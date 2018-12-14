Skylar o Pitbull… o tutti e due?
I critici stanno commentando che il film “Aquaman“, in arrivo nei cinema la prossima settimana, sarà un flop al box office.
Ma anche se Aquaman si rivelasse un altro disastro firmato DC, qualcosa da salvare del film c’è.
Che cosa? Le nuove canzoni di Pitbull e Skylar Gray.
L’album della colonna sonora “Aquaman” è uscito oggi e su tutte le canzoni, quelle che spiccano di più, sono quelle di Mr Worldwide e Skylar Gray.
La canzone di Pitbull è “Ocean to Ocean” ed è un brano positivo e piacevole che raccoglie il leggendario successo di Toto “Africa”.
La canzone di Skylar Gray è “Everything I Need” ed è una bellissima ballata accompagnata tramite piano. In realtà avevo dimenticato quanto mi piacesse la voce di Skylar. È super talentuosa.
Quale dei due è il tuo preferito?
Testo di Ocean to Ocean di Pitbull
They tried to get rid of me
But from ocean to ocean
They are gonna have to deal with me
Ayooooo!
I been overlooked, slept on
Stepped on, left for dead
Always against all eyez like Pac said
I’m the living Great Gatsby
But these boys will watch you quick and disappear like Banksy
From ocean to ocean, sea to sea
I’m something that you gotta see
It’s gonna take a lot to turn me away from you
There’s nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do
I bless the rains down in Africa (I bless the rains)
Gonna take some time to do the things we never had
I practice what I preach but I ain’t gon’ lie
Still got love for these streets, 305 till I die
Still got love for these beats, that’s why I spit this fire
You can catch me on a beach, specially on the islands
Took over my city, now it’s time for the world
I live it, they rap it, there’s a difference, girl
Getting paid more than athletes, man, life is sweet
GM, owner status, Papo, watch me
It’s gonna take a lot to turn me away from you
There’s nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do
I bless the rains down in Africa (I bless the rains)
Gonna take some time to do the things we never had
I got the world on my shoulders, still quick on my feet
Now I say, sleep is the cousin of death, so I don’t sleep
These boys act like they hard, but we know that they sweet
They wouldn’t bust a grape at a food fight, Papo please
Went from rapping with them boys with a mouth full of gold
To hanging with Slim Jr. down in Mexico
Take it with a grain of salt and a pound of gold
The game is to be sold, and not told, let’s go
It’s gonna take a lot to turn me away from you
There’s nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do
I bless the rains down in Africa (I bless the rains)
Gonna take some time to do the things we never had
It’s gonna take a lot to turn me away from you
There’s nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do
I bless the rains down in Africa (I bless the rains)
Gonna take some time to do the things we never had
Testo di Everything I Need di Skylar Gray
Born on the wrong side of the ocean
With all the tides against you
You never thought you’d be much good for anyone
But that’s so far from the truth
I know there’s pain in your heart
And you’re covered in scars
Wish you could see what I do
Cause baby, everything you want
Is everything I need
You’re everything to me
Baby, every single part
Is who you’re meant to be
Cause you were meant for me
And you’re everything I need
You can say I’m wrong
You can turn your back against me
But I’m here to stay
(I’m here to stay)
Like the sea
Should keep kissing the shoreline
No matter how many times he pushes her away
Cause baby, everything you want
Is everything I need
You’re everything to me
Baby, every single part
Is who you’re meant to be
Cause you were meant for me
And everything happens for a reason
It’s started passing in the skies
I used to question who I was
When now I see
The answer’s in your heart
Cause baby, everything you want
Is everything I need
You’re everything to me
Baby, every single part
Is who you’re meant to be
Cause you were meant for me
And you’re everything I need
