Zhavia pubblica la nuova canzone 100 Ways

Dov’è il nuovo EP o l’album di debutto di Zhavia? Questo è quello che voglio sapere in questo momento. Va beh, mi accontento di poco!

La talentuosa Zhavia ha eseguito in anteprima una canzone nuova dal titolo “100 Ways” qualche giorno fa, ma non ci sono ancora notizie riguardo un EP o album e questo non mi piace.

La Columbia o qualsiasi altro dirigente che ha a che fare con Zhavia dovrebbe prendersi carico del progetto e valorizzare il vero vincitore della prima stagione di “The Four”.

Com’è questa nuova canzone?

100 Ways è un mid-tempo dal sound epico. Una musicalità vibrante e potente accompagnano la traccia. Zhavia – nella canzone – dice di essere una donna indipendente. Con lei non c’è solo un modo per risolvere una situazione, può trovarne 100 se necessario.

Adoro tutto ciò che canta Zhavia. Quanto talento sprecato… vero Columbia?

Testo di 100 Ways di Zhavia

I don’t even moon walk

I don’t believe in moving backwards

If you knew just where I came from

You would understand me better why I never

Take shit for granted cause I ain’t always had it

From my shoes to my tattoos

Tryna make this stay heavy, ah

Them who think that they are starving me

They don’t know I got a 100 Ways

Son are ways to get it everyday

Only catch me resting in my grave

I’m too busy counting numbers

If I’m losing watch me do it better I come up with

Another 100 Ways

Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid, hunnid

Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid, hunnid Ways

Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid

If I’m losing watch me do it better I come up with

Another 100 Ways

I’m just tryna stay way up (Way up)

Gettin’ my convos in with Jesús (Jesus)

By the way he says “What’s up” (What’s up)

And he told me he forgives you

Don’t take shit for granted cause

I ain’t always had it

From my shoes to my tattoos

Tryna make this stay heavy, ah

Them who think that they are starving me

They don’t know I got a 100 Ways

Son are ways to get it everyday

Only catch me resting in my grave

I’m too busy counting numbers

If I’m losing watch me do it better I come up with

Another 100 ways

Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid, hunnid (Ways)

Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid, hunnid Ways

Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid

If I’m losing watch me do it better I come up with

Another 100 Ways

Always got a 100 Ways yeah

Never see me run away no

Never exit quit stayin’ down

I do it on my own (Ways)

Son are ways to get it everyday

Only catch me resting in my grave

I’m too busy counting numbers

If I’m losing watch me do it better I come up with

Another 100 Ways

Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid (100 ways)

Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid, hunnid Ways

Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid

If I’m losing watch me do it better I come up with

Another 100 Ways