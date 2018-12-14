Skylar o Pitbull… o tutti e due?

I critici stanno commentando che il film “Aquaman“, in arrivo nei cinema la prossima settimana, sarà un flop al box office.

Ma anche se Aquaman si rivelasse un altro disastro firmato DC, qualcosa da salvare del film c’è.

Che cosa? Le nuove canzoni di Pitbull e Skylar Gray.

L’album della colonna sonora “Aquaman” è uscito oggi e su tutte le canzoni, quelle che spiccano di più, sono quelle di Mr Worldwide e Skylar Gray.

La canzone di Pitbull è “Ocean to Ocean” ed è un brano positivo e piacevole che raccoglie il leggendario successo di Toto “Africa”.

La canzone di Skylar Gray è “Everything I Need” ed è una bellissima ballata accompagnata tramite piano. In realtà avevo dimenticato quanto mi piacesse la voce di Skylar. È super talentuosa.

Quale dei due è il tuo preferito?

Testo di Ocean to Ocean di Pitbull

They tried to get rid of me

But from ocean to ocean

They are gonna have to deal with me

Ayooooo!

I been overlooked, slept on

Stepped on, left for dead

Always against all eyez like Pac said

I’m the living Great Gatsby

But these boys will watch you quick and disappear like Banksy

From ocean to ocean, sea to sea

I’m something that you gotta see

It’s gonna take a lot to turn me away from you

There’s nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do

I bless the rains down in Africa (I bless the rains)

Gonna take some time to do the things we never had

I practice what I preach but I ain’t gon’ lie

Still got love for these streets, 305 till I die

Still got love for these beats, that’s why I spit this fire

You can catch me on a beach, specially on the islands

Took over my city, now it’s time for the world

I live it, they rap it, there’s a difference, girl

Getting paid more than athletes, man, life is sweet

GM, owner status, Papo, watch me

It’s gonna take a lot to turn me away from you

There’s nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do

I bless the rains down in Africa (I bless the rains)

Gonna take some time to do the things we never had

I got the world on my shoulders, still quick on my feet

Now I say, sleep is the cousin of death, so I don’t sleep

These boys act like they hard, but we know that they sweet

They wouldn’t bust a grape at a food fight, Papo please

Went from rapping with them boys with a mouth full of gold

To hanging with Slim Jr. down in Mexico

Take it with a grain of salt and a pound of gold

The game is to be sold, and not told, let’s go

It’s gonna take a lot to turn me away from you

There’s nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do

I bless the rains down in Africa (I bless the rains)

Gonna take some time to do the things we never had

It’s gonna take a lot to turn me away from you

There’s nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do

I bless the rains down in Africa (I bless the rains)

Gonna take some time to do the things we never had

Testo di Everything I Need di Skylar Gray

Born on the wrong side of the ocean

With all the tides against you

You never thought you’d be much good for anyone

But that’s so far from the truth

I know there’s pain in your heart

And you’re covered in scars

Wish you could see what I do

Cause baby, everything you want

Is everything I need

You’re everything to me

Baby, every single part

Is who you’re meant to be

Cause you were meant for me

And you’re everything I need

You can say I’m wrong

You can turn your back against me

But I’m here to stay

(I’m here to stay)

Like the sea

Should keep kissing the shoreline

No matter how many times he pushes her away

Cause baby, everything you want

Is everything I need

You’re everything to me

Baby, every single part

Is who you’re meant to be

Cause you were meant for me

And everything happens for a reason

It’s started passing in the skies

I used to question who I was

When now I see

The answer’s in your heart

Cause baby, everything you want

Is everything I need

You’re everything to me

Baby, every single part

Is who you’re meant to be

Cause you were meant for me

And you’re everything I need