letto con il tuo nome sopra

Con il tuo nome sopra

Lingerie alla fragola

Aspettando te, lingerie alla fragola

Mi hai detto che lo vuoi in un modo

Divertita, divertita, messa giù su di te

Io farò tutto quello che ho promesso di fare

Il mio bellissimo corpicino in un letto e su di te

Forse dovrò far dei gemiti, come una piuma su di te

Che cosa succede se tutti, oh sì, è meglio che tu diventi realtà

Non svegliarmi finché non è mattina

Ho un letto con il tuo nome sopra

Con il tuo nome sopra

Ho un bacio, con il tuo nome sopra

Con il tuo nome sopra

Amami bene

Lasciami andare, non respingermi

Ho un letto con il tuo nome sopra

Con il tuo nome sopra

Sono

dentro, ci sono dentro

ci sono dentro

ci sono dentro

ci sono dentro

yo

Lui e la mia trovata hanno colpito il cinque

Ha preso quella cicca dal vivo

Questi negri hanno paura che ne facciano 50 in un 55

Sto provando ad applaudirli come se qualcuno gli avesse detto ‘dammi il cinque’

Durerò mezz’ora ma gli ho detto ‘dammi il cinque’

Proverò a ballare su di loro, avanzerò verso loro

Mi piace di più quando indossa pantaloni della tuta

Mi piace il suo tempo di attesa, ha detto che ha la testa a posto

Ho detto di andare fino in fondo e poi andare a destra

Lo guardo scopare, lo guardo cercare

Ho detto che hai bisogno di una pelle spessa, tesoro, succhialo

Impazzisce per questo, ci metto la mia fama

Potrei metterci Zayn, ma ci ho messo il tuo nome

Ho un letto con il tuo nome sopra

Con il tuo nome sopra

Ho un bacio, con il tuo nome sopra

Con il tuo nome sopra

Amami bene

Lasciami andare, non respingermi (respingimi, baby)

Ho un letto con il tuo nome sopra

Con il tuo nome sopra