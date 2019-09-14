Becky G sta cercando un rapporto di onestà nella sua nuova relazione e lo traduce nel suo nuovo singolo “Secrets“. Prodotto da Supa Dups, Tainy e MDLC, il brano si rivolge a un partner che non è stato molto buono con lei.

“Potrei dirti che mi stai nascondendo dei segreti. Perché mi nascondi sempre dei segreti”, chiede ripetutamente Becky G nella canzone Secrets.

Becky G nel video di Secrets

Il video musicale sembra abbinarsi molto bene al brano. In uscita ieri, venerdì 13, la versione diretta da Phillip R Lopez sembra portare questi segreti verso un’incubo horror. Nella clip, Becky G diventa la sfortunata ospite d’onore in una casa stregata.

Armata di accendino, la cantante deve scontrarsi con alcune creature molto inquietanti. Mi ricordano alcuni mostri di Silent Hill. Ti consiglio di vedere il video sino alla fine per scoprire il segreto che si cela dietro queste creature.

“Sono così entusiasta di condividere un’opera d’arte molto personale con voi ragazzi”, ha scritto Becky su Instagram riferendosi al progetto.

A voi piace il video? Fatemi sapere se da oggi guarderete le coccinelle in modo diverso.

Trovate Secrets di Becky G su Amazon al seguente link. Qui sotto invece il testo della canzone in lingua originale.

Il testo di Secrets di Becky G

[Ritornello]

I could tell you’re keeping secrets from me

Why you always keeping secrets from me?

I know that you got some secrets

Don’t know how long you could keep it

Why you tryna hide these secrets from me?

[Post-Ritornello]

But what’s in the dark, it gotta come to the light (I, I)

Skeletons come out your closet at night (I, I)

Give me a truth or you give me a lie, let me decide

Why you tryna hide these secrets from me? Why? (Why?)

[Verso 1]

Loved you with all my

You were my main guy

We were so Westside

We were ride or die

Nobody could take us apart like

Oh god, yeah you were my heart, right

Never thought that we could fall out like this

[Pre-Ritornello]

You ain’t got to lie to me, lie to me, lie to me

You’re making it hard to be, hard to be

Tears ain’t in my eyes, so the song’s gotta cry for me

You thought that I couldn’t see

[Ritornello]

I could tell you’re keeping secrets from me

Why you always keep them secrets from me?

I know that you got some secrets

Don’t know how long you could keep it

Why you tryna to hide these secrets from me?

[Post-Ritornello]

But what’s in the dark, it gotta come to the light

Skeletons come out your closet at night

Give me a truth or you give me a lie, let me decide

Why you tryna keep them secrets from me? Why? (Why?)

[Verso 2]

You were my lighthouse

Guide me home whenever the light’s out

Who do I run to and call now?

Can’t believe you would let me down

We were supposed to go, do you see now?

You would be the one I would lean on

I don’t even know what to believe now

[Pre-Ritornello]

You ain’t gotta lie to me, lie to me, lie to me

You’re making it hard to be, hard to be

Tears ain’t in my eyes, so the song’s gotta cry for me

You thought that I couldn’t see

[Ritornello]

I could tell you’re keeping secrets from me

Why you always keep them secrets from me?

I know that you got some secrets

Don’t know how long you could keep it

Why you tryna to hide these secrets from me?

[Post-Ritornello]

But what’s in the dark, it gotta come to the light

Skeletons come out your closet at night

Give me a truth or you give me a lie, let me decide

Why you tryna keep them secrets from me? Why? (Why?)

[Conclusione]

I could tell you’re keeping secrets from me

Why you tryna hide these secrets from me?

I know that you got some secrets

Don’t know how long you could keep it

Why you tryna to hide these secrets from me?