Becky G sta cercando un rapporto di onestà nella sua nuova relazione e lo traduce nel suo nuovo singolo “Secrets“. Prodotto da Supa Dups, Tainy e MDLC, il brano si rivolge a un partner che non è stato molto buono con lei.
“Potrei dirti che mi stai nascondendo dei segreti. Perché mi nascondi sempre dei segreti”, chiede ripetutamente Becky G nella canzone Secrets.
Il video musicale sembra abbinarsi molto bene al brano. In uscita ieri, venerdì 13, la versione diretta da Phillip R Lopez sembra portare questi segreti verso un’incubo horror. Nella clip, Becky G diventa la sfortunata ospite d’onore in una casa stregata.
Armata di accendino, la cantante deve scontrarsi con alcune creature molto inquietanti. Mi ricordano alcuni mostri di Silent Hill. Ti consiglio di vedere il video sino alla fine per scoprire il segreto che si cela dietro queste creature.
“Sono così entusiasta di condividere un’opera d’arte molto personale con voi ragazzi”, ha scritto Becky su Instagram riferendosi al progetto.
A voi piace il video? Fatemi sapere se da oggi guarderete le coccinelle in modo diverso.
Trovate Secrets di Becky G su Amazon al seguente link. Qui sotto invece il testo della canzone in lingua originale.
Il testo di Secrets di Becky G
[Ritornello]
I could tell you’re keeping secrets from me
Why you always keeping secrets from me?
I know that you got some secrets
Don’t know how long you could keep it
Why you tryna hide these secrets from me?
[Post-Ritornello]
But what’s in the dark, it gotta come to the light (I, I)
Skeletons come out your closet at night (I, I)
Give me a truth or you give me a lie, let me decide
Why you tryna hide these secrets from me? Why? (Why?)
[Verso 1]
Loved you with all my
You were my main guy
We were so Westside
We were ride or die
Nobody could take us apart like
Oh god, yeah you were my heart, right
Never thought that we could fall out like this
[Pre-Ritornello]
You ain’t got to lie to me, lie to me, lie to me
You’re making it hard to be, hard to be
Tears ain’t in my eyes, so the song’s gotta cry for me
You thought that I couldn’t see
[Ritornello]
I could tell you’re keeping secrets from me
Why you always keep them secrets from me?
I know that you got some secrets
Don’t know how long you could keep it
Why you tryna to hide these secrets from me?
[Post-Ritornello]
But what’s in the dark, it gotta come to the light
Skeletons come out your closet at night
Give me a truth or you give me a lie, let me decide
Why you tryna keep them secrets from me? Why? (Why?)
[Verso 2]
You were my lighthouse
Guide me home whenever the light’s out
Who do I run to and call now?
Can’t believe you would let me down
We were supposed to go, do you see now?
You would be the one I would lean on
I don’t even know what to believe now
[Pre-Ritornello]
You ain’t gotta lie to me, lie to me, lie to me
You’re making it hard to be, hard to be
Tears ain’t in my eyes, so the song’s gotta cry for me
You thought that I couldn’t see
[Ritornello]
I could tell you’re keeping secrets from me
Why you always keep them secrets from me?
I know that you got some secrets
Don’t know how long you could keep it
Why you tryna to hide these secrets from me?
[Post-Ritornello]
But what’s in the dark, it gotta come to the light
Skeletons come out your closet at night
Give me a truth or you give me a lie, let me decide
Why you tryna keep them secrets from me? Why? (Why?)
[Conclusione]
I could tell you’re keeping secrets from me
Why you tryna hide these secrets from me?
I know that you got some secrets
Don’t know how long you could keep it
Why you tryna to hide these secrets from me?
