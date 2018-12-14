Zhavia pubblica la nuova canzone 100 Ways
Dov’è il nuovo EP o l’album di debutto di Zhavia? Questo è quello che voglio sapere in questo momento. Va beh, mi accontento di poco!
La talentuosa Zhavia ha eseguito in anteprima una canzone nuova dal titolo “100 Ways” qualche giorno fa, ma non ci sono ancora notizie riguardo un EP o album e questo non mi piace.
La Columbia o qualsiasi altro dirigente che ha a che fare con Zhavia dovrebbe prendersi carico del progetto e valorizzare il vero vincitore della prima stagione di “The Four”.
Com’è questa nuova canzone?
100 Ways è un mid-tempo dal sound epico. Una musicalità vibrante e potente accompagnano la traccia. Zhavia – nella canzone – dice di essere una donna indipendente. Con lei non c’è solo un modo per risolvere una situazione, può trovarne 100 se necessario.
Adoro tutto ciò che canta Zhavia. Quanto talento sprecato… vero Columbia?
Testo di 100 Ways di Zhavia
I don’t even moon walk
I don’t believe in moving backwards
If you knew just where I came from
You would understand me better why I never
Take shit for granted cause I ain’t always had it
From my shoes to my tattoos
Tryna make this stay heavy, ah
Them who think that they are starving me
They don’t know I got a 100 Ways
Son are ways to get it everyday
Only catch me resting in my grave
I’m too busy counting numbers
If I’m losing watch me do it better I come up with
Another 100 Ways
Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid, hunnid
Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid, hunnid Ways
Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid
If I’m losing watch me do it better I come up with
Another 100 Ways
I’m just tryna stay way up (Way up)
Gettin’ my convos in with Jesús (Jesus)
By the way he says “What’s up” (What’s up)
And he told me he forgives you
Don’t take shit for granted cause
I ain’t always had it
From my shoes to my tattoos
Tryna make this stay heavy, ah
Them who think that they are starving me
They don’t know I got a 100 Ways
Son are ways to get it everyday
Only catch me resting in my grave
I’m too busy counting numbers
If I’m losing watch me do it better I come up with
Another 100 ways
Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid, hunnid (Ways)
Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid, hunnid Ways
Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid
If I’m losing watch me do it better I come up with
Another 100 Ways
Always got a 100 Ways yeah
Never see me run away no
Never exit quit stayin’ down
I do it on my own (Ways)
Son are ways to get it everyday
Only catch me resting in my grave
I’m too busy counting numbers
If I’m losing watch me do it better I come up with
Another 100 Ways
Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid (100 ways)
Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid, hunnid Ways
Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid
If I’m losing watch me do it better I come up with
Another 100 Ways
