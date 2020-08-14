Benvenuto in Club Future Nostalgia!

Dua Lipa ha finalmente pubblicato il tanto promosso remix di “Levitating” che è costernato di stelle che fanno parte di diversi generi musicali: Madonna (pop) e Missy Elliott (R&B). Il produttore The Blessed Madonna armeggia con il tempo, ma l’essenza del brano è rimasta intatta. Dua dà il via al brano prima di passare il microfono a Madonna.

“Vieni e impara la verità da me, la sento nella nostra energia”, canta la Regina del Pop nella seconda strofa. “Ci vedo scritti nelle stelle.”

Missy Elliott si fa sentire più tardi con un suo verso sfacciato. “Se vuoi ballare, fammi vedere tutte le tue band, perché stasera potrei darti questa possibilità”, canta Missy. “Mi guarda come ‘Ooh’, succhiami il seno come Betty Boop.”

Hanno chiesto a Dua com’è stato lavorare con l’icona del pop. “[Lei] è stata un’artista che ho ascoltato per tutta la mia vita”, ha detto Dua a Zane Lowe su Apple Music.”

Il video musicale del remix di Levitating

Il video di “Levitating” è uscito pochi minuti fa e puoi vederlo qui sopra. Purtroppo Madonna non è riuscita a girare delle scene a distanza e quindi non la vediamo nella clip, mentre Missy Elliott compare quando il cielo si oscura del tutto. Purtroppo il video per quanto ci riguarda è stato un po’ una delusione. Con tutta quella pubblicità ci saremo aspettati molto di più… Avrei rimandato l’uscita della clip così da permettere a Madonna di partecipare con qualche sequenza. Comunque Dua è stra sexy con quei capelli rossi… non trovi?

Il testo in lingua originale per Levitating

[Intro: Stuart Price & Dua Lipa]

(Dance)

Woohoo

[Verso 1: Dua Lipa & Madonna]

If you wanna run away with me, I know a galaxy

And I can take you for a ride (For a ride)

I had a premonition that we fell into a rhythm

Where the music don’t stop for life (For life)

Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes

Shining just the way I like (I like)

If you’re feeling like you need a little bit of company

You met me at the perfect time

[Pre-Ritornello: Dua Lipa & Madonna]

You want me, I want you, baby

My sugarboo, I’m levitating

The Milky Way is liberating

Yeah, yeah, yeah

[Ritornello: Dua Lipa & Madonna, Madonna]

I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight (You’re the moonlight)

I need you all night, come on, dance with me (Come and dance with me)

[Verso 2: Madonna]

I believe that you’re for me, I feel it in our energy

I see it written in the stars

We can go wherever, so let’s do it now or never

Baby, nothing’s ever, ever too far

Glitter in the sky, glitter in our eyes

Shining just the way we are

I feel like we’re forever every time we get together

No, we’re never gonna be apart

[Pre-Ritornello: Madonna & Dua Lipa]

You want me, I want you, baby

My sugarboo, I’m levitating

The Milky Way is liberating

Yeah, yeah, yeah

[Ritornello: Dua Lipa & Madonna, Madonna]

I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight

I need you all night, come on, dance with me (Baby, won’t you come and dance with me)

I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight (You’re the moonlight)

I need you all night, come on, dance with me (Come on, dance with me)

[Post-Ritornello: Dua Lipa & Madonna, Madonna]

You can fly away with me tonight

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride (Baby, let me take you for a ride)

You can fly away with me tonight

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride (Can’t stop it, baby)

[Verso 3: Missy Elliott]

Let’s go!

Boy, I’m advanced, got my real tight pants

When I back it up, I put you in a trance (Woo)

If you wanna dance, then show me all your bands

‘Cause tonight, I might give you a chance

(Let’s get it, skrrt) Pull up in the coupe

Ooh, that dude, he look hella cute

Yeah, he lookin’ at me like “Ooh”

Suck my breasts like Betty Boop (Woo)

Oh my, my, my (My, my)

Get to stuttering like “I-I-I” (I-I)

I’m a freak, I like to play shy

But I will get it poppin’, anything, I’ll try it

Say I’m on his top five list

On a Major Key like Khaled

Don’t speak, open up your eyelids

I can be your girl if you keep it private

[Pre-Ritornello: Dua Lipa & Madonna, Madonna]

You want me, I want you, baby

My sugarboo, I’m levitating

The Milky Way is liberating

Yeah, yeah, yeah

[Ritornello: Dua Lipa & Madonna, Madonna]

I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

(Come and dance with me)

[Post-Ritornello: Dua Lipa & Madonna]

You can fly away with me tonight

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride

(Come on, let me take you for a ride)

You can fly away with me tonight

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride

(Come on, let me take you for a ride)

[Ritornello: Dua Lipa & Madonna]

I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight (You are my starlight)

I need you all night, come on, dance with me (Come on, dance with me)

I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight (You’re the moonlight)

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

I’m levitating

[Conclusione: Dua Lipa & Madonna, Dua Lipa & Madonna]

Woohoo

I’m levitating (Woo)

Come on, come on, come on, dance with me

I’m levitating

(Come on, let me take you for a ride)

I’m levitating (Woo)

Come on, come on, come on, dance with me

I’m levitating (Woohoo)

(Can’t stop it baby, ah)