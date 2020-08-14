Questi asiatici poco alla volta ci surclasseranno… chissà, forse anche musicalmente parlando.

Lo diciamo perché i SuperM sono letteralmente un super gruppo. E’ composto da idoli delle boy band SHINee, EXO, NCT 127 e WayV.

Questa troupe formata da 7 membri ha rilasciato il primo EP nel 2019. Il set omonimo ha debuttato in prima posizione nella Billboard 200 e ha raggiunto la vetta in tante altre classifiche musicali. Ovviamente sperano di fare altrettanto bene con “100”.

Il singolo principale dall’album di debutto dei SuperM, intitolato Super One, è un furioso banger in lingua inglese. “Vuoi, vuoi quello che abbiamo? È il modo in cui lo facciamo, lo rendiamo hot”, cantano in un ritornello molto orecchiabile i giovani asiatici. “Andiamo dritti in cima, andiamo a cento.”

Se 100 non è abbastanza per soddisfare la tua fame di K-Pop, SuperM pubblicherà un altro singolo chiamato “Tiger Inside” il 1 settembre. Il loro album di debutto uscirà il 25 settembre.

Che ne pensi riguardo a questo singolo?

I SuperM nel video di 100

Il testo di 100 dei SuperM

[Intro: Taemin, Lucas]

They all want, they all want what we got

It’s the way that we make, make it hot

And we come, come in, ready or not

We going straight to the top!

[Ritornello: Tutti, Mark]

We go one hundred

We go one hundred (Hey)

We go, we go, we go, we go

[Verso 1: Mark, Baekhyun, Taeyong, Kai, Ten]

Okay, top notch, hit the spot, looking jackpot

Look above, we belong high up top

Tryna bring us down, but we got too hot

All around, not optional, we be unstoppable, yeah

Coming through like a wrecking ball (Oh)

Keep it wild like an animal (Yeah)

Bring that freak to the party

Adrenaline through your body

To wake you up when we go into full flow

Know we gonna be unstoppable (Hey)

불가능은 없어 가져가, all this swagger

All of your minds, we gon’ shatter

[Pre-Ritornello: Baekhyun, Lucas, Taemin]

All or nothing, 내가 만든 법인 걸

Ain’t no stopping, just turn up the heat, yeah

Into the fire, do or it’s die, you know that we run it

There ain’t no turning us down, you know we taking the crown

[Ritornello: All, Mark, Kai, Ten]

We go one hundred (Ooh)

We go one hundred (Hey)

We go, we go, we go, we go

We go one hundred

Can’t slow down, can’t slow down

We go one hundred

We going all out

We go, we go, we go, we go

[Verso 2: Kai, Taeyong, Baekhyun, Mark]

Boom, boom, boom, boom 떨어

Walk in like we own it

We roll deep like we going to war

We coming at you like the eye of the storm (Let’s get it)

(세게!) My crowd

Let’s give them something they be talking about, I said

(세게!) Are you with me?

You might be a boss, but we run this city like

Foot to the floor, there ain’t no taming the beast

We come full force ‘cause we here making history

[Pre-Ritornello: Taemin, Lucas, Ten]

All or nothing, 내가 만든 법인걸

Ain’t no stopping, just turn up the heat, yeah

Into the fire, do or it’s die, you know that we run it

There ain’t no turning us down, you know we taking the crown

[Ritornello: Tutti]

We go one hundred

We go one hundred (Hey)

We go, we go, we go, we go

We go one hundred

Can’t slow down, can’t slow down

We go one hundred

We going all out

We go, we go, we go, we go (Yeah)

[Ponte: Taemin, Baekhyun, Lucas, Mark, Taeyong]

We going all the way

가장 멀리 날아가!

우리가 못 갈 세계는 없어

You know, you know it’s our time

We livin’ out what we came here for, came here for

The only way is up (Only way is up)

They all want, they all want what we got

It’s the way that we make, make it hot

Never fall, never quit, never stop

And we come, come in, ready or not (Hey)

Boom, boom, boom, boom 떨어

Walk in like we own it (Yeah)

We going straight to the top

[Ritornello: Tutti]

We go one hundred (Hey)

We go one hundred (Hey)

We go, we go, we go, we go

We go one hundred

Can’t slow down, can’t slow down

We go one hundred

We going all out (Hey)

We go, we go, we go, we go

We go one hundred

Can’t slow down, can’t slow down

We go one hundred

We going all out (Hey)

We go, we go, we go, we go

We go one hundred