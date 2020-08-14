Benvenuto in Club Future Nostalgia!
Dua Lipa ha finalmente pubblicato il tanto promosso remix di “Levitating” che è costernato di stelle che fanno parte di diversi generi musicali: Madonna (pop) e Missy Elliott (R&B). Il produttore The Blessed Madonna armeggia con il tempo, ma l’essenza del brano è rimasta intatta. Dua dà il via al brano prima di passare il microfono a Madonna.
“Vieni e impara la verità da me, la sento nella nostra energia”, canta la Regina del Pop nella seconda strofa. “Ci vedo scritti nelle stelle.”
Missy Elliott si fa sentire più tardi con un suo verso sfacciato. “Se vuoi ballare, fammi vedere tutte le tue band, perché stasera potrei darti questa possibilità”, canta Missy. “Mi guarda come ‘Ooh’, succhiami il seno come Betty Boop.”
Hanno chiesto a Dua com’è stato lavorare con l’icona del pop. “[Lei] è stata un’artista che ho ascoltato per tutta la mia vita”, ha detto Dua a Zane Lowe su Apple Music.”
Il video musicale del remix di Levitating
Il video di “Levitating” è uscito pochi minuti fa e puoi vederlo qui sopra. Purtroppo Madonna non è riuscita a girare delle scene a distanza e quindi non la vediamo nella clip, mentre Missy Elliott compare quando il cielo si oscura del tutto. Purtroppo il video per quanto ci riguarda è stato un po’ una delusione. Con tutta quella pubblicità ci saremo aspettati molto di più… Avrei rimandato l’uscita della clip così da permettere a Madonna di partecipare con qualche sequenza. Comunque Dua è stra sexy con quei capelli rossi… non trovi?
Qui sotto i credits del video musicale:
- Diretto da Will Hooper
- Production Company – Blink
- Executive Producer – Paul Weston
- Executive Producer – Laura Northover
- Producer – Corin Taylor
- Production Manager – Sebastian Jowers
- Production Assistant – Harry Hardwick
- Casting Director – Coralie Rose
- 1st AD – Julian Richards & Gabriel O’Donohoe
- DOP – Rina Yang
- Focus Puller – Kate Mollins
- Gaffer – Elliot Beech
- 2nd Unit DOP – Spike Morris
- BTS & DV Cam – Jake Wesley
- Production Designer – Zach Apo-Tsang
- Art Director – Laurie Walters
- Stylist – Lorenzo Posocco
- Assistant Stylist – Raeann Hayden
- Movement Director – Sharon June
- Editor – Sam Allen
- Edit Producer – Kirsty Oldfield
- Editing Company – Stitch
- Colourist – Richard Fearon
- VFX Lead – Dan Saunders
- VFX Assist – Nina Mosand
- Post Producer – Tamara Mennell
- Post Company – Black Kite
- Sound Design – Alexander Wells
- Special Thanks – Sacha Szwarc
- Commissioner – Katie Dolan
- Orb – Essel T
- Moon – Elizabeth Ojambo
- Crystal Couple – Anna Sari
- Crystal Couple – Gii
- Cosmic Symbol – Nimie
- Kiss 1 – Sarah Lysander Carter
- Kiss 2 – Bashir Arab-Sanchez
- Celestial Being – Tayce
- Love Hearts – Leah Coulson
- Telescope – Felicity Dunstan
- Skater – Jeremy Lecoq
- Skater – Amar Direnzo
- Skater – Oliver Reid
- Skater – Boni Dimitrova
- Skater – Coral Sinclair Fenn
- Skater – Max Vallance
- Skater – Jada-Kai Francis
- Skater – Graham Hancock
Il testo in lingua originale per Levitating
[Intro: Stuart Price & Dua Lipa]
(Dance)
Woohoo
[Verso 1: Dua Lipa & Madonna]
If you wanna run away with me, I know a galaxy
And I can take you for a ride (For a ride)
I had a premonition that we fell into a rhythm
Where the music don’t stop for life (For life)
Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes
Shining just the way I like (I like)
If you’re feeling like you need a little bit of company
You met me at the perfect time
[Pre-Ritornello: Dua Lipa & Madonna]
You want me, I want you, baby
My sugarboo, I’m levitating
The Milky Way is liberating
Yeah, yeah, yeah
[Ritornello: Dua Lipa & Madonna, Madonna]
I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight
I need you all night, come on, dance with me
I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight (You’re the moonlight)
I need you all night, come on, dance with me (Come and dance with me)
[Verso 2: Madonna]
I believe that you’re for me, I feel it in our energy
I see it written in the stars
We can go wherever, so let’s do it now or never
Baby, nothing’s ever, ever too far
Glitter in the sky, glitter in our eyes
Shining just the way we are
I feel like we’re forever every time we get together
No, we’re never gonna be apart
[Pre-Ritornello: Madonna & Dua Lipa]
You want me, I want you, baby
My sugarboo, I’m levitating
The Milky Way is liberating
Yeah, yeah, yeah
[Ritornello: Dua Lipa & Madonna, Madonna]
I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight
I need you all night, come on, dance with me (Baby, won’t you come and dance with me)
I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight (You’re the moonlight)
I need you all night, come on, dance with me (Come on, dance with me)
[Post-Ritornello: Dua Lipa & Madonna, Madonna]
You can fly away with me tonight
You can fly away with me tonight
Baby, let me take you for a ride (Baby, let me take you for a ride)
You can fly away with me tonight
You can fly away with me tonight
Baby, let me take you for a ride (Can’t stop it, baby)
[Verso 3: Missy Elliott]
Let’s go!
Boy, I’m advanced, got my real tight pants
When I back it up, I put you in a trance (Woo)
If you wanna dance, then show me all your bands
‘Cause tonight, I might give you a chance
(Let’s get it, skrrt) Pull up in the coupe
Ooh, that dude, he look hella cute
Yeah, he lookin’ at me like “Ooh”
Suck my breasts like Betty Boop (Woo)
Oh my, my, my (My, my)
Get to stuttering like “I-I-I” (I-I)
I’m a freak, I like to play shy
But I will get it poppin’, anything, I’ll try it
Say I’m on his top five list
On a Major Key like Khaled
Don’t speak, open up your eyelids
I can be your girl if you keep it private
[Pre-Ritornello: Dua Lipa & Madonna, Madonna]
You want me, I want you, baby
My sugarboo, I’m levitating
The Milky Way is liberating
Yeah, yeah, yeah
[Ritornello: Dua Lipa & Madonna, Madonna]
I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight
I need you all night, come on, dance with me
(Come and dance with me)
[Post-Ritornello: Dua Lipa & Madonna]
You can fly away with me tonight
You can fly away with me tonight
Baby, let me take you for a ride
(Come on, let me take you for a ride)
You can fly away with me tonight
You can fly away with me tonight
Baby, let me take you for a ride
(Come on, let me take you for a ride)
[Ritornello: Dua Lipa & Madonna]
I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight (You are my starlight)
I need you all night, come on, dance with me (Come on, dance with me)
I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight (You’re the moonlight)
I need you all night, come on, dance with me
I’m levitating
[Conclusione: Dua Lipa & Madonna, Dua Lipa & Madonna]
Woohoo
I’m levitating (Woo)
Come on, come on, come on, dance with me
I’m levitating
(Come on, let me take you for a ride)
I’m levitating (Woo)
Come on, come on, come on, dance with me
I’m levitating (Woohoo)
(Can’t stop it baby, ah)
